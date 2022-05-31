U.S. markets open in 1 hour

AdhereHealth's Digital Pharmacy Earns DEAP Accreditation from the Association of Diabetes Care & Educator Specialists

·3 min read

Diabetes Education Accreditation Program certification validates AdhereRx's success in improving outcomes for people with diabetes through education, care management, and pharmacy support.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdhereHealth, a healthcare technology leader in medication adherence insights and health outcomes, announced it has achieved the milestone of Diabetes Education Accreditation Program (DEAP) certification through the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES).

AdhereHealth logo (PRNewsfoto/AdhereHealth)
AdhereHealth logo (PRNewsfoto/AdhereHealth)

ADCES is one of two national accrediting organizations for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Becoming DEAP certified is the highest recognition that a diabetes management program can attain. Earning accreditation means that primary care and endocrinologist providers can now directly refer their diabetic patients to AdhereRx pharmacies to help improve adherence to diabetes treatment plans through education, care management, and support.

"This certification is a testament to the knowledge and expertise of our digital pharmacy team in supporting vulnerable, underserved patients with diabetes and other chronic conditions. Combining clinical expertise and technology enables us to engage high-risk individuals and connect them with resources to improve health outcomes," said Jason Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth.

AdhereRx is a digital pharmacy that integrates a wide range of services and resources to provide holistic support to underserved, vulnerable patients living with complex or chronic health conditions, including diabetes. The company's Adhere Platform™ leverages technology-driven solutions to improve quality and financial outcomes. The experienced pharmacy team engages high-risk patients directly through telepharmacy outreach, ensuring social determinants of health such as low health literacy are addressed.

"Evidence shows diabetes education helps people with diabetes to lower their blood sugar glucose and obtain skills to better self-manage their condition. Digital pharmacies like AdhereRx can play an important role in making sure individuals living with diabetes fully understand their disease," said Sacha Uelmen, Director of Accreditation at ADCES.

"Diabetes disproportionately affects racial and ethnic minorities and people of little financial means in the United States. By connecting with these vulnerable populations through telepharmacy, we can create health equity and help improve health literacy by providing ongoing education with individualized coaching focused on nutrition, exercise, and behavior change," said Cornelius Toliver, Director of Clinical Innovations at AdhereRx.

In addition to the DEAP accreditation, AdhereRx also recently earned national CDC Diabetes Prevention Program Accreditation for its diabetes prevention program.

For more information on AdhereRx's digital pharmacy services, please visit: https://adhererx.com/

About AdhereHealth™
AdhereHealth delivers purpose-built, innovative technology solutions to improve quality of care, medication adherence, and cost outcomes, emphasizing overcoming social determinants of health (SDOH) and improving patient experience. AdhereRx, an AdhereHealth digital pharmacy, provides high-risk, underserved patients with personalized pharmacy services that drive medication compliance and reduce unnecessary utilization costs. This unique combination of predictive analytics, intelligent clinical workflow software, and proactive telepharmacy outreach performed by a nationwide team of licensed clinicians addresses an estimated half a trillion dollars of unnecessary annual medical costs attributed to medication adherence issues. Today, the Adhere™ Platform touches nearly 30 million patients across dozens of health plans, self-insured employers, and other risk-bearing entities. Learn more at www.adherehealth.com.

About ADCES:
ADCES, formerly known as the American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE), is a multi-disciplinary professional membership organization dedicated to improving diabetes care through innovative education, management, and support. With more than 14,000 professional members including nurses, dietitians, pharmacists, exercise specialists, and others, ADCES has a vast network of practitioners working with people who have, are affected by, or are at risk for diabetes. Learn more at www.diabeteseducator.org, or visit us on Facebook (Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists), Twitter (@ADCESdiabetes) and Instagram (@ADCESdiabetes).

Media Contact:
Andrea LePain
eMedia Junction
617-894-1153
andrea@emediajunction.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adherehealths-digital-pharmacy-earns-deap-accreditation-from-the-association-of-diabetes-care--educator-specialists-301556051.html

SOURCE AdhereHealth

