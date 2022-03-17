U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,344.50
    -13.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,964.00
    -95.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,889.50
    -63.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,022.40
    -5.90 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.67
    +4.63 (+4.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.90
    +35.70 (+1.87%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    +0.87 (+3.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1057
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.00
    -2.83 (-9.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3201
    +0.0055 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5900
    -0.1680 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,744.20
    +300.55 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.97
    +38.42 (+4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.07
    +7.39 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 220,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

The adhesives & sealants market is projected to grow from USD 71.4 billion in 2021 to USD 85.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2021 and 2026

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The major drivers for the market are increased demand for adhesives in the medical industry, increasing demand for adhesives & sealants from the building & construction industry, and growth in the appliances industry.

New York, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Adhesives & Sealants Market by Adhesive Formulating Technology, Sealant Resin Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05026073/?utm_source=GNW


The reactive & other formulating technologies segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period because they exhibit high bond strength and long-term durability under severe environmental conditions. They have a better performance advantage than hot-melt or solvent-borne technologies.

Paper & packaging segment is projected to be the largest application of adhesives.

Paper & Packaging is the largest application segment, in terms of both volume and value, in 2020.This is because of the increased use of adhesives in a wide variety of paper bonding applications ranging from corrugated box construction and the lamination of printed sheets to packaging material used for all types of consumer products and the production of large industrial tubes and cores used by manufacturers of roll goods and other materials.

The increased demand for flexible packaging will play an important role in driving the adhesives market.

Automotive & transportation is the fastest-growing application of the sealants market.

Automotive & transportation application is the fastest-growing segment, in terms of volume, between 2021 and 2026.Growing transportation industry is driving the sealants market.

Sealants are replacing mechanical gaskets owing to their resistance to corrosion and chemicals.The popular sealants used for automobiles include polyvinyl, polyurethanes, silicones, and other elastomeric rubbers.

The increasing use of plastics, composites, and fibers in automobile manufacturing has aided the growth of the sealants market, as plastics cannot be welded.

Asia Pacific is the fastest market for adhesives & sealants during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for adhesives & sealants during the forecast period.Asia Pacific is an emerging market in terms of demand for adhesives & sealants.

China and India have been the driving forces behind the rapid development of the market in Asia Pacific, as well as globally. The growth in these countries is attributed to high economic growth and heavy investments in the packaging and automotive & transportation sectors.

Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.

Breakdown of Primary Interviews:
• By Company Type: Tier 3 – 46%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 1 – 18%
• By Designation: D Level – 27%, C Level – 18%, and Others – 55%
• By Region: Asia Pacific – 45%, North America – 18%, Europe – 9%, South America- 9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 9%

The key companies profiled in this report are Henkel AG (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema (Bostik SA) (France), and 3M (US).

Research Coverage:
The adhesives & sealants market has been segmented based on adhesives formulating technology (water-based, solvent-based, hot-melt, reactive & others), adhesives application (paper & packaging, building & construction, woodworking, automotive & transportation, consumer & DIY, leather & footwear, assembly, medical, electronics, and others), sealants resin type (silicone, polyurethane, plastisol, emulsion, polysulfide, butyl, others) sealants application (building & construction, automotive & transportation, consumer, and others), and region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Reasons to Buy the Report
From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on adhesives & sealants offered by top players in the market
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for adhesives & sealants across regions
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05026073/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • This Key Defense Company is in Turmoil

    Recently collapsed merger with larger rival has been followed by intensified boardroom fight for control.

  • Alibaba makes stunning rebound, surges 37% in one day

    Alibaba (BABA) made a stunning rebound on Wednesday, closing 37%, its biggest one day gain since 2014. The move added about $80 billion to the Chinese e-commerce giant's market cap in one day.

  • Should You Buy Amazon Before Its Stock Split?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced a 20-for-1 stock split. Shareholders of record at the market close on May 27 will receive 19 additional shares for every share they own. Shareholders get more shares, but the stock price is adjusted proportionally so that the value of the investment stays the same.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Shares Shot Higher Wednesday

    What happened Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are volatile by nature. Most EV companies aren't yet profitable, and much of investors' excitement is built on hope and potential. But recent volatility hasn't been driven by the underlying business or market potential.

  • China signaling support for its tech stocks is ‘a sea change,’ equity manager says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the surge in China's internet companies, China's past tech crackdowns, and the forecasts for Chinese stocks like Alibaba.

  • Futures Drop as Kremlin Damps Ukraine Peace Hopes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures declined after the Kremlin poured cold water on reports of progress in Ukraine peace talks, adding to worries about the outlook for economic growth as the Federal Reserve’s campaign against inflation gets underway.Most Read from BloombergIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Th

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • As Chinese Stocks Surge, U.S. Signals Hard Line on Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. accounting watchdog is insisting that Beijing provide complete access to audits of Chinese companies that trade in New York, setting a high bar for any deal that allows the firms to maintain their American listings. Most Read from BloombergIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than

  • Drone Maker’s Stock Jumps on U.S. Assistance to Ukraine

    Stock in defense supplier AeroVironment is jumping Wednesday as President Biden said the U.S. will send drones to help Ukraine defend against the Russian invasion.

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Why PayPal Stock Raced Higher Today

    The stock of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was such a popular item on Wednesday, it even soared past the high-flying S&P 500 index on an excellent day for equities. Following a period of decline for PayPal stock, prognosticators Bryan Keane of Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) and MoffettNathanson's Lisa Ellis both weighed in on what they consider to be the company's excellent prospects. Ellis is maintaining her buy recommendation on PayPal stock, at a $190 share price target.

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today: Is the Market Overreacting?

    Rivian investors have been bullish over the past two days, but there's much more work to be done.

  • Too Rich for a Roth? Do This

    Fortunately, there is a way around the Roth IRA roadblock for affluent taxpayers: a backdoor Roth IRA. For 2022, Roth IRA contributions are not allowed for single filers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $144,000 or more or married couples filing jointly whose MAGI exceeds $214,000. Traditional IRAs, on the other hand, have no income limits for eligibility.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.