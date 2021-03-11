U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,927.25
    +30.75 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,402.00
    +123.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,988.50
    +239.25 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,303.10
    +17.70 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.10
    +0.66 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.30
    +14.50 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    26.49
    +0.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1967
    +0.0041 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.24
    -1.79 (-7.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3933
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4990
    +0.1040 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,748.17
    +195.47 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,092.22
    +16.11 (+1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,741.17
    +15.57 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,211.64
    +175.08 (+0.60%)
     

Adhesives & Sealants Market Research Report by Adhesive Technology, by Sealants Products, by Adhesive Product, by Sealants Application, by Adhesive Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Adhesives & Sealants Market Research Report by Adhesive Technology (Hot melt, Reactive, Solvent-based, and Water-based), by Sealants Products (Acrylic, Polyurethanes, Polyvinyl acetate, and Silicones), by Adhesive Product, by Sealants Application, by Adhesive Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Adhesives & Sealants Market Research Report by Adhesive Technology, by Sealants Products, by Adhesive Product, by Sealants Application, by Adhesive Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06034081/?utm_source=GNW

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

1. The Global Adhesives & Sealants Market is expected to grow from USD 45,260.95 Million in 2020 to USD 58,996.46 Million by the end of 2025.
2. The Global Adhesives & Sealants Market is expected to grow from EUR 39,685.66 Million in 2020 to EUR 51,729.21 Million by the end of 2025.
3. The Global Adhesives & Sealants Market is expected to grow from GBP 35,280.63 Million in 2020 to GBP 45,987.38 Million by the end of 2025.
4. The Global Adhesives & Sealants Market is expected to grow from JPY 4,830,490.31 Million in 2020 to JPY 6,296,417.25 Million by the end of 2025.
5. The Global Adhesives & Sealants Market is expected to grow from AUD 65,724.91 Million in 2020 to AUD 85,670.70 Million by the end of 2025.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Adhesives & Sealants to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Adhesive Technology, the Adhesives & Sealants Market studied across Hot melt, Reactive, Solvent-based, and Water-based.

Based on Sealants Products, the Adhesives & Sealants Market studied across Acrylic, Polyurethanes, Polyvinyl acetate, and Silicones.

Based on Adhesive Product, the Adhesives & Sealants Market studied across Acrylic, Epoxy, EVA, Polyurethanes, PVA, and Styrenic block.

Based on Sealants Application, the Adhesives & Sealants Market studied across Assembly, Automotive, Construction, Consumers, Packaging, and Pressure-sensitive tapes.

Based on Adhesive Application , the Adhesives & Sealants Market studied across Automotive, Construction, Footwear, Furniture, Packaging, and Pressure-sensitive applications.

Based on Geography, the Adhesives & Sealants Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Adhesives & Sealants Market including 3M Company, Adhesives Research, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema SA, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, BASF SE, DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, Dymax Corporation, Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Illinois Tool Works, Inc., MAPEI S.p.A., Master Bond Inc., Meridian Adhesives Group LLC, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Pidilite Industries Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, Soudal Group, and Wacker Chemie AG.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Adhesives & Sealants Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Adhesives & Sealants Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Adhesives & Sealants Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Adhesives & Sealants Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Adhesives & Sealants Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Adhesives & Sealants Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Adhesives & Sealants Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06034081/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Oman Is Finding Way Out of Its Budget Distress Without a Bailout

