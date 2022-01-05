U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

Adhesive Tapes Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.58% from 2020 to 2025: By Material (polypropylene, paper, polyvinyl chloride, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) | Global Forecast to 2025

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Adhesive Tapes Market value is set to grow by USD 18.55 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.58% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio

Attractive Opportunities in Adhesive Tapes Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The adhesive tapes market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Technavio analyzes the market by Material (polypropylene, paper, polyvinyl chloride, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Adhesive tapes are used in various end-user industries such as medical, automotive, consumer electronics, and food and beverage. In the automotive industry, adhesive tapes are used as alternatives to screws, fasteners, or the welding process for bonding auto components. The food and beverage industry, a key sector projecting a stable demand for adhesive tapes, uses adhesive tapes for packaging and sealing of food containers. The rising demand for sustainable food packaging solutions to store food products at room temperature by preventing contamination from surroundings has led to the demand for advanced adhesive tapes with enhanced durability. In the medical industry, these tapes are extensively used as they are highly durable and prevent contamination. The increasing demand for small, lightweight, and sleek personal electronics is also driving the adhesive tapes market. These tapes are used for sealing, joining, insulating, EMI shielding, and heat dissipation of various parts and components of electronic products.

The Adhesive Tapes Market Covers the Following Areas:
Adhesive Tapes Market Sizing
Adhesive Tapes Market Forecast
Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis

The price of raw materials, which are used for manufacturing adhesive tapes, is highly volatile as it highly depends on crude oil prices. Key products used for manufacturing adhesive tapes are substrates such as paper, polymer film, and silicone. The price of paper has increased in recent years, owing to the lack of paper mills and raw pulp. Fluctuations in raw material prices, led by crude oil price fluctuations, create uncertainty and adversely affect production costs. They hamper the profit margins of vendors as well. In line with the increase in crude oil prices in recent years, the manufacturers of polymer-based adhesive tapes have announced an increase in product prices owing to the rise in the prices of feedstocks used to manufacture these raw materials. These products are commonly used for manufacturing adhesive tapes. Hence, volatility in crude oil prices and the subsequent volatility in raw material prices will negatively impact the growth of the adhesive tapes market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Co.

  • Avery Dennison Corp.

  • Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

  • LINTEC Corp.

  • Lohmann GmbH and Co.KG

  • Nitto Denko Corp.

  • Scapa Group Plc

  • Shurtape Technologies LLC

  • tesa SE

Adhesive Tapes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 18.55 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.20

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 60%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Japan, Germany, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LINTEC Corp., Lohmann GmbH and Co.KG, Nitto Denko Corp., Scapa Group Plc, Shurtape Technologies LLC, and tesa SE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Material

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Material

  • Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Polyvinyl chloride - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3M Co.

  • Avery Dennison Corp.

  • Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

  • LINTEC Corp.

  • Lohmann GmbH and Co.KG

  • Nitto Denko Corp.

  • Scapa Group Plc

  • Shurtape Technologies LLC

  • tesa SE

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

