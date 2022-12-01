ADF GROUP INC. Q3-2023 CONFERENCE CALL INVITATION

Three-Month and Nine-Month Periods Ended October 31, 2022

TERREBONNE, QC, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - ADF GROUP INC. ("ADF" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DRX) will publish the results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended October 31, 2022, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 07:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Mr. Jean-François Boursier, Chief Financial Officer of ADF Group Inc. will host a conference call on the same day at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) to discuss the Corporation's most recent results and outlook for the coming quarters.

A question-and-answer session from financial analysts will follow ADF's presentation.

To take part in the conference call, please dial 1 (888) 390-0620 a few minutes prior to the conference call scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, until midnight, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, by dialing 1 (888) 259-6562 ; followed by the access code 128614 #.

Members of the media are welcome to participate in this call in a listen only mode. The conference call (audio) will be available at www.adfgroup.com.

