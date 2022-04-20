Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA
Oslo, 20 April 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022
Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares
From 7 April 2022 until 19 April 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 450,393 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 77.6946 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Total transaction
7 Apr 2022
77,241
75.1639
5,805,735
8 Apr 2022
76,523
78.6234
6,016,498
11 Apr 2022
75,044
79.5409
5,969,067
12 Apr 2022
76,119
79.3130
6,037,226
13 Apr 2022
74,809
80.3826
6,013,342
19 Apr 2022
70,657
72.9049
5,151,242
Previously disclosed buybacks
43,781
75.5788
3,308,915
Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
494,174
77.5072
38,302,025
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 4,587,630 own shares, corresponding to 0.37% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment