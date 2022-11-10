U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,761.50
    +6.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,563.00
    +36.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,867.25
    +36.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.70
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.76
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.10
    -4.60 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    -0.21 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0034
    +0.0020 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0250 (+0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    +0.55 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1384
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1610
    -0.2490 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,373.10
    -2,029.57 (-11.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    378.45
    -43.25 (-10.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,391.96
    -324.47 (-1.17%)
     

Adhesive and Sealants Market Size Will Attain USD 103.2 Billion by 2030 growing at 5.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Adhesive and Sealants Market Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Adhesive and Sealants Market Size accounted for USD 62.9 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 103.2 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Adhesive and Sealants Market Statistics

  • Global adhesive and sealants market value was USD 62.9 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030

  • Asia-Pacific adhesive and sealants market revenue over 36% market share in 2021

  • Europe adhesive and sealants market growth will record noteworthy CAGR of over 6% from 2022 to 2030

  • Based on adhesive application, construction sub-segment gathered more than 28% of the overall market share in 2021

  • Among adhesive technology, reactive & others generated around 48% of the total market share

  • Increasing demand from packaging industry is a global adhesive and sealants market trend fueling the industry demand

Adhesive and Sealants Market Growth Factors

  • Growing demand in the medical industry

  • Mounting necessity for non-hazardous adhesives and sealants

  • Surge in the consumer products industry

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1130

Adhesive and Sealants Market Report Coverage:

Market

Adhesive and Sealants Market

Adhesive and Sealants Market Size 2021

USD 62.9 Billion

Adhesive and Sealants Market Forecast 2030

USD 103.2 Billion

Adhesive and Sealants Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

5.8%

 

Adhesive and Sealants Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Adhesive and Sealants Market Base Year

2021

 

Adhesive and Sealants Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Adhesive Technology, By Revenue, By Adhesive Application, By Sealant Product, By Sealant Application, And By Geography

Adhesive and Sealants Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Avery Denison Corporation, Ashland Inc., Beardow & Adams Limited, Arkema, Ellsworth Adhesives, Eastman Chemical Company, Henkel AG & Co., H.B Fuller Company, N.D. Industries Inc., Momentive Specialty Chemical Industries, Uniseal Inc., and Sika AG.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Adhesive and Sealants Market Dynamics

A sealant is a semisolid material used to prevent liquid spillage, whereas an adhesive is a mixture of blend that joins two surfaces to form a single unit. Adhesives and sealants are made to compare chemicals and advancements, and they are used in a variety of applications. Even though they are considered a separate industry, their implementation varies depending on the end-user. Adhesives are ideal for holding related applications, and their properties such as high shear and rigidity make them suitable for this use. Again, sealants are used to fill holes and prevent relative substrate development.

The growing usage of lightweight passenger cars with lower emissions and greater fuel economy is playing a significant role in driving sales of high performance adhesives throughout the global automotive industry. Furthermore, adhesive is used in both interior and exterior automotive applications. For example, they are substitutes for nuts and bolts, which reduces weight and thus improves vehicle fuel economy. Furthermore, enhanced adhesives with superior bonding capabilities have replaced traditional welding as well as other mechanical fastening methods.

Adhesive And Sealants Based On Polyurethanes Drives the Construction Industry

For the construction industry, adhesives and sealants offer unique solutions and alternatives to traditional fasteners and joining materials. Polyurethane adhesives and sealants are primarily used to simplify and reduce the overall cost of construction processes by supplying rapidly cured, durable yet versatile bonds that are resistant to chemicals, heat, and water. Furthermore, the growing use of adhesives and sealants in the construction industry drives market growth because they are long-lasting, stable, and resistant to weather, moisture, and chemicals. Furthermore, the use of sealants and adhesives is ideal for flooring, movement joint sealing, and earthquake mitigation projects.

Adhesive Technology Water Based Is Dominating the Acrylic Adhesives Market

Water-based technology is becoming increasingly important in a variety of end-user industries due to its low-toxicity and eco-friendliness, high solid content, and high initial adhesion properties. Furthermore, the absence of volatile organic compounds in water-based adhesives is a critical reason for the increasing adoption of water-based technology over others. Water-based adhesives have numerous applications in the automotive, shoe, mattress, construction, wood work & furniture, and paper & packaging industries, among others. For example, automotive production increased at a rapid pace, with the Asia-Pacific and Europe regions experiencing the greatest growth. Furthermore, the market is expected to expand in the coming years as a result of increased investment in the automotive industry. As these industries expand, the market for water-based acrylic adhesives is expected to expand during the forecast period.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/adhesive-and-sealants-market

Adhesive and Sealants Market Segmentation

The global adhesive and sealants market is divided into five categories: adhesive technology, adhesive product, adhesive application, sealant product, sealant application, and geography. The adhesive technology segment is further categorized into water-based, hot melt, solvent-based, and reactive & others. Based on adhesive product, the market is divided into acrylic, epoxy, PVA, styrenic block, polyurethanes, eva, and others. By adhesive application, the industry splits into footwear, pressure sensitive applications, construction, automotive, furniture, packaging, and others. The sealant product can be categorized into polyurethanes, silicones, acrylic, polyvinyl acetate, and others. Finally, the sealant application can be classified as automotive, packaging, construction, consumers, pressure sensitive tapes, assembly, and others.

Adhesive and Sealants Market Share

Reactive & other held a sizeable market share in 2021, according to the adhesive and sealants industry analysis. The polyurethane sector of adhesive goods is expanding its market share. The construction sector is anticipated to offer significant potential in the industry over the next several years, according to the prediction for the adhesive and sealants market. The silicone category had the largest usage in the sealants industry, according to the sealant product. In terms of sealant application, the global market for 2021 is dominated by the construction sector.

Adhesive and Sealants Market Regional Growth

In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region will dominate the worldwide market geographically. Construction, packaging, and electronics are in high demand in countries like China, India, and Japan. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant influence on a number of industries, including textile and apparel, construction, and automotive, as well as on overseas commerce.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1130

Adhesive and Sealants Market Players

Several vendors are expanding their business through new product development, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships with other vendors, attracted by the expanding adhesive and sealants market and critical latent demand. Arkema, BASF SE, Avery Densson Corporation, 3M Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Beardow & Adams Limited, Ashland Inc., Ellsworth Adhesives, Eastman Chemical Company, H.B Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co., N.D. Industries Inc., Momentive Specialty Chemical Industries, Sika AG, Uniseal Inc., and others are among the key players profiled in the report.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Adhesive and Sealants Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Adhesive and Sealants Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Adhesive and Sealants Market?

  • Which region held the largest share in Adhesive and Sealants Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers of Adhesive and Sealants Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Adhesive and Sealants Market?

  • What will be the Adhesive and Sealants Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industries Related:

The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market size is expected to reach around USD 16.0 Billion by 2026 at noteworthy CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

The Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Size is expected to around USD 75.4 Billion by 2026, this market is foreseen to develop with 4.1% CAGR during the forecast time period.

The Global Green Coating Market Size accounted for USD 73,852 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach the market value of USD 110,633 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


