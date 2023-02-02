U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

Adhesives and Sealants Market to Cross a Value of USD 79.8 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6 % from 2022-2028 Thanks to Rising Product Demand in Construction Industry

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

SkyQuest's research report on the adhesives and sealants market provides a thorough analysis of market size, share, revenue, volume, and trends. It is a comprehensive research report as it precisely depicts the dynamics of the global market, including industry growth trends, technological evaluation, growth dynamics, regional scopes, product pipeline, product portfolio, and competitive scenario.

Westford, USA, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific to take the lead position in the adhesives and sealants market due to rapid progress in the building and construction industry, where the product finds significant application. The market has experienced tremendous growth due to the expanding trend toward lightweight, low-carbon-emitting cars. High-performance adhesive sales have also increased as lightweight passenger cars with higher fuel economy and reduced emissions become more popular. Additionally, the need for adhesive packaging materials is likely to be driven by the growing presence of bargain stores and the strong potential for grocery shopping. Such a trend will undoubtedly positively impact the market's long-term growth.

According to a recent study by SkyQuest, by 2030, the world's top economies will invest an average of $3.4 trillion yearly in infrastructure to support goals for global economic growth and provide citizens with advanced facilities. This factor could bring immense opportunities for players active in the adhesive and sealants market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Adhesives and Sealants Market"

  • Pages - 243

  • Tables - 68

  • Figures - 67

Adhesives are substances that securely and indefinitely join at least two surfaces. Materials known as sealants attach to at least two surfaces and fill the space between them to create a barrier or protective layer. Both adhesives and sealants are produced using comparable techniques and substances, and both have a wide range of uses. Materials known as sealants are semi-solid and are primarily used to stop fluid leaks.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/adhesives-and-sealants-market

Prominent Players in the Adhesives and Sealants Market

  • 3M

  • Henkel Corporation

  • Arkema S.A.

  • Avery Dennison

  • Ashland Inc.

  • Evonik Industries

  • BASF SE

  • PPG Industries

  • H.B. Fuller Company

  • Sika AG

  • Royal Adhesives & Sealants

  • RPM International Inc.

  • Flamemaster

  • Master Bond

  • Wacker Chemie AG

Packaging Segment to Witness Soaring Demand from Different Industry Verticals 

With a 27% revenue share in 2022, the packaging segment dominated the adhesive and sealants market. High cohesive strength and weather resistance are two features that sealants offer. The product's properties suggest widespread usage in the packaging and food delivery industries, propelling the sealant market's expansion. Furthermore, due to their extensive use in the food industry, sealants offer resistance to U.V. rays, low-temperature resistance for freeze packing, and blocking resistance for liquid products. These characteristics contribute to the market's expansion.

The Asia-Pacific region led the adhesives and sealants market with a 43% share in 2022. The rising demand from sectors like electronics, construction, and packaging in nations like China, India, and Japan. Flexible packaging has become more popular among manufacturing organizations because it is lightweight and makes it easier to sell items in various quantities without significantly increasing the cost of packaging, as is the case with metal or glass packaging. To draw customers, industries including food and beverage, cosmetics, and consumer goods are constantly introducing new items, boosting production, and using eye-catching packaging.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/adhesives-and-sealants-market

Building and Construction Segment to Remain Dominant due to Huge Investments in Infrastructure Development Globally

The building and construction sector held a 43% share in the adhesives and sealants market in 2022. The segment is expanding and consistently reporting significant revenue increases thanks to a growing demand for building materials, which raises the demand for sealants and, in turn, propels market expansion. Adhesives are used in various places, including flooring, glazing, walls, ceilings, and windows; as a result, the market will rise as the building and construction sector develops.

Chemical and petroleum-based product manufacture is strictly regulated by environmental legislation in Europe and North America. The manufacturing of products containing solvents in these regions is governed by government agencies like the Epoxy Resin Committee (ERC) and the European Commission (E.C.). It affects the production capabilities of companies in North America and Europe. The strict environmental restrictions are forcing manufacturers to concentrate on producing environmentally friendly adhesives.

The research report on the adhesives and sealants market will act as a major resource and guide for market players during strategic planning. The report covers crucial insights into the industry trends, anticipated opportunities, and future product launches of leading businesses.

Key Developments in the Adhesives and Sealants Market

  • H.B. Fuller, a leading provider of adhesives, announces the release of Swift®melt 1515-I, its first biocompatible product approved in IMEA (India, the Middle East, and Africa). The item is intended for medical tape applications to be utilized in stick-to-skin situations in particular climates, such as the hot and humid circumstances seen in the Indian subcontinent. Swift®melt 1515-I provides efficient, high-tack bonding that is secure, fast, and temperature- and shear-resistant.

  • The premier supplier of A.I. software for developing materials, chemicals, and manufactured goods, Citrine Informatics, announces the completion of a $16 million Series C investment round. Drive Catalyst, Alumni Ventures, ISAI Cap Venture, Presidio Ventures, and other investors joined the round, which Prelude Ventures and Innovation Endeavors led. The most recent round of funding will be used to quicken Citrine's AI-driven materials and chemical design platform's expansion and development.

  • Scott Bader (Wellingborough, U.K.) and Elixir (Bengaluru, India) have collaborated to distribute Crestabond structural adhesives throughout India. The company's plan to promote the Indian composites market is reflected in the announcement. The business operates and offers high-tech adhesive solutions across the country. It also offers a full line of high-end automatic dispensing equipment and portable dispensers to complement its goods.

  • Meridian Adhesives Group (Meridian), has announced the acquisition of Design Polymerics, a producer of high-performance sealants, adhesives, and insulating mastics. The company has succeeded in taking a leading position in the HVAC, insulation, and indoor air quality industries thanks to its diverse product offering, dedication to sustainability, technological know-how, and strong client relationships.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/adhesives-and-sealants-market

Key Questions Answered in Adhesives and Sealants Market Report

  • What are the anticipated CAGR and expected valuation for the global market?

  • What are the major driving forces and key challenges in the target market?

  • Which global events had a major impact on the market growth?

  • What are the lucrative opportunities available in major regional markets?

  • Who are the major companies operating in the adhesives and sealants market?

