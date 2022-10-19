U.S. markets open in 7 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,748.25
    +15.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,641.00
    +65.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,279.00
    +80.25 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.80
    +4.90 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.53
    +0.71 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.30
    -5.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9838
    -0.0027 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.50
    -0.87 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1295
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3600
    +0.1730 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,262.21
    -310.11 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.10
    -7.62 (-1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA, Completion of second tranche of buy-back programme

Adevinta ASA
·2 min read
Adevinta ASA
Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 19 October 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.Following the trades included in this release, the second tranche of the buy-back programme is now completed.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022

Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023

Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares

From 12 October 2022 until 18 October 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 304,617 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 72.53 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
share price (NOK)

Total transaction
value (NOK)

12 Oct 2022

63,472

68.2938

4,334,744

13 Oct 2022

62,978

70.0574

4,412,075

14 Oct 2022

63,955

74.0299

4,734,582

17 Oct 2022

59,193

74.9387

4,435,846

18 Oct 2022

55,019

75.8853

4,175,133

Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)

5,695,383

70.5430

401,769,553

Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme

6,000,000

70.6437

423,861,934







The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 9,418,635 own shares, corresponding to 0.77% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


