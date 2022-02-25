U.S. markets close in 3 hours 11 minutes

Adevinta ASA (ADE) – Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA
·1 min read
Adevinta ASA
Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 25 February 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 24 February 2022

The duration of the first tranche buy-back programme: No longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the first tranche buy-back programme: Up to 4,000,000 shares

From 25 February 2022 until 25 February 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 176,927 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 84.8613 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume

(number of shares)

Weighted average

share price (NOK)

Total transaction

value (NOK)

25 Feb 2022

176,927

84.8613

15,014,255

Previously disclosed buybacks

under the programme (accumulated)

0

0

0

Total buybacks under the programme

176,927

84.8613

15,014,255

The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 831,663 own shares, corresponding to 0.07% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


