Adhesive Tapes Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.58% from 2020 to 2025: By Material (polypropylene, paper, polyvinyl chloride, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) | Global Forecast to 2025
NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Adhesive Tapes Market value is set to grow by USD 18.55 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.58% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, and Customer Behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report in minutes!
The adhesive tapes market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
Technavio analyzes the market by Material (polypropylene, paper, polyvinyl chloride, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Adhesive tapes are used in various end-user industries such as medical, automotive, consumer electronics, and food and beverage. In the automotive industry, adhesive tapes are used as alternatives to screws, fasteners, or the welding process for bonding auto components. The food and beverage industry, a key sector projecting a stable demand for adhesive tapes, uses adhesive tapes for packaging and sealing of food containers. The rising demand for sustainable food packaging solutions to store food products at room temperature by preventing contamination from surroundings has led to the demand for advanced adhesive tapes with enhanced durability. In the medical industry, these tapes are extensively used as they are highly durable and prevent contamination. The increasing demand for small, lightweight, and sleek personal electronics is also driving the adhesive tapes market. These tapes are used for sealing, joining, insulating, EMI shielding, and heat dissipation of various parts and components of electronic products.
Download Free sample Report for insights on the trends, drivers, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025.
The Adhesive Tapes Market Covers the Following Areas:
Adhesive Tapes Market Sizing
Adhesive Tapes Market Forecast
Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis
The price of raw materials, which are used for manufacturing adhesive tapes, is highly volatile as it highly depends on crude oil prices. Key products used for manufacturing adhesive tapes are substrates such as paper, polymer film, and silicone. The price of paper has increased in recent years, owing to the lack of paper mills and raw pulp. Fluctuations in raw material prices, led by crude oil price fluctuations, create uncertainty and adversely affect production costs. They hamper the profit margins of vendors as well. In line with the increase in crude oil prices in recent years, the manufacturers of polymer-based adhesive tapes have announced an increase in product prices owing to the rise in the prices of feedstocks used to manufacture these raw materials. These products are commonly used for manufacturing adhesive tapes. Hence, volatility in crude oil prices and the subsequent volatility in raw material prices will negatively impact the growth of the adhesive tapes market during the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
3M Co.
Avery Dennison Corp.
Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
LINTEC Corp.
Lohmann GmbH and Co.KG
Nitto Denko Corp.
Scapa Group Plc
Shurtape Technologies LLC
tesa SE
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Related Reports:
Footwear Adhesives Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The footwear adhesives market share is expected to increase by USD 557.97 million from 2022 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report
Urethane adhesives Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The urethane adhesives market share should rise by USD 1.76 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.41%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report
Adhesive Tapes Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 18.55 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.20
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 60%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, Japan, Germany, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LINTEC Corp., Lohmann GmbH and Co.KG, Nitto Denko Corp., Scapa Group Plc, Shurtape Technologies LLC, and tesa SE
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Material
Market segments
Comparison by Material
Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Polyvinyl chloride - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
3M Co.
Avery Dennison Corp.
Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
LINTEC Corp.
Lohmann GmbH and Co.KG
Nitto Denko Corp.
Scapa Group Plc
Shurtape Technologies LLC
tesa SE
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adhesive-tapes-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-58-from-2020-to-2025-by-material-polypropylene-paper-polyvinyl-chloride-and-others-and-geography-apac-north-america-europe-south-america-and-mea--global-forecast-to-2025--301453634.html
SOURCE Technavio