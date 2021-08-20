U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,432.38
    +26.58 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,068.66
    +174.54 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,675.80
    +134.02 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,146.02
    +13.60 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.92
    -0.77 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.10
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.98
    -0.25 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2450
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3616
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8340
    +0.0930 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,292.05
    +2,706.77 (+5.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,218.16
    +29.77 (+2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.47
    +29.61 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Adial Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call Today at 11AM Eastern to Provide Clinical Update and Discuss Positive Business Developments

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, will host a conference call at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time today, August 20, 2021 to provide a clinical update and discuss the latest business developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 844-369-8770 for U.S. callers or +1 862-298-0840 for international callers. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2463/42538 or on the Company’s website at https://ir.adialpharma.com/.

An audio replay of the call will be available through September 3, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and by entering the access code: 42538.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company’s landmark ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company’s proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. The Company is also developing adenosine analogs for the treatment of pain and other disorders. Additional information is available at www.adialpharma.com.

Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
David Waldman / Natalya Rudman
Tel: 212-671-1021
Email: adil@crescendo-ir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tilray's Relative Strength Moves Higher

    On Thursday, Tilray earned an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 69 to 77. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This exclusive rating from Investor's Business Daily identifies market leadership with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score.

  • Could Biogen Acquire Axsome Therapeutics?

    It's been a great year for Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB). The big biotech won a controversial U.S. approval for its Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm. Because of this surprising victory, Biogen's shares have soared close to 40% year to date.

  • Coronavirus: 'We’re really still too much in the dark,' Yale professor says

    Though vaccination rates are improving and booster shots will soon be available in the U.S., there is still much to be learned about the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Here's What Recent News From the FDA Means for AstraZeneca

    Even though AstraZeneca and FibroGen must now conduct an additional safety trial to have a chance at FDA approval, not all is lost.

  • Why annual COVID-19 booster shots might be unlikely

    Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Get Ready for a Potential Double in This Biopharmaceutical Stock in the Next 6 to 12 Months

    Obtaining U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for a drug, even after multiple trials in various phases, is not the easiest thing for a pharma company to do. BioMarin (NASDAQ: BMRN) knows this as well as any company that has been rejected for approval in the past. From May 2014 through July 2015, growing excitement around a potential treatment for muscular dystrophy drove the stock up by more than 150%, but it gave up almost all of those gains during the following six months as part of a sell-off across the sector, the result of news that the FDA was reviewing a strong competitor for treatment of MD.

  • Pfizer Vaccine’s Efficacy Against Delta Variant Drops After Three Months: Study

    A study ran by the U.K. government found that the efficacy of Pfizer's Covid vaccine against the Delta variant dropped over time.

  • SNGX: Positive Preclinical Data for Filovirus Vaccine Candidates…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:SNGX READ THE FULL SNGX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Positive Preclinical Data for Filovirus Vaccine Candidates On August 18, 2021, Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) announced positive preclinical data for three filovirus vaccine candidates in non-human primates (NHPs) was published in the peer reviewed journal Frontiers in Immunology . The article, titled “Recombinant

  • British study shows COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta

    A British public health study has found that protection from either of the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines against the now prevalent Delta variant of the coronavirus weakens within three months. It also found that those who get infected after receiving two shots of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the AstraZeneca vaccine may be of greater risk to others than under previous variants of the coronavirus. Based on more than three million nose and throat swabs taken across Britain, the Oxford University study found that 90 days after a second shot of the Pfizer or Astrazeneca vaccine, their efficacy in preventing infections had slipped to 75% and 61% respectively.

  • HIV physician details who should be getting COVID-19 booster shots

    Dr. Stella Safo, an NYC-based HIV primary care physician, discusses who should be getting COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

  • U.K. approves antibody treatment cocktail for COVID-19

    The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency on Friday said it's given approval for the first monoclonal antibody treatment for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Ronapreve, made by Regeneron and Roche , may be used to prevent infection, promote resolution of symptoms of acute COVID-19 infection and reduce hospitalization, the regulator said. AstraZeneca separately on Friday said it would seek regulatory approval for its antibody cocktail treating COVID-19.

  • Melissa Joan Hart Contracts Breakthrough COVID, Likely After Kids Exposed at School: 'It's Bad'

    "I think as a country we got a little lazy and I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear a mask at school," Melissa Joan Hart said

  • J&J Names Duato Chief Executive Officer, Replacing Gorsky

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson went to another insider to lead the health-care giant through the pandemic, naming Joaquin Duato to replace longtime veteran Alex Gorsky.Now vice chairman of the executive committee, Duato will take the reins effective Jan. 3 and take a seat on the company’s board, J&J said in a statement late Thursday. Gorsky, who’s been at the helm for nine years, will become executive chairman.Duato, 59, is a three-decade veteran of J&J, as is Gorsky. He has served in his curr

  • Coronavirus spread among kids 'is categorically different with Delta,' doctor explains

    Unlike during the first waves of the coronavirus pandemic, there are significantly more children being hospitalized after being infected with COVID-19 amid the latest surge.

  • Who can get a COVID booster shot, and where do you get one? Here’s what we know so far.

    'It will be easy --- just show your vaccination card and you'll get a booster,' President Biden said

  • PT Freeport Indonesia Continues Oxygen Donations and Other Pandemic Relief to Papuan Hospitals

    As Indonesia faces a surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide, PT Freeport Indonesia (PT-FI) is supporting Mimika Regency hospitals and health centers by providing oxygen cylinders that are necessary for...

  • Google Health Boss Leaves to Take Over Cerner

    David Feinberg, who joined the tech giant two years ago to lead its healthcare push, is set to become CEO of Cerner, which makes software and other tools for doctors and hospitals.

  • Johnson & Johnson taps Duato as new CEO, replacing Gorsky

    Joaquin Duato, 59, has been at the drug and consumer products giant for three decades.

  • Unvaccinated People Face Big Hurdles if They Want to Work

    Employees could have to go through a lot of hoops to remain unvaccinated in the workplace.

  • New Zealand extends snap lockdown as delta outbreak spreads to capital

    Jacinda Ardern urged New Zealanders on Friday to adhere to her strategy to eliminate the fast-spreading delta variant as she extended a strict lockdown amid a surge in infections.