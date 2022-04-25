Adhesives and Sealants Market Size to Register a Growth of USD 14.49 Billion| Growing Demand from Construction and Food Packaging Applications is a Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The adhesives and sealants market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46%. Factors such as growing demand from construction and food packaging applications are significantly driving the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Adhesives and Sealants Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our report on "Adhesives and Sealants Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Adhesives and Sealants Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 4.05%

Key market segments: End-user (building and construction, paper and packaging, transportation, leather and footwear, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 51%

Adhesives and Sealants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 14.49 billion YoY growth (%) 4.05 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Key companies profiled 3M Corp., AdCo UK Ltd., Arkema SA, Avantor Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Beardow and Adams Adhesives Ltd., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH and Co. KGaA, Dymax Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, ND Industries Inc., Paramelt Rmc BV, Parker Hannifin Corp., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Co., and Uniseal Inc.

Story continues

Adhesives and Sealants Market trend

Growing use of adhesives in medical devices



Adhesives often perform better than traditional fasteners in medical applications. Medical adhesives include epoxy, silicones, polysulfides, and polyurethanes, among others. There has been an increase in spending on the healthcare sector owing to the rise in the population and changing lifestyles.

Adhesives and Sealants Market challenge

Lack of awareness of bio-based adhesives and sealants



The lack of awareness about the benefits of using bio-based adhesives and sealants is hindering the market growth. Manufacturing and communication are some of the strategies used by vendors to make the consumers accept these as eco-friendly products. However, these strategies are yet to be implemented and accepted in the market.

Key market vendors insights

The adhesives and sealants market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, economies of scale, operational cost, product quality, innovation, and others to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:

3M Corp.

AdCo UK Ltd.

Arkema SA

Avantor Inc.

Avery Dennison Corp.

BASF SE

Beardow and Adams Adhesives Ltd.

DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH and Co. KGaA

Dymax Corp.

Eastman Chemical Co.

H.B. Fuller Co.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Huntsman International LLC

ND Industries Inc.

Paramelt Rmc BV

Parker Hannifin Corp.

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

The Dow Chemical Co.

Uniseal Inc.

Key Segment Analysis by end-user

Building and construction



The building and construction segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Construction adhesives are available in tubes, cartridges, and tins. They offer better stability, durability, and strength for building components.

Paper and packaging

Transportation

Leather and footwear

Others

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will contribute to 51% of the adhesives and sealants market share growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the major markets in the region. The growing infrastructural and construction activities will drive the adhesives and sealants market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial and Institutional Cleaners Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

