Adhesives And Sealants Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2025 | 17000 + Technavio Reports
3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., and DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA will emerge as major adhesives and sealants market participants during 2021-2025
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The adhesives and sealants market is poised to grow by $ 13.25 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period.
The adhesives and sealants market report cover insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies a shift in preference towards hot-melt adhesives as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by Type (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot melt, and Reactive), Application (building and construction, paper and packaging, transportation, leather and footwear, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The growing use of adhesives in medical devices is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the adhesives and sealants market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The adhesives and sealants market covers the following areas:
Adhesives And Sealants Market Sizing
Adhesives And Sealants Market Forecast
Adhesives And Sealants Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
3M Co.
Avery Dennison Corp.
DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA
Dow Inc.
Dymax Corp.
Eastman Chemical Co.
H.B. Fuller Co.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Huntsman Corp.
Sika AG
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five force summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Paper and packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Leather and footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Water-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Solvent-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Hot melt - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Reactive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
