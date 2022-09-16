Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA
Oslo, 16 September 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022
Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023
Remaining size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 1,778,756 shares (full size announced in April 2022 - up to 6,000,000 shares)
From 8 September 2022 until 15 September 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 245,225 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 81.07 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Total transaction
8 Sep 2022
40,518
79.8525
3,235,464
9 Sep 2022
41,042
82.5835
3,389,392
12 Sep 2022
39,520
82.8933
3,275,943
13 Sep 2022
40,312
82.2163
3,314,303
14 Sep 2022
40,970
79.7251
3,266,337
15 Sep 2022
42,863
79.3010
3,399,079
Previously disclosed buybacks
4,498,490
70.2711
316,113,983
Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
4,743,715
70.8294
335,994,501
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 8,577,084 own shares, corresponding to 0.70% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
