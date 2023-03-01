Adhesives and Sealants Market Size Worth $87.9 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Vantage Market Research, the global Adhesives and Sealants Market size was valued at USD 63.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2028. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for adhesives and sealants in various applications such as automotive, construction, and packaging.



Adhesives and Sealants Market Overview

The adhesives and sealants market is a rapidly growing industry that produces products that are used to bond and seal materials together. These materials can range from plastics, metals, wood, glass, ceramics, and others. Adhesives and sealants are commonly used in various industries such as automotive, construction, packaging, and consumer goods.

The automotive industry is one of the largest end-users of adhesives and sealants, where these materials are used for bonding and sealing components such as body panels, windshields, and other parts. The growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles is driving the growth of the market in this sector.

The construction industry is another major end-user of adhesives and sealants, where they are used for various applications such as flooring, roofing, and insulation. The growing construction activities in emerging economies such as China and India are expected to drive the growth of the market in this sector.

The packaging industry is also a significant end-user of adhesives and sealants, where they are used for packaging materials such as paper, board, and plastics. The increasing demand for packaged food and beverages, healthcare products, and other consumer goods is expected to drive the growth of the market in this sector.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/adhesives-and-sealants-market-1858/request-sample

Key Data Covered in the Market Report

Market size and growth rate of the adhesives and sealants market in terms of value and volume.

Market share and growth rate of major players in the adhesives and sealants market.

Market segmentation by product type, end-use industry, and region.

Analysis of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the adhesives and sealants market.

Competitive landscape of the adhesives and sealants market, including the market share and strategies of key players.

Regional analysis of the adhesives and sealants market, including market size, growth rate, and key players in each region.

Trends and developments in the adhesives and sealants market, including new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and technological advancements.

Regulatory landscape governing the production and use of adhesives and sealants.

Impact of COVID-19 on the adhesives and sealants market and its recovery outlook.

Future outlook and growth opportunities for the adhesives and sealants market, including emerging trends and technologies, new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions.

Story continues

Top Players in the Adhesives and Sealants Market:

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

H.B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

Lord Corporation

Scott Bader Co.

Sika AG

3M Company

Uniseal Inc.

For Additional Information on Adhesives and Sealants Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/adhesives-and-sealants-market-1858/request-sample

Key Factors Driving Market Growth

Growing demand from end-use industries: The increasing demand for adhesives and sealants from end-use industries such as automotive, construction, packaging, and others is driving the growth of the market.

Technological advancements: The development of new and innovative products with improved properties such as strength, durability, and flexibility is driving the demand for adhesives and sealants.

Environmental regulations: The increasing regulations on the use of traditional solvent-based adhesives and sealants are driving the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives.

Cost-effectiveness: Adhesives and sealants are often more cost-effective than traditional fastening methods, such as welding or mechanical fasteners, which is driving the adoption of these materials.

Shift towards lightweight materials: The growing trend towards lightweight materials in the automotive and aerospace industries is driving the demand for adhesives and sealants that can bond and seal these materials effectively.

Growth in emerging economies: The growing construction and manufacturing activities in emerging economies such as China and India are driving the demand for adhesives and sealants in these regions.

Increasing consumer demand for packaged goods: The increasing demand for packaged food and beverages, healthcare products, and other consumer goods is driving the growth of the adhesives and sealants market in the packaging industry.





Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/adhesives-and-sealants-market-1858/0

Recent Developments

In Jan 2021, Huntsman Corporation completed the acquisition of Gabriel Performance Products (Gabriel), a North American specialty chemical manufacturer of specialty additives and epoxy curing agents for the coatings, adhesives, sealants and composite end-markets, from Audax Private Equity.



Segmentation Assessment

Segmentation is an important aspect of any market analysis as it helps to understand the market dynamics and opportunities in different segments. The adhesives and sealants market can be segmented based on various factors such as product type, end-use industry, and region.

Product type segmentation: Adhesives and sealants can be segmented based on their product types such as acrylic, epoxy, silicone, polyurethane, and others. Each product type has its unique properties and applications, making it suitable for different end-use industries.

End-use industry segmentation: Adhesives and sealants can be segmented based on their end-use industries such as automotive, construction, packaging, and others. The automotive industry is the largest end-user of adhesives and sealants, followed by construction and packaging.

Region segmentation: Adhesives and sealants market can be segmented based on regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for adhesives and sealants due to the growing demand from end-use industries such as construction and automotive in countries like China and India.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 63.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 87.9 Billion CAGR 5.7% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Lord Corporation, Scott Bader Co., Sika AG, 3M Company, Uniseal Inc. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Analysis

The adhesives and sealants market is a global market that is segmented into various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

North America: The North American market is driven by the demand for adhesives and sealants from the automotive and construction industries. The United States is the largest market in this region due to its large manufacturing sector.

Europe: The European market is driven by the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable adhesives and sealants. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the largest markets in this region.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific market is the largest market for adhesives and sealants due to the growing demand from end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and packaging. China and India are the largest markets in this region.

Rest of the World: The Rest of the World market includes regions such as Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The market in this region is driven by the growing construction and infrastructure development activities.

Browse Market Data Tables and Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on Adhesives and Sealants Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the size of the global adhesives and sealants market, and what is its expected growth rate over the forecast period?

What are the key factors driving the growth of the adhesives and sealants market?

What are the major product types and end-use industries in the adhesives and sealants market, and what are their respective market shares?

Which regions are the largest markets for adhesives and sealants, and what are the growth prospects for each region?

Who are the key players operating in the adhesives and sealants market, and what are their market shares?

What are the major trends and challenges in the adhesives and sealants market, and how are they expected to impact the market growth?

What are the regulatory frameworks and industry standards governing the production and use of adhesives and sealants, and how are they likely to evolve in the future?



Adhesives and Sealants Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Adhesives

Sealants

By Applications

Paper Board & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking & Joinery

Transportation

Footwear & Leather

Medical

Other Applications



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Read Full Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/adhesives-and-sealants-market-1858

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

Blog:



