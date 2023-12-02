Adherium Limited (ASX:ADR) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Adherium Limited's (ASX:ADR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Adherium Limited develops, manufactures, and supplies digital health technologies that address sub-optimal medication use in chronic diseases in New Zealand, Australia, Europe, and North America. The AU$15m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$9.9m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Adherium's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering Adherium, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$6.1m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 98% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Adherium's upcoming projects, but, take into account that typically a healthcare tech company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Adherium currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning healthcare tech company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

