The adhesives & sealants market is projected to grow from USD 71.4 billion in 2021 to USD 85.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2021 and 2026

ReportLinker

The major drivers for the market are increased demand for adhesives in the medical industry, increasing demand for adhesives & sealants from the building & construction industry, and growth in the appliances industry.

New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Adhesives & Sealants Market by Adhesive Formulating Technology, Sealant Resin Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05026073/?utm_source=GNW





The reactive & other formulating technologies segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period because they exhibit high bond strength and long-term durability under severe environmental conditions. They have a better performance advantage than hot-melt or solvent-borne technologies.



Paper & packaging segment is projected to be the largest application of adhesives.



Paper & Packaging is the largest application segment, in terms of both volume and value, in 2020.This is because of the increased use of adhesives in a wide variety of paper bonding applications ranging from corrugated box construction and the lamination of printed sheets to packaging material used for all types of consumer products and the production of large industrial tubes and cores used by manufacturers of roll goods and other materials.



The increased demand for flexible packaging will play an important role in driving the adhesives market.



Automotive & transportation is the fastest-growing application of the sealants market.



Automotive & transportation application is the fastest-growing segment, in terms of volume, between 2021 and 2026.Growing transportation industry is driving the sealants market.



Sealants are replacing mechanical gaskets owing to their resistance to corrosion and chemicals.The popular sealants used for automobiles include polyvinyl, polyurethanes, silicones, and other elastomeric rubbers.



The increasing use of plastics, composites, and fibers in automobile manufacturing has aided the growth of the sealants market, as plastics cannot be welded.



Asia Pacific is the fastest market for adhesives & sealants during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for adhesives & sealants during the forecast period.Asia Pacific is an emerging market in terms of demand for adhesives & sealants.



China and India have been the driving forces behind the rapid development of the market in Asia Pacific, as well as globally. The growth in these countries is attributed to high economic growth and heavy investments in the packaging and automotive & transportation sectors.



Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 3 – 46%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 1 – 18%

• By Designation: D Level – 27%, C Level – 18%, and Others – 55%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 45%, North America – 18%, Europe – 9%, South America- 9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 9%



The key companies profiled in this report are Henkel AG (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema (Bostik SA) (France), and 3M (US).



Research Coverage:

The adhesives & sealants market has been segmented based on adhesives formulating technology (water-based, solvent-based, hot-melt, reactive & others), adhesives application (paper & packaging, building & construction, woodworking, automotive & transportation, consumer & DIY, leather & footwear, assembly, medical, electronics, and others), sealants resin type (silicone, polyurethane, plastisol, emulsion, polysulfide, butyl, others) sealants application (building & construction, automotive & transportation, consumer, and others), and region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa).



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on adhesives & sealants offered by top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for adhesives & sealants across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05026073/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



