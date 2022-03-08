Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 8 March 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 24 February 2022



The duration of the first tranche buy-back programme: No longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the first tranche buy-back programme: Up to 4,000,000 shares

From 28 February 2022 until 7 March 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 1,347,134 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 89.79 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

share price (NOK) Total transaction

value (NOK) 28 Feb 2022 190,182 91.1147 17,328,376 1 Mar 2022 225,088 90.1166 20,284,165 2 Mar 2022 228,212 92.8160 21,181,725 3 Mar 2022 231,887 90.5962 21,008,081 4 Mar 2022 234,465 88.7538 20,809,660 7 Mar 2022 237,300 85.7208 20,341,546 Previously disclosed buybacks

under the programme (accumulated) 176,927 84.8613 15,014,255 Total buybacks under the programme 1,524,061 89.2142 135,967,808

























The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 2,178,797 own shares, corresponding to 0.18% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment



