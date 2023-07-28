ADF Group Inc.'s (TSE:DRX) 12% gain last week benefited both individual investors who own 49% as well as insiders

Key Insights

ADF Group's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

51% of the business is held by the top 5 shareholders

29% of ADF Group is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 49% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Following a 12% increase in the stock price last week, individual investors profited the most, but insiders who own 29% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of ADF Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ADF Group?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. ADF Group might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

ADF Group is not owned by hedge funds. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Pierre Paschini (who also holds the title of President) with 15% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. The second and third largest shareholders are Jean Paschini and Les Placements G. Maps Inc, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 15%. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Jean Paschini is also Chief Executive Officer, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of ADF Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in ADF Group Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just CA$137m, and insiders have CA$40m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 49% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 22%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand ADF Group better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

