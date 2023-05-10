Adhesive and Sealants Market Is Expected to Reach USD 80.5 billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 4.9% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The demand for environmentally friendly adhesives and sealants has been on the rise due to the growing awareness of the importance of environmental regulations and sustainability. To encourage the purchase of environmentally friendly and low-VOC products, governments all over the world are enacting regulations and setting standards.

Farmington, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Adhesive and Sealants Market Was Valued At USD $51.9 billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Expand USD 80.5 billion By 2030 at a CAGR Of 4.9% From 2022 To 2030. Increasing demand for adhesives and sealants in industries like packaging, construction, automotive, and electronics has contributed to the expansion of this market. Adhesives and sealants are used in a wide variety of settings, making the global adhesives and sealants market a sizable and expanding one. In contrast to sealants, which are used to prevent air or liquid leakage through cracks and crevices, adhesives are used to permanently attach one surface to another.

The largest market for adhesives and sealants is in Asia and the Pacific; the economies of China and India are driving this growth. The markets in North America and Europe are also substantial, with the United States and Germany as the two primary countries in these regions.

Major players in the market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company, and Dow Chemical. In order to create cutting-edge goods and increase their market share, these businesses are spending vast sums on R&D.

Demand from numerous end-use sectors, as well as continued technological development, should keep the adhesives and sealants market expanding in the coming years.

Segmentation Overview:

Technology Outlook:

Environmentally safe and simple to remove, adhesives and sealants based on water are a practical choice. They have many uses, from packaging to building to woodworking to automobiles. Increasing consumer interest in eco-friendly goods is fuelling expansion in the water-based market.

Thermoplastic adhesives and sealants, also known as "hot melts," are applied in a liquid state and harden once they cool. They find use in many industries, from packaging and woodworking to transportation. Hot melts are a promising industry because of their rapid curing and easy application.

The "Others" section includes cyanoacrylate adhesives and sealants, pressure-sensitive adhesives, and UV-cured adhesives and sealants. These submarkets have been expanding thanks to rising demand for their specific features and functions.

Product Outlook:

High strength, durability, and resistance to weathering and UV light are just some of the benefits of using acrylic adhesives and sealants. Numerous industries, such as building, transportation, and consumer goods packaging, rely on them. The construction and automotive industries' rising demand will help propel the acrylic market segment forward.

When it comes to adhesives and sealants, polyurethanes are hard to beat because of their reliability, adaptability, and resistance to moisture and chemicals. The construction, automotive, and aerospace industries are just a few of the many places you can find them in use. The construction and automotive industries' rising demand will help push the polyurethane market forward.

Rubber, cyanoacrylate, and hot melt adhesives and sealants are just some of the products that fall under the "Others" umbrella. The distinctive qualities and widening range of applications driving this growth in these submarkets.

Regional Outlook:

There is a high demand for adhesives and sealants in North America's developed end-use industries, which include the automotive, construction, and packaging sectors. The United States, followed by Canada and Mexico, is the region's most important market.

With high demand from sectors like construction, transportation, and consumer goods packaging, Europe is a well-established market for adhesives and sealants. The region's three biggest markets are Germany, the UK, and France.

Increasing demand from emerging economies like China and India has made the Asia-Pacific region the fastest-growing market for adhesives and sealants. Growth can also be seen in the region's construction, automotive, and packaging sectors.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 80.5 billion By Adhesives Technology Water based

Solvent based

Hot melt

Reactive & others By Adhesives Product Acrylic

PVA

Polyurethanes

Styrenic block

Epoxy

EVA

Others By Adhesives Application Paper & packaging

Consumer & DIY

Building & construction

Furniture & woodworking

Footwear & leather

Automotive & transportation

Medical

Others By Companies 3M Company

Ashland Inc.

Avery Denison Corporation

H B Fuller

Henkel AG

Sika AG

Pidilite Industries

Huntsman

Wacker Chemie AG

RPM International Inc. Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Restraining Factors:

Among the difficulties confronting the global adhesives and sealants industry are:

Competition: Market share is fiercely contested between long-standing companies and up-and-coming startups. As a result, this has put downward pressure on prices and stifled profit margins.

Global economic conditions: The industry is sensitive to macroeconomic factors such as changes in the value of currencies, changes in trade policies, and political instability.

Product differentiation: Differentiating adhesives and sealants can be challenging as many brands provide equivalent functionality. Companies that want to stand out in the market and create distinctive products need to allocate resources to R&D.

Opportunity Analysis:

The market for adhesives and sealants is a rapidly expanding one that offers numerous chances for development and expansion. Demand from construction, automotive, packaging, and healthcare, among other end-use industries, is one of the primary forces propelling the market forward.

The global adhesives and sealants market is poised for growth and development thanks to a number of factors.

Technological advancements: Improvements in technology Because of the intense competition in the adhesives and sealants market, manufacturers are always on the lookout for ways to enhance their offerings. Innovation in the business world is being fueled by developments in technologies like 3D printing, nanotechnology, and smart materials.

Growing demand in emerging markets: Demand is rising in developing regions, driving expansion in the adhesives and sealants industry in places like Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. This is because these areas are experiencing rapid urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructure growth.

