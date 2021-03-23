AdHawk Microsystems Powers a New Generation of Eye Tracking Research with Launch of AdHawk MindLink™

Wearable eye tracking glasses enable researchers and clinicians to advance the study of human behavior, ocular and neurological conditions; available for pre-sale today

KITCHENER, Ontario, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdHawk Microsystems , an innovator in eye tracking technology, today announced AdHawk MindLink™, the fastest wearable eye tracking system available. AdHawk MindLink produces accurate eye movement data to provide deep insights into human behavior, ocular, and neurological health. Delivered in the form of lightweight and comfortable glasses, the AdHawk system is faster and more power-efficient than competitive offerings, while delivering superior data quality required for medical research.



Backed by Samsung Venture Investment Corp, HP Inc., Essilor International, Sony Innovation Fund, Intel Capital, Brightspark Ventures, and Silicon Valley Bank, AdHawk’s solution powers immersive experiences in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) by enabling faster gaming, more effective training, and effortless user interfaces. The company is now augmenting its eye tracking technology for clinical research where traditional practices have relied on qualitative measurements of eye movement as indicators of neurological health.

AdHawk’s eye tracking glasses can be worn comfortably to precisely measure eye movement, pupil size, and head movement using an integrated inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensor. As a result, superior data quality enables researchers to advance the study of conditions like anxiety, ADHD, concussions, and epilepsy, while improving the assessment of cognitive load and reading challenges. Data will also assist in researching the progression of neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

“In much the same way that smart watches have provided new insights around cardiovascular health, we envision that our wearable eye tracking technology will enable new research connecting eye movement to neurological and ocular health,” said Dr. Neil Sarkar, AdHawk CEO and Co-Founder. “We are thrilled to extend our technology to eye tracking researchers in healthcare and academia, so that it may inform the indication and treatment of many medical conditions and reveal new information about learning patterns.”

How It Works:

AdHawk’s solution replaces cameras with ultra-compact micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) that eliminate power-hungry image processing, thereby improving speed and energy efficiency by more than twice its nearest competitor. Once the patient is wearing the AdHawk MindLink glasses, they just launch the app and tap “start tracking.” The system is so fast it can accurately predict where a user will look next--up to 20 milliseconds before their eyes fixate--and gaze is captured 500 times per second with better than one degree of accuracy.

In addition to increased speed and precision, AdHawk offers physicians and researchers more flexibility, because they are not constrained by bulky products that can only be used in a lab environment. This means that physicians and researchers can now conduct eye tracking assessments in more settings than ever before, including a doctor’s office, in the field or even in a patient’s home.

AdHawk’s technology is already supporting the work of researchers at the University of Waterloo and the University Health Network.

“The sampling frequency of an eye tracking system refers to how many times per second the position of the eyes is registered by the eye tracker. A greater sampling frequency improves a researcher’s ability to estimate the true path of the eye when it moves,” said Dr. Elizabeth Irving, Professor with the School of Optometry and Vision Science at the University of Waterloo. “Until now, a higher sampling frequency came at a higher cost because it required more expensive cameras and more power. This is what makes AdHawk’s system so special -- they have found a way to deliver mobility, quality and speed -- all without sacrificing affordability.”

Beginning today, the AdHawk MindLink kit is available for pre-sale to researchers at a discounted price of USD $3,500 until April 30, 2021, after which it will be available at a price of USD $10,000. To pre-register for a kit, visit: https://adhawkmicrosystems.com/order . Kits are expected to ship within 6-8 weeks of the presale closing date.

About AdHawk Microsystems

AdHawk Microsystems develops eye tracking technology that helps unlock the connection between the eyes, the brain and the world around us. The company has developed an eye tracking system with unprecedented speed and data quality in a wearable device that delivers game-changing computational and power efficiencies. The AdHawk solution is powering a new generation of AR experiences, PC gaming, and healthcare research. Based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, the company is backed by Samsung Venture Investment Corp, HP Inc., Essilor International, Sony Innovation Fund, Intel Capital, and Brightspark Ventures, as well as Silicon Valley Bank. For more information, please visit www.adhawkmicrosystems.com .

*The AdHawk MindLink eye tracking system is not an FDA-cleared medical device.