    (Bloomberg) -- Cash-strapped Oman is getting a shot at redemption with investors without recourse to a bailout from wealthier neighbors.A year after the sultanate’s bonds approached distressed territory and its government discussed the possibility of financial aid from other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, it’s following through on a turnaround plan that enables it to go it alone, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.“This time around it’s not about GCC support,” Hani Deaibes, the U.S. bank’s head of debt capital markets for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a phone interview from Dubai. “It’s about Oman’s own strategy and the implementation” of its fiscal adjustment plan known as Tawazun, he said.The sultanate has signaled a resolve to improve fiscal discipline with plans to start taxing incomes of wealthy individuals in 2022 -- breaking a regional taboo -- introducing a delayed value-added tax in April and paring state subsidies on water and electricity.The International Monetary Fund now expects authorities to run a budget deficit of only 5.4% of gross domestic product this year, less than a third its shortfall in 2020. The IMF’s outlook, published last month, pencils in a deficit near zero already in 2024, a view more optimistic than even the government’s own projections.For JPMorgan, which has advised and worked with the government on its fiscal measures, the key difference in Oman -- long a laggard in overhauling its public finances to adapt to lower oil prices -- is that it’s now “committed to implementing its reform plan.”“The strong performance of its debt is reflective of the turnaround plan,” Deaibes said.Since the sultan’s approval of fiscal consolidation measures in late October, and with oil prices on the rise, Oman’s debt has returned an average of about 12%, ranking in the top tier of 80 emerging markets tracked by Bloomberg. Prior to the decision, the nation’s bonds had a negative return of around 3.5% last year.The largest oil exporter outside of OPEC may need to borrow about $4.2 billion to cover its fiscal shortfall this year under a plan based on a crude price of $45 per barrel. Oman sold $3.25 billion in a three-part debt offering in January.Less DebtJPMorgan, one of the biggest arrangers of Middle East and North Africa bond deals, expects sales across the region to slip in 2021 from last year’s record of near $140 billion.“2020 was an exceptional year and people were happy to over-fund because of the uncertainty in the market,” Deaibes said. “We have higher oil prices, better growth prospects, an improved geopolitical backdrop and rates are volatile but still low and spreads are tight.”The year kicked off with bond sales that included Saudi Arabia raising funds in dollars and euros, alongside deals by other Middle Eastern governments including lower-rated Bahrain.But the momentum has eased as emerging-market assets fell out of favor on expectations of tighter global monetary policy and as a revival of inflation reduced the relative appeal for risky assets.“So rates volatility aside, we are in a goldilocks situation where it is conductive for issuers to take advantage of the market,” Deaibes said. “Our focus is to leverage the situation so we can de-risk our issuers and create more optionality later in the year.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Resistance At 1.1900 Stays Strong

    EUR/USD did not manage to get above the resistance at 1.1900 and is testing the support at 1.1880.

  • Oil Bulls Who Stayed Course Through Free-Fall Reap Rewards

    (Bloomberg) -- An oil glut coupled with a virus-induced free-fall in global demand sent energy stocks spiraling a year ago. Now, as the world begins to recover from the pandemic, oil bulls who stayed the course are enjoying big returns.The move is turning some fund managers’ gaze back to Canada, where oil producers were clobbered a year ago, with even blue-chip names such as Suncor Energy Inc. losing two-thirds of their value in a matter of weeks.Improved Canadian oil pricing and fewer worries about pipeline capacity has funds such as Bison Interests LLC redeploying capital away from U.S. shale and into Canadian energy companies. The Houston-based fund, which has risen about 90% this year, is bullish on names such as Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. that have exposure to Alberta’s Clearwater oil play.Josh Young, Bison’s chief investment officer, said the economics of the region are better than the Permian Basin. “It’s probably the most economic onshore resource play,” he said. Bison seeks out disconnects between stock prices and the intrinsic value of a company and was able to deploy capital during the downturn, he said.The OPEC+ decision last week to keep output largely unchanged, along with an attack on the world’s largest crude terminal in Saudi Arabia, briefly sent Brent oil futures above $71 a barrel early Monday. Futures in New York sagged on Tuesday, with West Texas Intermediate crude for April trading at $63.76 a barrel as of 4:15 p.m. in New York.Investors are increasingly confident that any oversupply will be absorbed by soaring demand as more people are vaccinated and life slowly returns to normal.“The fear of peak demand is leading us to the reality of peak supply,” said Eric Nuttall, senior portfolio manager of the Ninepoint Partners LP energy fund in Toronto, which has gained about 70% this year.There was less planning involved in last year’s oversupply. Last March, coronavirus lockdowns began in western economies just as Saudi Arabia began flooding the market with oil in an all-out price war. Energy equities plummeted: At one point Canada’s energy index was down 53% for the year. It’s risen 19% to start 2021, with Vermilion Energy Inc. being among a handful of stocks that have risen over 60% during the same period.Then in January, in one of his first acts as U.S. president, Joe Biden canceled the Keystone XL oil pipeline, the type of move that would normally be a major setback for the patch. But with construction under way on other pipelines, the Canadian portion of Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 online, and a drive for profitability through spending cuts, bulls have sent signals that this cycle may be different from its predecessors.Read more: Oil Producer Gets Payday in Alberta, Even With Wells ShutNuttall, whose holdings include MEG Energy Corp. and NuVista Energy Ltd., says he thinks Canadian energy stocks have more upside versus those south of the border, where a new Biden administration is more hostile to fossil fuels. At the same time, Canadian pipeline capacity is improving despite the Keystone XL decision. Nuttall said that small- to mid-cap shares have aided his fund’s performance this year.Generalist investors, who seek to own assets in a wide range of industries, have avoided oil and gas stocks because of price volatility over the last few years. Stabilizing prices could change that equation, Nuttall said, as margins increase and as other equities become overvalued.“We’ve selectively added energy” as energy companies cut spending amid rising demand, said David Picton, chief executive officer of Toronto-based Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which managed about C$8.9 billion ($7 billion) in client assets at end of February.In an interview, Picton called those investments “more of a trading call” because he’s not convinced that energy is a good long-term bet.Read more: Oil Industry Reels as Biden Targets Fossil Fuels in First Days(Updates with additional context on Clearwater play in third and fourth paragraphs and today’s oil price in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coupang IPO Prices At $35. The Korean E-Commerce Giant Is Worth More Than $60 Billion.

