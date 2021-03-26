U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,906.25
    +5.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,661.00
    +160.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,690.00
    -80.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,192.60
    +14.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.10
    +1.54 (+2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.50
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.07
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1783
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.77
    -1.43 (-6.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7570
    +0.5960 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,223.31
    +50.20 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,068.79
    +24.87 (+2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,720.93
    +46.10 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

ADGS Advisory Selects PCG Advisory for Investor Relations and Digital Media Strategies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Growing Provider of Leading-Edge Online Education in Asia Pacific

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / ADGS Advisory, Inc (OTC PINK:ADGS), (the "Company"), a provider of leading-edge online education in the Asia Pacific region, today announced that it has retained PCG Advisory, Inc. ("PCG Advisory"), a leading investor relations and digital strategies firm, to serve as an advisor for investor relations, digital strategies, and strategic communications.

Xuye Edward Wu, Chief Executive Officer of ADGS, commented, "Through the ongoing global pandemic, online education has become one of the fastest growing industries and Quality Online Education Group, Inc., our main subsidiary, is a beneficiary of these trends. As we continue executing on our strategy to become one of the leading providers of online education in China, it has become increasingly important for us to partner with a top tier investor relations firm such as PCG Advisory. Their seasoned team will help us to tailor and effectively communicate our evolving message to all of our stakeholders and work to raise awareness of ADGS with the investment community."

Jeff Ramson, founder and Chief Executive Officer of PCG Advisory, added, "We believe that the ADGS story will resonate well with investors especially given its unique value proposition and high growth target markets. The Company's focused strategy on influencer sales, small classes, and smaller markets, uniquely positions them in the marketplace, and with growing interest in online education, their opportunities for growth are large. We look forward to working with their impressive team and executing a successful investor relations and digital strategies program for them."

About ADGS Advisory, Inc.

ADGS Advisory, Inc. is the parent company of Quality Online Education Group, Inc. ("QOEG"), which is based in Canada, and is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students in China and expanding to other markets where English education is sought after. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results, by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience! For more information, please visit: qualityonline.education

About PCG Advisory, Inc.

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, digital strategies and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life sciences, technology, and other emerging growth companies.

PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community.

PCG Holdings operating subsidiaries also includes PCG Digital which owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution, and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individual, retail, and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, please go to: www.pcgadvisory.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement Information in this press release may contain 'forward-looking statements.' Statements describing objectives or goals or the Company's future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the ‘Safe Harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of ADGS Advisory, Inc.'s products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in ADGS Advisory, Inc. periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities.

CONTACTS:

ADGS Advisory, Inc.
Xuye Edward Wu
ADGSContact@gmail.com

PCG Advisory, Inc.
Jeff Ramson
(646) 762-4518
jramson@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: ADGS Advisory, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/637507/ADGS-Advisory-Selects-PCG-Advisory-for-Investor-Relations-and-Digital-Media-Strategies

Recommended Stories

  • WeWork Agrees to $9 Billion SPAC Deal to Get Public Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- WeWork has agreed to sell itself to a blank-check company in a deal that values the troubled startup at $9 billion including debt and marks a 18-month turnaround from its failed attempt at a traditional initial public offering.BowX Acquisition Corp. expects the deal to close in the third quarter of 2021 and has been approved by both companies’ boards, the companies said in a statement Friday.WeWork will also raise $1.3 billion, including $800 million in private investment in public equity, from investors including Insight Partners, funds managed by Starwood Capital Group, and Fidelity Management. The deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.WeWork, co-founded by Adam Neumann and heavily backed by SoftBank Group Corp., was valued at as much as $47 billion two years ago. Its attempt to go public laid bare the many weaknesses of the business, and the coronavirus pandemic took a further toll on the company’s prospects. WeWork’s model consists of packing high volumes of workers into shared offices, an unappealing option for many people during a health crisis.Read More: Adam Neumann Era of Excess and Eccentricity Over at WeWork WeWork’s Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure and Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Mathrani will continue to lead the company. Vivek Ranadive of special-purpose-acquisition vehicle BowX and Insight Partners’s Deven Parekh will join the company’s board.BowX Acquisition Corp is managed by Ranadive and Murray Rode, both former executives at TIBCO Software and co-founders of venture firm Bow Capital.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop leads meme stocks higher with Koss, AMC surging too

    (Reuters) -GameStop and other so-called meme stocks surged on Thursday, as investors piled into the shares after a tumble in the previous session. Shares in video-game retailer GameStop closed up 52.7% at $183.75 with brisk trading volume after rising as high as $187.50 late in the session. The company has benefited from a push by retail investors, often on online forums such as Reddit's popular WallStreetBets, to drive up prices of stocks they believe undervalued.

  • Germany’s Central Bank Tests Blockchain Solution to Counter CBDCs

    The Bundesbank has been looking for settlement solutions that do not require a CBDC.

  • LSE Sells $4.5 Billion of Bonds to Help Refinance Refinitiv Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc tapped the U.S. high-grade bond market for $4.5 billion to help refinance debt it took on related to its acquisition of Refinitiv Holdings Ltd.The company sold bonds in five parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 20-year security, will yield 100 basis points over Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as details are private.The exchange will use the funds to refinance debt incurred in connection with its $27 billion purchase of Refinitiv that was completed earlier this year. It also plans to offer bonds in euros and sterling in its first foray into international debt markets since 2018.The deal is part of a growing debt-backed merger and acquisition pipeline.The value of announced M&A deals with potential U.S. investment-grade funding implications has increased to $325 billion -- including the LSE deal -- from $269 billion at the end of February, which is back to pre-Covid-19 levels, Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Hans Mikkelsen wrote in a note.These companies have flexibility on timing for the debt deals, but “the risk of even higher interest rates could encourage them to frontload any bond issuance,” they said.Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, competes with Refinitiv to provide financial news, data and information.Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. are managing the bond sale, the person said.(Updates with final pricing information starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Mixed News Creating Uncertainty, Rangebound Trade

    Lending some support for gold is a pullback from four-month highs by the U.S. Dollar.

  • Just a Week After Brazil’s Bold Rate Hike, Traders Ask for More

    (Bloomberg) -- It took just over a week for Brazil’s traders to look past the central bank’s guidance and ask for even more rate hikes.Despite the larger-than-expected increase in the last meeting, the market is already pricing in a full-point hike for May, ignoring an already hawkish pledge from the bank to raise rates by another 75 basis points. The worsening of the pandemic, investors say, may lead the government to spend more, weighing on inflation and forcing officials to be more aggressive.The sharp increase in swap rates only eased on Thursday, when Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto pushed back on comments that policy makers are behind the curve. He reinforced plans to deliver a “partial” normalization, meaning officials wouldn’t take borrowing costs to a neutral level -- neither stimulative or restrictive. Traders took his word, with short-end rates falling about 10 basis points after rising as much as 45 basis points since the March 17 decision.“Brazilian markets are completely dominated by short-term dynamics,” said Alejandro Cuadrado, head of Latin American currency strategy at BBVA in New York. With the worsening of the pandemic, that means that the panorama is changing quickly, he said.Covid-19 is running rampant in Brazil, dampening the outlook for the economy and fueling speculation that the government could extend emergency aid payments and implement other measures to shore up activity. That’s weighing on the outlook for inflation, which blew past the upper limit of the central bank’s target range in mid-March.Read more: Brazil Tops 12 Million Covid-19 Cases as Bankers Urge Action“The market will demand higher risk premia now given the risk of inflation overshooting in a scenario where more cash transfers will be approved and the spending cap breached,” said Daniel Rico, a Latin America currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets LLC in New York.Although officials are signaling a partial normalization, the larger-than-expected rate hike suggests they are willing to go all-in on the inflation fight, meaning they may accelerate the pace of tightening, analysts and strategists say.Brazil’s swap rates are pricing in a total of 450 basis points in rate hikes this year, which would take the Selic to 6.5%. Before the rate decision, the curve implied 420 basis points.“Our initial assumption was that fiscal policy would be a constraint,” said Andres Jaime, the head of Latin America macro strategy at Morgan Stanley in New York. “But the decision suggests that the central bank will prioritize its inflation mandate and will continue to validate higher fiscal risk premium if necessary, moving ahead of the curve.”The increase in swap rates wasn’t only due to local drivers. Brazil also tracked other emerging markets, with swap rates shifting higher in countries from Mexico to South Africa over the past days amid fears that inflation will accelerate globally.Inflation WoesBrazil’s monetary authority now forecasts that the consumer-price index will rise 5% in 2021, above the 3.75% target for this year, but still below the upper bound of the range. Throughout the week, banks including Morgan Stanley and Barclays also revised up their estimates for inflation.The nation’s one-year inflation breakeven is still higher than official estimates, standing at 5.44%. Traders say the potentially aggressive tightening plus constant foreign-exchange interventions by the central bank will limit the real’s depreciation, which had been a source of inflation pressure.The deteriorating domestic backdrop also hit the real, which has fallen 8% this year, the worst among major currencies after Argentina. It’s currently trading at 5.66 per dollar, weaker than before the surprise rate move, which was one of the biggest tests thus far for Campos Neto, who took over in 2019.The combination of a weaker currency with higher oil prices, an unanchored fiscal deficit and rising long-term U.S. yields will keep rates under pressure, according to RBC’s Rico.“All of these factors continue to point to a steeper curve,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Drops in Volatile Week With Suez Canal Blockage Dragging On

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped as a strengthening dollar and mounting lockdowns in Europe blunted the potential impact of crude cargoes backing up outside the blocked Suez Canal.Futures fell 4.3% in New York on Thursday in the wake of a stronger U.S. dollar, which reduces the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. Work to re-float the massive ship that’s stuck in the canal continued without success. While the Suez blockage is complicating trade, a long-term realignment of global crude flows has seen westbound shipments from Persian Gulf producers fall, limiting the impact on oil prices.See also: What a Long Suez Closure Means for the Oil Price: Julian LeeThe Suez Canal has “diluted importance as a transit hub for energy,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities. Prices are facing pressure from the rising dollar, “the incredible inability of the euro zone in particular to take care of the Covid situation” and case numbers in the U.S. “going in the wrong direction.”At the same time, the U.S. reported the most new cases on Wednesday since Feb. 12 and European countries have tightened restrictions recently. Volatility has risen to the highest since November, and traders see the market shedding length with little to stoke immediate optimism ahead of a full-fledged economic reopening from the pandemic.Despite the recent sell-off, oil is still up around 20% this year and there is confidence in the longer-term outlook for demand as coronavirus vaccinations accelerate worldwide and OPEC+ continues to hold back supply. The alliance is scheduled to meet next week to decide production policy for May.“It all got a bit too excited earlier with talk about supercycles and massive stock draws in the first quarter,” said Paul Horsnell, head of commodities research at Standard Chartered. That was “never on the cards, the big stock draws come later.”Still, the prompt timespread for Brent has resumed trading in a bullish backwardation after briefly flipping to a bearish contango on Tuesday for the first time since January. The spread was 14 cents in backwardation on Thursday, compared with 67 cents at the start of the month.Hedge funds had built up net long positions in WTI and Brent last month to the highest in over a year, according to a Bloomberg analysis of Commodities Futures Trade Commission and ICE data for four contracts. Since then, prices jumped to multi-year highs and above technical gauges indicating a correction was due, before last week’s price plunge sent futures in New York back near $60 a barrel.“People are concerned about the broader picture in the global economy and oil prices had already gone a long way,” said Peter McNally, global head for industrials, materials and energy at Third Bridge. “There’s pent up demand for travel, whether it be air or road. That is still coming. But in the near-term there’s a few hurdles we need to clear before we get to that point.”Meanwhile, tugs and diggers have so far failed to dislodge the container ship in the Suez Canal, which has led to a gridlock of vessels waiting to pass. Some experts say the crisis could drag on for several days. The spring tide on Sunday or Monday will add extra depth and allow for more maneuvering, said Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for refloating the Costa Concordia.(A previous version corrected the size and scope regarding hedge fund net long positions in the third and seventh paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Has Dropped To Below $51,000 And Analyst Says Further Downside On The Horizon

    Bitcoin (BTC) slipped below the psychologically important $51,000 mark in a 24-hour period leading up to press time late night Thursday and an analyst thinks more pain is yet to come. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency by market capitalization touched an intraday low of $50,856.57. At press time, BTC was 0.51% lower at $52,019.04. In a seven-day trailing period, BTC has fallen 9.57%. From its all-time high of $61,683.86 — reached twelve days ago — the cryptocurrency has fallen 15.77%. Analysts expect the downwards momentum to continue and are warning that BTC may breach the $50,000 levels. “Judging by recent events, traders seem happy to be selling into the rallies rather than buying the dip. So, don’t be surprised if we see renewed weakness in the markets later on in the session,” wrote Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, as reported by MarketWatch. Razaqzada said that further bad news could be in store for BTC. “The crypto has been correlating positively with risk assets over the past year and if that relationship remains strong then the digital currency could follow risk assets lower.” Why It Matters: Razaqzada urged Bitcoin traders to exercise caution as according to him “appetite for risk” is slowly fading, MarketWatch reported. Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) announcement that it would accept BTC for payments also led to profit-taking, as per Shane Ai, head of research and development at crypto exchange Bybit, Business Insider reported. See Also: How Tesla Plans To Tackle Bitcoin Volatility In Payments For Its Vehicles Another factor that contributed to BTC’s decline is the expiration of $5 billion worth of options, due on Friday, as per Ai. The expiration of contracts and some investors pushing the price lower to make money from bets against the cryptocurrency in the options market “have led to spot-selling pressure into quarter-end,” according to the analyst. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat's Going On WIth Theta, Theta Fuel Cryptocurrencies Today?Fidelity Looks To Launch ETF That Tracks The Price Of Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Yes, You Can Retire on Dividends. 10 Stocks to Build an Income Stream for the Long Haul.

    The notion of using dividends for retirement income has plenty of appeal, with yields on many traditional income investments near historic lows and individuals increasingly on the hook for their postcareer income. How to assemble such a portfolio.

  • Concerns over the Suez Canal accident tilt toward natural gas

    Oil's taking a break Thursday from the rally driven by the Suez Canal mishap, but if the issue isn't resolved in the next few days, tighter global supplies of liquid natural gas may turn out to be just as big of a concern.

  • The Suez Canal Is Still Blocked. These Stocks Could Benefit.

    The risk associated with shipping parts across the globe could encourage companies to manufacture more goods, and obtain more components, closer to home.

  • Exclusive: Robinhood aims to allow users to buy into IPOs - sources

    Robinhood Markets Inc is building a platform to "democratize" initial public offerings (IPOs), including its own, that would allow users of its trading app to snap up shares alongside Wall Street funds, according to people familiar with the matter. It would be easier to implement for Robinhood's own IPO, given how companies and their investment bankers tightly control allocations to investors in new listings. Currently, Robinhood users and other amateur traders cannot buy into stock of a newly listed company until its shares start trading.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • SBA Triples Maximum Loan Amount To $500,000 For Businesses Impacted By COVID-19

    The SBA announced that beginning April 6, small businesses and non-profits can apply for up to two years of relief with a maximum loan amount of $500,000.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate officers, board members, and others ‘in the know’ – don’t just manage the companies, they know the details. Legally, they are not supposed to trade that knowledge, or to blatantly trade on it, and disclosure rules by government regulators help to keep the insiders honest. Their honest stock transactions, however, can be highly informative. These are the people with the deepest knowledge of particular stocks. So, when they buy or sell, especially in bulk, take note. In this case, we’ve used the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to find two stocks whose price has dropped recently – and that drop has coincided with some ‘informative buy’ insider trades. Let's take a closer look. Intercept Pharma (ICPT) We’ll start in the pharmaceutical sector, with Intercept, a specialist in the treatment of chronic liver conditions. Intercept Pharma is working to develop treatment for several chronic and serious diseases of the liver, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s chief compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), was developed as an analog of the CDCA bile acid, and can play a role in treating liver conditions through the FXR receptor pathway. OCA, also called Ocaliva, has received approval by the US FDA and in Europe for use to treat PBC. Intercept has, in recent months, seen important changes. First, the company has experienced churn in the upper management. Effective this past January 1, the company’s COO Jerome Durso stepped up to the CEO post, and earlier this month CFO Sandip Kapadia announced that he will step down on March 26. His position will be filled on an acting basis by Rocco Venezia as an interim measure. On the business side, the company reported 4Q20 results at the end of February. The release showed significant gains in worldwide sales of OCA. Q4 net sales reached $83.3 million, up 18% year-over-year, and the full year sales grew 25% yoy to reach $312.7 million. The company gave guidance toward $325 million to $355 million for 2021 net sales of OCA. On a negative note, the EPS net loss in Q4 was worse than expected, coming in at $1.58 against a forecast loss of $1.47. And, while the OCA sales were up from last year, quarterly revenue was also below expectations. After the earnings release, the stock fell 19%. That loss came on top of a difficult 9 months for Intercept. The stock is down ~74% over that period. The run of losses started last June, when the FDA rejected an application for approval of OCA to treat NASH-related liver fibrosis. OCA is currently undergoing an extensive Phase 3 trial for this condition, to back new applications for approval by the end of this year. There are no current medications for the treatment of NASH and its complications, and Intercept anticipates the market could reach $5 billion in annual sales. Turning to the insider trading, we see that Srinivas Akkaraju, of the Board of Directors, purchased 237,000 shares of ICPT in three tranches between March 10 and March 12. The total cost came to $5.02 million, and Akkarju’s stake in the company is now worth $13.95 million. Looking to the future, Wedbush's Liana Moussatos remains cautiously optimistic. The 5-star analyst rates ICPT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $88 price target implies an impressive upside of 331% over the next 12 months. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here) “We are making multiple adjustments to our model. Management plans to resubmit the OCA/NASH NDA to the FDA by YE:21. Consequently, we pushed our U.S. launch date for OCA/NASH from 7/15/2022 to 2/15/2023 to allow enough time to fulfill FDA requirements and commercial preparations. We decreased our estimated treatable PBC population from about 34K to 32K due to the impact of potential OCA/PBC label changes for patients reaching the most advanced stages of PBC,” Moussatos noted. Moussatos is the bullish outlier here; Wall Street’s analyst corps is clearly divided on this stock, as shown by the breakdown of the 14 recent reviews. These include 6 Buys, 7 Holds, and 1 Sell, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. Shares are priced at $20.40 and the average price target of $43.33 suggests an upside of 112% from that level. (See ICPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shifting gears, we’ll move over to the insurance industry, where Kinsale Capital is a provider of excess and surplus lines insurance products. These are policies which customers take out to protect against ‘excess’ risk, or risks that are too high for their regular insurance company. Kinsale focuses exclusively on these high-risk insurance products, and keeps control of both its claims and underwriting processes. Kinsale has seen significant growth in both revenues and earnings over the past year. At the top line, revenues in 4Q20 were up 51% to $139.33 million, and EPS, at $1.65 per share based on $38.2 million in net income, was up 109% from the prior year. For the full year, Kinsale’s revenues reached $459.88 million, a gain of 45% year-over-year. Full year EPS rose from $2.86 in 2019 to $3.87 in 2020, a yoy gain of 35%. The gains in revenues and income were driven by increases in all of the company’s main business segments. For both the quarter and the full year, Kinsale saw significant increases in gross written premiums, net investment income, underwriting income, and operating return on equity. The company finished 2020 with $1.3 billion in cash and invested assets, up 44% from December 2019. Despite the sound results reported, KNSL shares are down over the past three months. The shares peaked in mid-December, and have lost 35% since then. The drop in share price has not discouraged Steven Bensinger, from the company’s Board of Directors, from increasing his holding. On March 10, Bensinger bought two tranches of stock totaling 3,500 shares, paying $607,000. This brings his full holding in the company to more than 30,000 shares, valued at over $5.3 million. Wall Street likes this insurance company, and Casey Alexander, covering the company for Compass Point, lays out a solid bull case. “We continue to believe that the basic fundamental picture remains positive for KNSL. E&S premiums growth continues strong (46% YoY) and underwriting is strongly profitable, leading to an industry-leading combined ratio... KNSL also claims a technology-enabled expense advantage over peers that should lead to additional reserve redundancy. KNSL is making some inroads to the insuretech space, although moving cautiously while this new paradigm develops,” Alexander opined. Alexander rates the stock a Buy, and puts a $225 price target that indicates room for 39% upside in the year ahead. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) Solid results in a traditional finance sector like insurance will always get a thumbs up on Wall Street, so it is not surprising to see that the Strong Buy consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 3 recent reviews. The stock has an average price target of $235, for a 45% upside potential from the current share price of $161.94. (See KNSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • GameStop’s 53% surge fueled by a buy/sell ratio of 3-to-1, as ‘meme’ stock crowd emboldened

    After taking a pummeling over the first three days of the week, shares of GameStop Corp. soar Thursday, aided by retail traders who remain emotionally committed to the videogame retailer even after shares got hammered 24 hours earlier.

  • ‘Bitcoin could be next domino to fall as investors rush to book profit’ says technical analyst

    Bitcoin prices come under pressure Thursday, and the world's No. 1 crypto could see further bearish pain in the near term if stocks continue to buckle, according to an analyst.

  • 37 million more stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • What Happens to Your 401(k) When You Quit?

    Get HR on the phone because—congrats—you just landed a new job. But then comes the time to talk nitty gritties. Namely, what happens to your 401(k) when you quit? Here’s exactly how to proceed.First, what is a...

  • Goldman Files to Offer Notes Linked to an ARK ETF That May Have Bitcoin Exposure

    Payout on the notes would be dependent on the performance of the ARK Innovation ETF, an actively managed fund offered by Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management.