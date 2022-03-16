Adevinta ASA (ADE) – Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA
Oslo, 16 March 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 24 February 2022
The duration of the first tranche buy-back programme: No longer than 28 June 2022
Size of the first tranche buy-back programme: Up to 4,000,000 shares
From 8 March 2022 until 15 March 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 1,535,639 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 91.96 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Total transaction
8 Mar 2022
243,780
88.6304
21,606,319
9 Mar 2022
251,300
95.9554
24,113,592
10 Mar 2022
256,592
94.9268
24,357,457
11 Mar 2022
259,463
94.4468
24,505,450
14 Mar 2022
263,838
91.2295
24,069,809
15 Mar 2022
260,666
86.5912
22,571,382
Previously disclosed buybacks
1,524,061
89.2142
135,967,808
Total buybacks under the programme
3,059,700
90.5944
277,191,817
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 3,714,436 own shares, corresponding to 0.30% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment