Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 16 September 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.



Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022

Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023

Remaining size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 1,778,756 shares (full size announced in April 2022 - up to 6,000,000 shares)

From 8 September 2022 until 15 September 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 245,225 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 81.07 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

share price (NOK) Total transaction

value (NOK) 8 Sep 2022 40,518 79.8525 3,235,464 9 Sep 2022 41,042 82.5835 3,389,392 12 Sep 2022 39,520 82.8933 3,275,943 13 Sep 2022 40,312 82.2163 3,314,303 14 Sep 2022 40,970 79.7251 3,266,337 15 Sep 2022 42,863 79.3010 3,399,079 Previously disclosed buybacks

under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated) 4,498,490 70.2711 316,113,983 Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme 4,743,715 70.8294 335,994,501

























The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 8,577,084 own shares, corresponding to 0.70% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment



