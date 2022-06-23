U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,781.06
    +21.17 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,614.90
    +131.77 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,150.92
    +97.84 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,695.79
    +5.51 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.02
    -1.17 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.40
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    21.41
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0043 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0330
    -0.1230 (-3.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2259
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5850
    -1.5550 (-1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,433.37
    -322.47 (-1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.97
    +5.75 (+1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,031.33
    -57.89 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

ADHD Online Announces Staff Expansion

ADHD Online
·3 min read

Dr. Raafia Muhammad, MD, is the Division Chief of Medicine and Interim Chief Medical Officer; Gayle Jensen-Savoie, Ph.D., LPC-S-LMFT-S, LCDC, is the Division Chief of Psychology

Featured Image for ADHD Online

Featured Image for ADHD Online
Featured Image for ADHD Online

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADHD Online, the industry leader in virtual ADHD assessment and patient care plans, is excited to announce that the roles of Gayle Jensen-Savoie, Ph.D., LPC-S-LMFT-S, LCDC, and Dr. Raafia Muhammad, MD, MPH, within ADHD Online are expanding to a full-time capacity. Dr. Jensen-Savoie serves as the Division of Chief Psychology, while Dr. Muhammad is the Division Chief of Medicine and Interim Chief Medical Officer.

"Bringing Dr. Jensen-Savoie and Dr. Muhammad onto the ADHD Online staff in a full-time capacity represents a big step forward for the company," said Zachariah Booker, ADHD Online Co-Founder and CEO. "Both are all-in on the ADHD Online vision of providing everyone access to quality ADHD assessments and care plans, and it's been inspiring to see their dedicated work to this cause help our patients. Having Dr. Jensen-Savoie and Dr. Muhammad in full-time roles really helps set the stage for future growth and success at ADHD Online."

Dr. Jensen-Savoie holds a Ph.D. in Psychology and has 35 years of experience in the field. She was most recently Field Director over the Hospital Psychiatric Cadre for The Joint Commission. She's served as Director of Inpatient Psychiatric and Substance Abuse, Director of Community Mental Health Centers and been a CEO of a long-term residential program for young adult women. Dr. Jensen-Savoie has completed ADHD assessments for ADHD Online since 2018.

"I am very passionate about ADHD; my doctoral dissertation was on ADHD and Substance abuse. I continue to strive to learn the latest innovations, interventions, and treatments for ADHD," said Dr. Jensen-Savoie.

Dr. Muhammad's areas of focus are in preventive medicine and public health. She completed her internship in general surgery at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center and General Preventive Medicine & Public Health Residency at the Texas Department of State Health Services. She holds a Masters of Public Health from Benedictine University.

"I joined ADHD Online in August 2020, with a focus on individualized care and with the goal of empowering my patients by providing them with clinical knowledge about their ADHD. I believe that when properly understood and treated, ADHD can become a patient's asset rather than a deficit," said Dr. Muhammad.

For more information on ADHD Online, visit www.adhdonline.com.

About ADHD Online
ADHD Online was founded in 2018 with the mission that everyone should have access to quality ADHD assessments regardless of who and where they are. The ADHD Online team is filled with industry experts across the United States who all share the same passion for ADHD and making sure patients have access to critical mental health services. ADHD Online is leading the way with being a critical voice for those who might be struggling with ADHD and is the only organization to offer HIPAA-secured ADHD assessments online with certified results from licensed psychologists. ADHD Online is active in all 50 states.


Media Contact 

Dan Johnson 
dan.johnson@newswire.com 

Related Images






Image 1








Image 2








Image 3



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes be removed from U.S. market

    Yahoo Finance health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the FDA order to take Juul e-cigarettes off the U.S. market, how this is impacting developers like Altria, and the reduction in flavors for these smoking alternatives.

  • Is J&J Stock A Buy On Its Recent Spate Of Positive Cancer News?

    Is Johnson & Johnson stock a buy after the company unveiled positive results in cancer treatment this month? Is JNJ stock a buy?

  • Athira Pharma's stock plummets after disappointing drug trial results

    The company's lead drug didn't produce a significant change in working memory speed or cognition compared with a placebo.

  • IBD Stock Of The Day: Bristol Myers Eyes Breakout After $4.1 Billion Buyout

    Bristol Myers Squibb is the IBD Stock Of The Day as BMY stock bounds off its 50-day line, presenting investors with an early entry.

  • Moderna’s Covid-19 Vaccine for Kids 6 to 17 Years Faces CDC Review

    Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet to consider recommending the shot in one of the last steps before it becomes more broadly available.

  • Why Are Hundreds of Grand Canyon Tourists Suddenly Getting Sick?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWhile hiking in Grand Canyon National Park, Kristi Key came across a concerning site: four hikers resting on the side of the trail, looking a little worse for wear. After learning that two of the hikers had spent the previous night violently vomiting, Key offered to call a rescue team, but the group declined. But when she saw them sitting in the same spot on her return trip, with one of the hikers still vomiting, she knew it was time to c

  • Raleigh pharma sees stock tumble after stopping trial. Now what?

    A Raleigh drug developer's stock dropped hard after the company said it would end a late-stage study for its co-lead drug candidate.

  • Dr. Fauci Warns It's "Critically Important" to Do This Now—Vaccinated or Not

    It's been a long two years, and at this point it's become hard to remember exactly what our lives were like before the COVID pandemic hit in 2020. During this time, there have been a number of developments made to fight the virus: Masks became a regular part of our lives, and then in 2021, the introduction of COVID vaccines was a major step forward in helping to reduce the serious impact of coronavirus.But despite all these measures, the pandemic is not over. COVID cases, hospitalizations, and d

  • Why the FDA Is Looking to Ban Juul in the US

    It's a simple question: is vaping bad for you? The answer, however, is a bit more complicated.

  • Vaccitech's Vaccine Induced Sustained Reductions In Hepatitis B Associated Antigens

    Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC) announced an update to the interim analysis of safety and efficacy data from the HBV002 study evaluating ChAdOx1-HBV and MVA-HBV vaccines (VTP-300) in chronic HBV patients who are virally suppressed with oral anti-viral therapies. In the VTP-300 monotherapy group, meaningful and durable reductions of HBsAg were seen in all three patients with baseline HBsAg under 50 IU/mL. Related: Vaccitech Posts Interim Efficacy Data From Early-Stage Hepatitis B Trial. HBsAg is a h

  • Why Drinking Only on the Weekends May Be Hurting Your Health, According to a New Study

    If you're looking to moderate your alcohol consumption, you may think that drinking only on certain days can help curb your intake—but a recent study is showing the opposite. Here's how to imbibe in a healthier way.

  • Moderna to Build New Vaccine Facility in the U.K.

    Moderna said it would manufacture vaccines in the U.K. as part of a deal with the British government aimed at ensuring speedy access to mRNA vaccines in the event of future pandemics.

  • Our Nutritionist Weighs In on TikTok's Viral #InternalShower Digestive Hack

    Our nutritionist explains why this drink is trending and the science behind why it may help your gastrointestinal health. Here's how to safely drink an 'internal shower' beverage for constipation.

  • Government’s Moderna partnership to bring over £1 billion investment

    A partnership to open a new research and manufacturing centre in the UK will mean over £1 billion in mRNA research investment.

  • COVID-19 vaccine scheme for world's poorest pushes for delivery slowdown

    Leaders of the global scheme aiming to get COVID-19 vaccines to the world's poorest are pushing manufacturers including Pfizer and Moderna to cut or slow deliveries of about half a billion shots so doses are not wasted. COVAX, the World Health Organization-led scheme, wants between 400 and 600 million fewer vaccines doses than initially contracted from six pharmaceutical companies, according to internal documents seen by Reuters. While at first the initiative struggled for shots as wealthy nations snapped up limited supply, donations from those same countries later in 2021, as well as improved output from manufacturers - alongside delivery challenges and vaccine hesitancy in a number of countries – has led to a glut of vaccine in 2022.

  • ACOGF: Resolving to Move Ahead

    By John Vandermosten, CFA OTC:ACOGF READ THE FULL ACOGF RESEARCH REPORT Bioavailability and Bioequivalence Study Results Alpha Cognition, Inc. (OTC:ACOGF) provided topline results from its bioavailability and bioequivalence (BABE) study in a June 22 nd press release which was followed by a conference call providing additional detail along with a presentation summarizing key data. Results showed

  • 'I Lost 95 Pounds And Got My Health Issues Under Control By Eating A Pescatarian Diet'

    To manage her GI issues and joint pain, Christina S. eliminated meat from her diet and did exercises with a kettle bell and resistance band to lose weight.

  • "All I Heard Was, 'Thomas, Noooo'": Workers Are Sharing The Biggest Mistake They've Seen A Coworker Make, And I'm At A Loss For Some Of These

    "They took the wrong coffin to a funeral. Someone else had to drive to the cemetery with the correct deceased on board."View Entire Post ›

  • HLS Therapeutics Obtains Public Reimbursement for Vascepa® in New Brunswick and with other Public Payors

    HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focusing on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces that it has successfully entered into Product Listing Agreements ("PLA") with New Brunswick, Northwest Territories and the NIHB, for the listing and public reimbursement of Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) on their respective Public Prescription Drug Insurance Plans. All three PLAs are now in effect.

  • Tennessee GOP leaders urge delay of toddler COVID-19 shots

    Top Tennessee Republican House leaders on Wednesday urged Gov. Bill Lee to delay the state's health department from distributing and promoting the COVID-19 vaccines to infants, toddlers and preschoolers. In a letter sent to the Republican governor, House leaders said they had too many concerns surrounding the vaccine for those under 5 years old. “We ask that you direct the Tennessee Department of Health to halt distribution, promotion or recommendation of COVID-19 vaccines for our youngest Tennesseans,” the letter stated.