Adhesives and Sealants Market Size to Register a Growth of USD 14.49 Billion| Growing Demand from Construction and Food Packaging Applications is a Key Driver | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The adhesives and sealants market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46%. Factors such as growing demand from construction and food packaging applications are significantly driving the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Adhesives and Sealants Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our report on "Adhesives and Sealants Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Adhesives and Sealants Market report key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 4.05%

  • Key market segments: End-user (building and construction, paper and packaging, transportation, leather and footwear, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 51%

Adhesives and Sealants Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 14.49 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.05

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3M Corp., AdCo UK Ltd., Arkema SA, Avantor Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Beardow and Adams Adhesives Ltd., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH and Co. KGaA, Dymax Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, ND Industries Inc., Paramelt Rmc BV, Parker Hannifin Corp., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Co., and Uniseal Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Adhesives and Sealants Market trend

  • Growing use of adhesives in medical devices

    Adhesives often perform better than traditional fasteners in medical applications. Medical adhesives include epoxy, silicones, polysulfides, and polyurethanes, among others. There has been an increase in spending on the healthcare sector owing to the rise in the population and changing lifestyles.

Adhesives and Sealants Market challenge

  • Lack of awareness of bio-based adhesives and sealants

    The lack of awareness about the benefits of using bio-based adhesives and sealants is hindering the market growth. Manufacturing and communication are some of the strategies used by vendors to make the consumers accept these as eco-friendly products. However, these strategies are yet to be implemented and accepted in the market.

View a report sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the market.

Key market vendors insights

The adhesives and sealants market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, economies of scale, operational cost, product quality, innovation, and others to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:

  • 3M Corp.

  • AdCo UK Ltd.

  • Arkema SA

  • Avantor Inc.

  • Avery Dennison Corp.

  • BASF SE

  • Beardow and Adams Adhesives Ltd.

  • DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH and Co. KGaA

  • Dymax Corp.

  • Eastman Chemical Co.

  • H.B. Fuller Co.

  • Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • Huntsman International LLC

  • ND Industries Inc.

  • Paramelt Rmc BV

  • Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • RPM International Inc.

  • Sika AG

  • The Dow Chemical Co.

  • Uniseal Inc.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download a sample report

Key Segment Analysis by end-user

  • Building and construction

    The building and construction segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Construction adhesives are available in tubes, cartridges, and tins. They offer better stability, durability, and strength for building components.

  • Paper and packaging

  • Transportation

  • Leather and footwear

  • Others

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will contribute to 51% of the adhesives and sealants market share growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the major markets in the region. The growing infrastructural and construction activities will drive the adhesives and sealants market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Request our report sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial and Institutional Cleaners Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Paper and packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Leather and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Corp.

  • 10.4 Avery Dennison Corp.

  • 10.5 DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH and Co. KGaA

  • 10.6 Dymax Corp.

  • 10.7 Eastman Chemical Co.

  • 10.8 H.B. Fuller Co.

  • 10.9 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • 10.10 Huntsman International LLC

  • 10.11 Sika AG

  • 10.12 The Dow Chemical Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adhesives-and-sealants-market-size-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-14-49-billion-growing-demand-from-construction-and-food-packaging-applications-is-a-key-driver--technavio-301531029.html

SOURCE Technavio

