Adevinta ASA (ADE) – Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA
Oslo, 25 February 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 24 February 2022
The duration of the first tranche buy-back programme: No longer than 28 June 2022
Size of the first tranche buy-back programme: Up to 4,000,000 shares
From 25 February 2022 until 25 February 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 176,927 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 84.8613 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Total transaction
25 Feb 2022
176,927
84.8613
15,014,255
Previously disclosed buybacks
0
0
0
Total buybacks under the programme
176,927
84.8613
15,014,255
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 831,663 own shares, corresponding to 0.07% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment