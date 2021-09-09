U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,511.53
    -2.54 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,995.49
    -35.58 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,293.33
    +6.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.73
    -25.88 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.96
    -1.34 (-1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.20
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    +0.23 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    +0.0064 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8270
    -0.4330 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,167.66
    +425.07 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,216.18
    +25.51 (+2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.76
    -78.77 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Adhera Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Andrew Reaume to Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adhera Therapeutics, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Baton Rouge, LA, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCPK: ATRX) ("Adhera" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew G. Reaume, Ph.D., MBA to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Reaume is President and CEO of Melior Discovery, Inc., which he co-founded in 2005, building it into a robust, self-sustaining drug discovery organization and leader in pharmaceutical drug repositioning using the unique theraTRACE® platform comprised of multiplexed in vivo disease models. He subsequently spun off two sister companies, Melior Pharmaceuticals I, Inc., Melior Pharmaceuticals II, LLC, for the purpose of developing proprietary clinical stage drug candidates.

Dr. Reaume has been responsible for raising over $15 million of investment capital for the Melior businesses and completed over $40 million in partnering deals, including research partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies. He was responsible for spearheading and continues to oversee a complex global development partnership with an Asian pharmaceutical partner.

Prior to Melior, Dr. Reaume held leadership roles in drug discovery and business analytics at NYSE-listed Pfizer and NASDAQ-listed Cephalon, which was acquired in 2011 by Teva Pharmaceuticals for $6.8 billion. In aggregate, he has more than twenty-five years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He received his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where he graduated with honors in Entrepreneurial Management. He received his PhD in genetics from the University of Connecticut.

“I am thrilled to welcome Andrew to our Board of Directors as we position to initiate Phase 2 clinical trials of MLR-1019 and MLR-1023 for Parkinson’s disease and Type 1 diabetes, respectively,” commented Andrew Kucharchuk, Chief Executive Officer at Adhera. “His decades of experience spanning the drug development spectrum and unprecedented understanding of these drug candidates will be invaluable in planned clinical trials, as will his business acumen and industry experience in identifying other drugs for accelerated development.”

“I am excited to join Adhera as a Director and look forward to lending my experience and network to assist in the next stage of development for some truly compelling therapeutics where there are clear areas of unmet medical need,” said Dr. Reaume. “Significant investment has gone into MLR-1019 and MLR-1023 already and we’re making strides expeditiously for what should be extremely valuable clinical research.”

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying advanced drug candidates that may qualify for accelerated developmental pathways. The Company has recently licensed two drug candidates, MLR-1019 and MLR-1023, from the Melior Discovery family of companies. Adhera is developing MLR-1023 (tolimidone) as a new drug for Type I diabetes with a focus on C-peptide positive patients. MLR-1023, a lyn kinase activator, has demonstrated exceptional clinical safety and tolerability in over 700 patients in Phase 2a and Phase 2b Type 2 diabetes studies. MLR-1019 (armesocarb) is a new class of drug for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) and represents the only drug to address both movement and non-movement symptoms of PD. Armesocarb is the active enantiomer in mesocarb, a drug marketed in Europe for 37 years for various psychiatric and central nervous system indications. In addition to advancing both drug candidates in Phase 2 clinical trials, the Company remains active in exploring other advanced drug development opportunities while maintaining its legacy assets, including CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA) against beta-catenin, to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including the anticipated benefits of the compound, the initiation of Phase 2 trials, execution of the License Agreement, completion of a financing and the amount of proceeds, if any, from the con- templated financing and future collaborative opportunities. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Adhera Therapeutics' actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward looking statements. Adhera Therapeutics has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Among other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements are Adhera Therapeutics' need for, and the availability of, substantial capital in the future to fund its operations and research and development, the ability to agree upon the terms of the proposed financing with potential investors and existing noteholders and close on it, general risks in obtaining approval to initiate clinical trials, safety or efficacy issues arising during the trials, and the ultimate risks in reaching the commercialization stage. A more complete description of these risk factors is included in Adhera Therapeutics filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Adhera Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:
Adhera Therapeutics, Inc.
Andrew Kucharchuk
Chief Executive Officer
akucharchuk@adherathera.com


