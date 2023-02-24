Adhesive Films Market Size Growing at 3.9% CAGR Set to Reach USD 26.9 Billion By 2032

Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Adhesive Films Market Forecast, 2023 - 2032”

BEIJING, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Adhesive Films Market Size collected USD 18.5 Billion in 2022 and is set to achieve a market size of USD 26.9 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2032.



Adhesive Films Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

The Global Adhesive Films Market size in 2022 stood at USD 18.5 Billion and is set to reach USD 26.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%

Adhesive Films are used for bonding different materials, like plastics, metals, and wood, and are widely used in packaging, automotive, construction, and healthcare industries, etc.

One of the key factors driving the growth of the adhesive films market is the growing demand from the packaging industry. Demand for eco-friendly packaging materials is also boosting the demand for adhesive films made from bio-based materials.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for adhesive films, due to the growing demand from end-use industries, like packaging, automotive, and construction. North America and Europe are also important markets for adhesive films.

Some of the key players operating in the global adhesive films market include 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Scapa Group plc, tesa SE, Lintec Corporation, Berry Global Group, Inc., and Intertape Polymer Group Inc., etc.









Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/173

Adhesive Films Market Report Coverage:

Market Adhesive Films Market Adhesive Films Market Size 2022 USD 18.5 Billion Adhesive Films Market Forecast 2032 USD 26.9 Billion Adhesive Films Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 3.9% Adhesive Films Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Adhesive Films Market Base Year 2022 Adhesive Films Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Adhesive Type, By Application, By Material, By End-User, And By Geography Adhesive Films Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled BASF SE, 3M Company, Henkel AG, Ashland Inc., E. I. Dupont de Nemours Company, The Dow Chemical Company. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Adhesive Films Market Overview:

The Global Adhesive Films Market has been experiencing a steady growth trajectory in recent years, with a rising demand from a wide range of end-use industries. Adhesive films are used for bonding various materials, including plastics, metals, and wood, and are extensively utilized in industries like packaging, automotive, construction, and healthcare. Adhesive films have diverse and unique applications, like in the production of lightweight and fuel:efficient vehicles, eco:friendly packaging materials, wall cladding, roofing, and flooring applications in the construction industry. With a growing demand for eco-friendly materials and a rising trend towards sustainable packaging, the adhesive films market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Story continues

Trends in the Adhesive Films Market:

High demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable adhesive films due to growing environmental concerns.

Rapidly growing market for smart adhesive films with electronic and sensing capabilities.

Growing adoption of adhesive films in automotive and aerospace industries for lightweighting and fuel efficiency.

Development of adhesive films with antimicrobial properties for use in healthcare and food packaging industries.

Growing demand for adhesive films in the solar energy sector for photovoltaic cell encapsulation.

Rising popularity of high-performance adhesive films with enhanced bonding strength and durability.

Growing preference for adhesive films with low VOC (volatile organic compound) content to reduce environmental impact.

Increasing utilization of adhesive films in the electronics industry for flexible displays and touch screens.

Adhesive Films Market Dynamics:

Growing demand for adhesive films in the construction industry for various applications, like roofing, flooring, and wall cladding.

High demand for adhesive films for decorative and branding purposes in the consumer goods industry.

Growing trend towards customization and personalization of adhesive films to cater to the specific needs of end-users.

Increasing preference for silicone-based adhesive films due to their excellent chemical and temperature resistance.

Growing awareness about the benefits of adhesive films, like enhanced aesthetics, durability, and cost-effectiveness.

Emergence of 3D printing technology for producing custom adhesive films with complex shapes and designs.

Increasing focus on the development of transparent adhesive films for applications in optoelectronics and displays.



Growth Hampering Factors in the market for Adhesive Films:

High cost of raw materials used in the production of adhesive films, leading to a high cost of the end product.

Fluctuating prices of crude oil, which impacts the price of petroleum: based adhesive films.

Limited availability of advanced technologies and skilled labor, which may hamper the development of new and innovative adhesive films.

Stringent regulations regarding the use of certain chemicals in adhesive film production, which may limit product development and availability.

Competition from other materials like tapes, adhesives, and other fastening systems, which can offer similar benefits at a lower cost.

Limited awareness about the benefits and applications of adhesive films, particularly in emerging economies.

Challenges in the recycling and disposal of adhesive films, which can negatively impact their environmental credentials.

Concerns about the release of harmful VOCs (volatile organic compounds) during the application and use of adhesive films.

Difficulty in achieving consistent and reliable bonding strength in different environmental conditions, like high temperature or humidity.

Limitations in the size and shape of adhesive films, which may restrict their applications in certain industries and products.

Challenges in the storage and transportation of adhesive films, particularly those with specialized properties or applications.



Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/adhesive-films-market

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Rubber

Acrylic

Water-Based

Silicone

Oil-Based





By Type of Application

Graphic Films

Labels

Bags & Pouches

Tapes

Surface Protection Films

Envelops

Specialty Films

Non Conductive Films

By Material

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Bi-Axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

Polyethylene

Others (PET, EVOH)





By End User

Electrical and Electronics Electrical Appliances Electronic Panels Semiconductors

Aerospace Satellites Aircrafts Components

Automotive and Transportation

Construction and Building Ceilings and Walls Window

Packaging application

Others



Adhesive Films Market Overview by Region:

The Asia-Pacific region’s Adhesive Films Market share is the highest and fastest growing and is being driven by the growing demand for eco:friendly and sustainable packaging materials in countries like China, Japan, and India. The increasing adoption of adhesive films in the construction and automotive industries is also driving market growth in this region. In addition, the rise of ecommerce and the high demand for secure and efficient packaging solutions is driving the demand for adhesive films in this region.

North America’s Adhesive Films market share is also huge and is driven by the presence of major end use industries like automotive, construction, and electronics. The United States is the largest market in this region, with the demand for high performance adhesive films growing due to the increasing need for lightweight materials in the aerospace and automotive sectors. In addition, the growing popularity of eco-friendly and biodegradable adhesive films is driving market growth in this region.

Europe is another key market for Adhesive Films, driven by the growth of the construction industry and the high demand for sustainable packaging materials. The demand for adhesive films is also driven by the growth of the automotive industry in countries like Germany and the United Kingdom. Furthermore, the trend towards customization and personalization of adhesive films is driving market growth in this region.

The Latin American and MEA region’s adhesive films market share is growing at a decent pace. The demand for adhesive films is also driven by the growth of the automotive and construction industries in countries like Brazil, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/173

Adhesive Films Market Key Players:

The global adhesive films market has a large number of players operating in the market. Some of the key players in the market include 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Nitto Denko Corporation, Arkema S.A., The Dow Chemical Company, Toray Industries Inc., BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Ashland Inc., Sika AG, H.B. Fuller Company, LG Chem Ltd., Scapa Group Plc, Bostik SA, Lintec Corporation, Berry Global Inc., UPM Raflatac, Tesa SE, and Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. These companies are focused on developing new products and technologies to meet the evolving needs of the market, and are also engaged in strategic partnerships and acquisitions to expand their global reach and market share. Other key strategies employed by these players include investing in research and development activities, increasing their production capacities, and improving their supply chain management capabilities.

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industries Related Reports:

The Land Incineration Plants Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 91.7 Billion by 2027.

The Automotive Composites Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.3% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 12,414.4 Billion by 2027.

The Global Silicon Metal Market is anticipated to reach market size of around USD 10,000 Million by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com