    The South Korean e-commerce company Coupang has priced its initial public offering at $35 a share, valuing the company at about $63 billion on a fully diluted basis. Earlier this week the company had raised the expected price to a range of $32 to $34 a share, from a previous target range of $27 to $30. The offering consists of 120 million shares, including 20 million from selling holders and the rest from the company.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check may be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household gets in this round.

  • Analysis: With $1,400 stimulus checks set to hit bank balances, stocks could benefit

    A chunk of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package is poised to end up in the stock market and could provide a boost for GameStop and other stocks embraced by individual investors active in online social media forums. The relief package, which is on track to be signed into law later this week, is set to provide $400 billion in direct payments of $1,400 per person, helping individuals earning less than $80,000 annually and couples making less than $160,000. The government should be able to start delivering checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the bill and Biden signs it.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers have tips to help you qualify.

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • JPMorgan To Launch Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket With 11 'Bitcoin Stocks' Including MicroStrategy And Square

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is planning to launch a new product that will give investors exposure to cryptocurrency through eleven Bitcoin proxy stocks. What Happened: According to a filing with the SEC, the new product is a debt instrument titled JPMorgan’s Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket (Mar 2021), which contains an “unequally weighted” basket of reference stocks that either own cryptocurrency or operate business linked to it. The debt instrument allocates 20% to MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) and 18% to Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) – two companies that declared their Bitcoin investments early on. Cryptocurrency mining company Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and cryptocurrency mining chip manufacturer NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) were also given a sizable allocation of 15% each. Together these stocks make up about 68% of the Basket, noted the bank n in the prospectus. “We expect that generally the market value of your notes and your payment at maturity will depend to a greater extent on the performance of these four Reference Stocks.” Other portfolio stocks included Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), and Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI). Notably, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) that holds over $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, is not on JPMorgan's list. Why It Matters: A few weeks ago, strategists from JPMorgan endorsed a one percent allocation towards cryptocurrency in a note to clients. The analysts said that such an allocation would serve as a hedge against inflation in traditional asset classes like stocks, bonds, and commodities. Whether or not this was done as a precursor to launching more crypto-centric products, the underlying fact is that the Wall Street giant has officially made a U-turn on its previous stance on cryptocurrencies. In 2017, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon went on record to say that he would fire any trader that buys or sells Bitcoin in a second Image: Dinozaurus via Wikipedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Could Soon Become Part Of Typical Investor PortfoliosJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow ends at a record high while Nasdaq remains in correction — That hasn’t happened in 20 years

    The U.S. stock market carved out a dubious distinction on Wednesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing at an all-time high, while the Nasdaq Composite remained mired in correction territory after falling in the past few weeks by more than 10% from its record.

  • AMC lost nearly $1 billion in holiday season, but stock is gaining as executives see better days ahead

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. reported a loss of nearly $1 billion in the holiday season to wrap up a woeful year of closed as movie theaters, but executives sounded a hopeful note for reopening in 2021.

