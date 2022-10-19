Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA, Completion of second tranche of buy-back programme
Oslo, 19 October 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.Following the trades included in this release, the second tranche of the buy-back programme is now completed.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022
Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023
Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares
From 12 October 2022 until 18 October 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 304,617 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 72.53 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Total transaction
12 Oct 2022
63,472
68.2938
4,334,744
13 Oct 2022
62,978
70.0574
4,412,075
14 Oct 2022
63,955
74.0299
4,734,582
17 Oct 2022
59,193
74.9387
4,435,846
18 Oct 2022
55,019
75.8853
4,175,133
Previously disclosed buybacks
5,695,383
70.5430
401,769,553
Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
6,000,000
70.6437
423,861,934
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 9,418,635 own shares, corresponding to 0.77% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