Recommended Stories

  • Sea Aims to Raise $6.3 Billion in 2021’s Biggest Equity Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. aims to raise $6.3 billion in the largest equity offering of the year, a deal that will propel a global expansion and acquisitions for Southeast Asia’s largest company.The online gaming and e-commerce firm backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. is offering 11 million shares, a stake worth about $3.8 billion at Wednesday’s close. It also intends to issue $2.5 billion of equity-linked debt. Sea, which has risen more than 70% this year, fell in post-marketing trading in New York.Th

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in September

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.2% to 11.7%, should help pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Lululemon Q2 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to breakdown Lululemon's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Boston Beer stock crashes (again) because hard seltzer isn't selling

    Boston Beer shares drown in sell orders as it issues a major financial warning because of continued weak hard seltzer demand.

  • GameStop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart GameStop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Academy Sports Earnings Beat But ASO Stock Falls Near A Buy Point

    Academy Sports earnings crushed views and the highly rated sporting goods retailer hiked guidance. But ASO stock fell.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in September

    Don't let all the noise and naysaying fool you. There are still plenty of incredible growth stories to tap into.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Everyone likes a bargain, and buying stocks "on sale" is particularly alluring when the companies hitting a rough patch have familiar names, such as those in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The index is up by about 16%, but the three laggards' stock performance is in negative territory. With that caveat in mind, it's time to examine this year's worst-performing companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to see if these are value stocks or if their troubles have only begun.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    There was no news from Plug Power this morning, but the stock struggled to hold up amid the weakness in broader markets as rising delta variant coronavirus cases sparked fears of a slowdown in the economy. As it is, investors in Plug Power are becoming increasingly impatient in the absence of substantive progress in the company's business of late even as rivals continue to bag orders. On Sept. 8, too, Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP) subsidiary, Ballard Fuel Cell Systems, announced a partnership with industrials giant Eaton to develop fuel-cell technology for heavy-duty trucks.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Are Tumbling Again. Cathie Wood Has an Idea.

    Biden will unveil new strategy to fight contagious Delta variant, trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes kicks off, hard seltzer slump hits Boston Beer, and other news to start your day.

  • 2 Stocks That Climbed on a Bad Market Day

    The fall months have historically been tough ones for the stock market, and by now, it seems like the prospects for declines in markets during September and October are just as likely to be a self-fulfilling prophecy as anything. Regardless of the reason, investors were downbeat on the market on Wednesday, and that led to declines for the all three major market benchmarks. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) suffered slightly larger declines on a percentage basis, losing its dominance over the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI).

  • Which Large U.S. Bank Has Grown Deposits the Fastest Over the Last Year?

    Once a year, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation updates deposit data for every bank in the country, offering a glimpse into how banks have grown.

  • Is Bilibili a Buy?

    In the meantime, prices for many Chinese stocks are plunging. Up-and-coming entertainment company Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is doing even worse. Investors who missed the boat last year -- when share prices of Bilibili jumped sixfold -- may be wondering if it's time to buy the dip.

  • The Fed Is Deep in Uncharted Waters. Danger Ahead.

    Fed policy hasn't been working as planned. Further trouble is imminent without swift adjustments.

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in September

    With the S&P 500 up 20% in 2021 and trading at record levels, investors might suspect stocks that went in the opposite direction this year have something seriously wrong with them. If a rising tide is generally lifting all boats, sinking ships will only weigh down your portfolio. Although Altria Group (NYSE: MO) has outpaced the market index gains so far this year, shares remain well below the highs hit several years ago and the tobacco giant still faces a number of headwinds that are holding it back.