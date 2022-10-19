Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA, Completion of second tranche of buy-back programme

Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 19 October 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.Following the trades included in this release, the second tranche of the buy-back programme is now completed.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022

Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023

Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares

From 12 October 2022 until 18 October 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 304,617 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 72.53 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

share price (NOK) Total transaction

value (NOK) 12 Oct 2022 63,472 68.2938 4,334,744 13 Oct 2022 62,978 70.0574 4,412,075 14 Oct 2022 63,955 74.0299 4,734,582 17 Oct 2022 59,193 74.9387 4,435,846 18 Oct 2022 55,019 75.8853 4,175,133 Previously disclosed buybacks

under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated) 5,695,383 70.5430 401,769,553 Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme 6,000,000 70.6437 423,861,934

























The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 9,418,635 own shares, corresponding to 0.77% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment



