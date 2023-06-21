ADHD Medication Shortage Worsens, Vyvanse Supply Dwindles Amid Adderall Scarcity

The supply of an alternative to Adderall, Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine), a commonly used medication for Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), is dwindling, further limiting options for patients in the U.S. who have been facing a nationwide shortage of ADHD drugs for nearly a year.

Since August, individuals with ADHD across the U.S. have faced difficulties obtaining Adderall prescriptions. The labor shortage at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA), the largest manufacturer of brand-name and generic Adderall, has constrained the drug's supply.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK), a manufacturer of Vyvanse, has confirmed that the drug is experiencing low inventory due to manufacturing complications.

A spokesperson from the company stated in an email to Bloomberg News that the increased demand for Vyvanse, resulting from shortages of other ADHD medications, has hindered their ability to maintain sufficient inventory to mitigate potential supply disruptions.

According to a statement on the drug maker's website, three doses of Vyvanse will be affected, and Takeda anticipates that the issue may persist until September.

The company did not provide detailed information about the cause of the manufacturing problems.

The shortage of medications, ranging from cancer treatments to antibiotics, has reached a five-year high. Lawmakers and the White House have acknowledged and are working to address the issue.

Data from Symphony Health reveals a significant surge in Vyvanse prescriptions at the start of 2023. In May alone, U.S. pharmacies dispensed 1.35 million Vyvanse prescriptions, compared to 1.04 million in the previous year.

Price Action: TAK shares are down 0.04% at $16.10 on the last check Wednesday.

