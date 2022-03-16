Adevinta ASA (ADE) – Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 16 March 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 24 February 2022

The duration of the first tranche buy-back programme: No longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the first tranche buy-back programme: Up to 4,000,000 shares

From 8 March 2022 until 15 March 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 1,535,639 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 91.96 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

share price (NOK) Total transaction

value (NOK) 8 Mar 2022 243,780 88.6304 21,606,319 9 Mar 2022 251,300 95.9554 24,113,592 10 Mar 2022 256,592 94.9268 24,357,457 11 Mar 2022 259,463 94.4468 24,505,450 14 Mar 2022 263,838 91.2295 24,069,809 15 Mar 2022 260,666 86.5912 22,571,382 Previously disclosed buybacks

under the programme (accumulated) 1,524,061 89.2142 135,967,808 Total buybacks under the programme 3,059,700 90.5944 277,191,817

























The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 3,714,436 own shares, corresponding to 0.30% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

