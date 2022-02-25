Adevinta ASA (ADE) – Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 25 February 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 24 February 2022



The duration of the first tranche buy-back programme: No longer than 28 June 2022



Size of the first tranche buy-back programme: Up to 4,000,000 shares

From 25 February 2022 until 25 February 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 176,927 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 84.8613 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume



(number of shares) Weighted average



share price (NOK) Total transaction



value (NOK) 25 Feb 2022 176,927 84.8613 15,014,255 Previously disclosed buybacks



under the programme (accumulated) 0 0 0 Total buybacks under the programme 176,927 84.8613 15,014,255

The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 831,663 own shares, corresponding to 0.07% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

