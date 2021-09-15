U.S. markets open in 6 hours 32 minutes

Adhesives And Sealants Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2025 | 17000 + Technavio Reports

·4 min read

3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., and DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA will emerge as major adhesives and sealants market participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Adhesives and Sealants Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The adhesives and sealants market is poised to grow by $ 13.25 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period.

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The adhesives and sealants market report cover insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies a shift in preference towards hot-melt adhesives as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

Technavio analyzes the market by Type (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot melt, and Reactive), Application (building and construction, paper and packaging, transportation, leather and footwear, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The growing use of adhesives in medical devices is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the adhesives and sealants market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The adhesives and sealants market covers the following areas:

  • Adhesives And Sealants Market Sizing

  • Adhesives And Sealants Market Forecast

  • Adhesives And Sealants Market Analysis

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Report -The ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market has the potential to grow by USD 19.55 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%. Download a free sample report now!

High-performance Polymers Market Report -The high-performance polymers market size is expected to grow by USD 4.76 billion and record a CAGR of 5.40% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five force summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Paper and packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Leather and footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Water-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Solvent-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hot melt - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Reactive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adhesives-and-sealants-market-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-2021-2025--17000--technavio-reports-301376573.html

SOURCE Technavio