  • Tax Break in Covid Relief Bill Leads to Calls for Congress to Delay Filing Deadline

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • GE proposes reverse stock split to boost price 8-fold

    General Electric Co. said Wednesday that its board of directors will recommend shareholders approve a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, given the industrial conglomerate's "significant transformation" over the past several years. The split would effectively multiply GE's stock price by eight, while reducing the number of shares outstanding to a number "more typical of companies with comparable market capitalization," GE said. The company said the timing of the reverse split will take place, at the board's discretion, before the one-year anniversary of its 2021 annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 4. Separately, GE said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents to 25 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 25 cents. Revenue is expected to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $80.4 billion implies 1.0% growth, while free cash flow is expected to be $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion to surround the FactSet consensus of $3.6 billion. GE also confirmed a deal to combine its aircraft leasing business, GECAS, with AerCap Holdings N.V. . GE's stock has rallied 58.2% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 34.5%.

  • RBC CEO McKay Sees Inflation Prompting Rate Increases Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay says inflationary pressures will force central banks to start raising interest rates as soon as next year.Large amounts of liquidity on consumers’ balance sheets, which he estimated at $1.6 trillion in the U.S. and C$212 billion ($168 billion) in Canada, combined with vaccines and new stimulus programs will lead to strong economic growth in the second half of 2021, McKay said at the bank’s financial institutions conference Tuesday.The recovery will be particularly strong in sectors that have been hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic, like hospitality and food, and will use up the excess capacity in the economy this year, ahead of a previous forecast for next year, he said.“Therefore when you look at input prices -- commodities, labor, goods and services -- we see inflationary pressure building earlier than later,” McKay said.Those expectations have already started filtering into credit markets, lifting rates at the long end of the curve. Central banks, particularly the Federal Reserve, have signaled they’ll let that continue, but they may respond earlier than previously expected, McKay said.“We do see a challenge to the policy and central banks having to respond to this in 2022, latter half of 2022, with rate increases -- versus where you might have thought late 2023 or 2024 six months ago,” McKay said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gaming company Roblox surges 54% in debut on NYSE

    Shares of U.S. gaming company Roblox Corp closed up 54.4% in its New York Stock Exchange trading debut on Wednesday, valuing the company at $45.2 billion. San Mateo, California-based Roblox is among the world's most popular gaming sites for children and offers a host of games across mobile devices and gaming consoles. The company's stock opened at $64.5 and ended trading at $69.47, up from the reference price of $45 per share set on Tuesday and based on where its stock had been trading in less liquid private markets.

  • Surge in Mortgage Rates Threatens to Slow U.S. Housing Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The pandemic housing rally is getting its first big test.Mortgage rates rose in each of the past three weeks, driven by a bet that inflation will accelerate as the U.S. economy roars back this year. While borrowing costs are still near historic lows, the quick jump has already begun eroding the purchasing power that enabled buyers to push up home prices across the country in recent months.The bidding frenzy has been one of the big surprises of the pandemic. When lockdowns lifted, buyers -- armed with low mortgage rates -- emerged with a newfound urgency to acquire properties with enough room for home offices and Zoom school.Intensifying the competition for a tight supply of listings was a dramatic shift as millennials, who’d spent years renting in urban centers, came into prime home-buying age. The question now is whether the market can stay hot as rates creep up.“The reasons why people are trying to buy homes right now go beyond mortgage rates,” said Danielle Hale, the chief economist at Realtor.com. “I don’t think demand is going to go away, but it’s going to create yet another hurdle as people navigate how to get into the market -- particularly for younger, first-time buyers.”Last week, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage climbed above 3% for the first time since July, according to Freddie Mac. That’s up from the record low of 2.65%, reached in early January.Even small changes in interest rates can have a big impact for buyers. In a report this week, Redfin Corp. calculated that an increase in mortgage rates to 3.25% from 2.75% would mean that a borrower on a $2,500-a-month housing budget would lose $23,250 in purchasing power.At the higher rate, about 68% of homes would be affordable for the buyer across the U.S., according to Redfin’s analysis, which looked at homes for sale between Jan. 26 and Feb. 25. That compares with about 70% at the lower mortgage rate.Even bigger impacts would hit buyers in Denver and Sacramento, California, where the share of homes affordable on that budget would decline by 3.7 percentage points.For now, though, rising borrowing costs don’t appear to be driving a wholesale exodus from the market. Purchase activity has cooled some in recent weeks but is still on par with levels seen a year ago, before the pandemic, Freddie Mac said last week.In the Denver area, Carlos Gomez and his girlfriend, Angela Davies, were initially surprised to learn they could afford a $450,000 house and still stay within their monthly budget, thanks to rock-bottom borrowing costs.Now that rates are rising, they may be forced to look at a lower price point, where there are even fewer available properties, Gomez said.“It’s going to knock us out of the game,” said Gomez, adding they had already lost out on two houses to all-cash buyers.For Tammy White, a teacher in Sacramento, the timing couldn’t be worse. She cleaned up her credit over the past year so she could qualify for a mortgage and buy a home. Now, she’s concerned that higher loan costs will lock her out of the market because she’s unwilling to take on an obligation that will prevent her from affording activities for her daughter.“If it goes above what I can comfortably afford and take care of a very busy 5-year-old, I’m going to have to pull out,” White said. “I’m not going to overbid on these homes, where I come upside-down on a loan. I’m trying to be smart about it.”Even with some buyers more restrained on what they can pay, home prices are still likely to rise at a brisk pace, because of the underlying demand and tight supply, said Matt Speakman, an economist at Zillow. Still, buyers are going to have to get used to paying more for mortgages going forward.“It sure looks like the days of all-time low rates are behind us,” Speakman said. “Broadly, pressure on rates will continue to be upward as the economy continues to improve.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The IRS may have more than a stimulus check for you following refund delays

