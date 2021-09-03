ADF Group Inc. Q2-2022 Conference Call Invitation

Three-Month and Six-Month Periods Ended July 31, 2021

TERREBONNE, QC, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - ADF GROUP INC. ("ADF" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DRX) will publish the results for its second quarter and six-month period ended July 31, 2021, on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 07:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Mr. Jean-François Boursier, Chief Financial Officer of ADF Group Inc. will host a conference call on the same day at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) to discuss the Corporation's most recent results and outlook for the coming quarters.

A question-and-answer session from investors will follow ADF's presentation.

To take part in the conference call, please dial 1 (888) 390-0620. Please dial in a few minutes prior to the conference call scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m, Thursday, September 9, 2021, until midnight, Thursday, September 16, 2021, by dialing 1 (888) 259-6562; followed by the access code 632398 #.

Members of the media are welcome to participate in this call in a listen only mode.

The conference call (audio) will be available at www.adfgroup.com.

SOURCE ADF Group Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/03/c2433.html