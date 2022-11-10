Adhesive and Sealants Market Size Will Attain USD 103.2 Billion by 2030 growing at 5.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Adhesive and Sealants Market Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Adhesive and Sealants Market Size accounted for USD 62.9 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 103.2 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.



Adhesive and Sealants Market Statistics

Global adhesive and sealants market value was USD 62.9 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030

Asia-Pacific adhesive and sealants market revenue over 36% market share in 2021

Europe adhesive and sealants market growth will record noteworthy CAGR of over 6% from 2022 to 2030

Based on adhesive application, construction sub-segment gathered more than 28% of the overall market share in 2021

Among adhesive technology, reactive & others generated around 48% of the total market share

Increasing demand from packaging industry is a global adhesive and sealants market trend fueling the industry demand

Adhesive and Sealants Market Growth Factors

Growing demand in the medical industry

Mounting necessity for non-hazardous adhesives and sealants

Surge in the consumer products industry





Adhesive and Sealants Market Report Coverage:

Market Adhesive and Sealants Market Adhesive and Sealants Market Size 2021 USD 62.9 Billion Adhesive and Sealants Market Forecast 2030 USD 103.2 Billion Adhesive and Sealants Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 5.8% Adhesive and Sealants Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Adhesive and Sealants Market Base Year 2021 Adhesive and Sealants Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Adhesive Technology, By Revenue, By Adhesive Application, By Sealant Product, By Sealant Application, And By Geography Adhesive and Sealants Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Avery Denison Corporation, Ashland Inc., Beardow & Adams Limited, Arkema, Ellsworth Adhesives, Eastman Chemical Company, Henkel AG & Co., H.B Fuller Company, N.D. Industries Inc., Momentive Specialty Chemical Industries, Uniseal Inc., and Sika AG. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Adhesive and Sealants Market Dynamics

A sealant is a semisolid material used to prevent liquid spillage, whereas an adhesive is a mixture of blend that joins two surfaces to form a single unit. Adhesives and sealants are made to compare chemicals and advancements, and they are used in a variety of applications. Even though they are considered a separate industry, their implementation varies depending on the end-user. Adhesives are ideal for holding related applications, and their properties such as high shear and rigidity make them suitable for this use. Again, sealants are used to fill holes and prevent relative substrate development.

The growing usage of lightweight passenger cars with lower emissions and greater fuel economy is playing a significant role in driving sales of high performance adhesives throughout the global automotive industry. Furthermore, adhesive is used in both interior and exterior automotive applications. For example, they are substitutes for nuts and bolts, which reduces weight and thus improves vehicle fuel economy. Furthermore, enhanced adhesives with superior bonding capabilities have replaced traditional welding as well as other mechanical fastening methods.

Adhesive And Sealants Based On Polyurethanes Drives the Construction Industry

For the construction industry, adhesives and sealants offer unique solutions and alternatives to traditional fasteners and joining materials. Polyurethane adhesives and sealants are primarily used to simplify and reduce the overall cost of construction processes by supplying rapidly cured, durable yet versatile bonds that are resistant to chemicals, heat, and water. Furthermore, the growing use of adhesives and sealants in the construction industry drives market growth because they are long-lasting, stable, and resistant to weather, moisture, and chemicals. Furthermore, the use of sealants and adhesives is ideal for flooring, movement joint sealing, and earthquake mitigation projects.

Adhesive Technology Water Based Is Dominating the Acrylic Adhesives Market

Water-based technology is becoming increasingly important in a variety of end-user industries due to its low-toxicity and eco-friendliness, high solid content, and high initial adhesion properties. Furthermore, the absence of volatile organic compounds in water-based adhesives is a critical reason for the increasing adoption of water-based technology over others. Water-based adhesives have numerous applications in the automotive, shoe, mattress, construction, wood work & furniture, and paper & packaging industries, among others. For example, automotive production increased at a rapid pace, with the Asia-Pacific and Europe regions experiencing the greatest growth. Furthermore, the market is expected to expand in the coming years as a result of increased investment in the automotive industry. As these industries expand, the market for water-based acrylic adhesives is expected to expand during the forecast period.

Adhesive and Sealants Market Segmentation

The global adhesive and sealants market is divided into five categories: adhesive technology, adhesive product, adhesive application, sealant product, sealant application, and geography. The adhesive technology segment is further categorized into water-based, hot melt, solvent-based, and reactive & others. Based on adhesive product, the market is divided into acrylic, epoxy, PVA, styrenic block, polyurethanes, eva, and others. By adhesive application, the industry splits into footwear, pressure sensitive applications, construction, automotive, furniture, packaging, and others. The sealant product can be categorized into polyurethanes, silicones, acrylic, polyvinyl acetate, and others. Finally, the sealant application can be classified as automotive, packaging, construction, consumers, pressure sensitive tapes, assembly, and others.

Adhesive and Sealants Market Share

Reactive & other held a sizeable market share in 2021, according to the adhesive and sealants industry analysis. The polyurethane sector of adhesive goods is expanding its market share. The construction sector is anticipated to offer significant potential in the industry over the next several years, according to the prediction for the adhesive and sealants market. The silicone category had the largest usage in the sealants industry, according to the sealant product. In terms of sealant application, the global market for 2021 is dominated by the construction sector.

Adhesive and Sealants Market Regional Growth

In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region will dominate the worldwide market geographically. Construction, packaging, and electronics are in high demand in countries like China, India, and Japan. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant influence on a number of industries, including textile and apparel, construction, and automotive, as well as on overseas commerce.

Adhesive and Sealants Market Players

Several vendors are expanding their business through new product development, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships with other vendors, attracted by the expanding adhesive and sealants market and critical latent demand. Arkema, BASF SE, Avery Densson Corporation, 3M Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Beardow & Adams Limited, Ashland Inc., Ellsworth Adhesives, Eastman Chemical Company, H.B Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co., N.D. Industries Inc., Momentive Specialty Chemical Industries, Sika AG, Uniseal Inc., and others are among the key players profiled in the report.