    File early and electronically in the face of a massive backlog at the tax agency.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Rebounds After Yesterday’s Sell-Off

    GBP/USD did not manage to get above the 20 EMA and is testing the support at 1.3865.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    Anyone trying to keep track of where the markets might be heading, could be forgiven for displaying signs of dizziness. The markets are being violently pulled in opposite directions lately, making it difficult to form a coherent investing strategy. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clearer picture. Hardly any on the Street come more highly regarded than billionaire David Tepper. The co-founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, Tepper is known for his brash and confident style, traits which could come in handy in today’s confused climate. Tepper made his fortune – and built his hedge fund – by investing in distressed assets and profiting mightily when markets reversed later on. And with $14 billion worth of assets under Appaloosa’s management, it’s natural for Wall Street to take notice when Tepper has something to say. “Basically, I think rates have temporarily made the most of the move and should be more stable in the next few months, which makes it safer to be in stocks for now,” Tepper noted. The billionaire believes the rising rates should settle and points out that with the Senate’s approval of the coronavirus fiscal stimulus package, it is currently “very difficult to be bearish.” With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on two of Tepper’s recent new positions. These are Strong Buy stocks – and perhaps more interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields exceeding 7%. We can turn to the Wall Street analysts to find out what else might have brought these stocks to Tepper’s attention. MPLX LP (MPLX) We’ll start with a long-established name in the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum, one of the giants of Big Oil, operates across the US, in the Rocky Mountains, the Midwest, and along the Gulf Coast, moving oil and natural gas products from the wells to the storage and distribution facilities. MPLX has benefited from the general economic reopening in the second half of 2020, with the stock gaining as more people returned to work and demand for fuel increased. Overall, shares are up 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenues have rebounded from a dip in 2Q20, gaining 8.5% to reach $2.17 billion by Q4. Earnings, which turned sharply negative in 1Q20, rose steadily through the rest of the year, and came in at 64 cents per share in Q4. But perhaps the most important metric, for investors, was MPLX’s net cash position – for the full year 2020, the company generated $4.5 billion in cash, and returned over $3 billion of that to shareholders. In its most recent dividend declaration, the company announced a 68.75 cent payment per common share, or $2.75 annualized. This gives a yield of 10.5%, far above the average yield. And David Tepper, in the last quarter, bought heavily into MPLX, picking up more than 3.45 million shares of the stock. At current prices, these shares are now worth $89.77 million. As noted, this is a new position for Tepper, and it is a substantial one. Covering this stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz believes the company’s strong balance sheet justifies a positive sentiment. “[We] think MPLX is well positioned to continue steady cash flow and distributions into 2021+. Management reinforced MPC's commitment to MPLX contract renewals. Some modest price slippage on near-term barge renewables, but the chunkier contracts were either set more recently (longer runway) or are already tied to FERC oil dynamics. We like MPLX's improving FCF profile and solid balance sheet, which we think gives management more options for returning value through unit buybacks over the next year," Schultz wrote. To this end, Schultz gives MPLX a $29 price target, implying a 12% upside, to go along with his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) MPLX’s strong share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $25.92 now, with an average target of $27.67 suggesting room for ~7% further growth. The stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold given over the past 3 months. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Sticking with the energy sector, we’ll look at another midstream company that caught Tepper’s attention. Enterprise Products Partners, with a $50 billion market cap, is a major player in the midstream segment, and operates a network of assets including more than 50,000 pipeline miles, storage facilities for 160 million barrels of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast in Texas. The story here is similar to that for MPLX. Enterprise was hurt by the lockdowns put in place to combat the COVID pandemic, but in the last six months has seen a rebound in share value and revenues. Shares are up 40% in that time, while revenues in Q4 broke back above $7 billion. Overall, Enterprise’s 2020 performance showed declines from 2019 – but one important metric showed a gain. Of the company’s total cash flow, $5.9 billion, $2.7 billion was free cash flow (FCF), or cash available for distribution. This was up 8% year-over-year, and allowed the company to keep up its regular dividend payment – and even to raise the payment in the most recent declaration, from 44 cents per common share to 45 cents. With a $1.80 annualized payout per share, this gives a robust yield of 7.7%. Tepper’s new position in EPD is substantial. The hedge fund leader bought up 1.09 million shares of the stock for his first position, a buy that is now worth $25.23 million. Analyst Matt O’Brien, of JPMorgan, sides with the bulls, reiterating a Buy rating and $28 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPD's ability to climb 20% from current levels. (To watch O’Brien's track record, click here) “With capex needs slowing, EPD expects to reach positive discretionary free cash flow in 2H21, enabling fully funding capex, growing cash distributions, and opportunistic buybacks... Overall, we continue to believe EPD offers the optimal mix of offense and defense, with attractive embedded operating leverage, notable barriers to entry, low leverage, and best-in-class financial flexibility,” O’Brien commented. Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on EPD are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $27, which indicates ~15% upside from the current share price of $23.38. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bill Gates and Warren Buffet should thank American taxpayers for their profitable farmland investments

    Bill Gates is now the largest owner of farmland in the U.S. having made substantial investments in at least 19 states throughout the country. Since the early 1980s, Congress has consistently succumbed to pressures from farm interest groups to remove as much risk as possible from agricultural enterprises by using taxpayer funds to underwrite crop prices and cash revenues. Over the years, three trends in farm subsidy programs have emerged.

  • SoftBank-Backed Coupang Prices U.S. IPO Above Target

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. and a group of existing shareholders have raised $4.6 billion in an enlarged offering, making it one of the biggest listings by an Asian company on a U.S. exchange.Coupang priced 130 million shares at $35 each on Wednesday, above a marketed range of $32 to $34 apiece, the company said in a statement.The retailer’s IPO is the biggest on a U.S. exchange since Uber Technologies Inc. raised $8.1 billion in 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Coupang’s offering is also the biggest by any Asia-based company in New York since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $25 billion listing in 2014, the biggest ever in the U.S.Coupang and its existing shareholders had planned to sell 120 million shares. The previous range had been boosted from $27 to $30 earlier, signaling strong demand from investors.At $35 a share, Coupang would have a market value of about $60 billion, based on the outstanding shares listed in its prospectus. The company sold 100 million new shares while existing investors offloaded 30 million shares, up from the additional 20 million.SoftBank’s ReturnJapanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp., its biggest shareholder, has reaped a gain of more than $16 billion from the IPO, burnishing the reputation of founder Masayoshi Son in picking successful startups even after a number of missteps.In November 2018, SoftBank’s Vision Fund invested $2 billion in the company in a deal that valued Coupang at $9 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time. That funding followed $1 billion from SoftBank itself in 2015, valuing the startup at about $5 billion.Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, a Harvard University dropout, Coupang has grown into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc.The company has aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics operations, putting 70% of the country’s population within a seven-mile radius of its distribution centers, according to its prospectus filing. Coupang has also invested in new business lines like food delivery and streaming services.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Allen & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are leading the offering. Coupang shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol CPNG.(Updates with official pricing in first and second paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.