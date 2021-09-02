U.S. markets closed

Adicet Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Adicet Bio
·1 min read
MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in September.

Details of the events are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13-15, 2021
Registered attendees can access the recorded presentation on-demand starting September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM ET for the duration of the conference.

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, September 27-30, 2021
Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET.

Live audio webcasts of the of the presentation and fireside chat can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio’s website at https://investor.adicetbio.com. Archived replays will be available for 30 days following the presentations.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.
Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

Adicet Bio., Inc.
Investor and Media Contacts

Anne Bowdidge
abowdidge@adicetbio.com

Janhavi Mohite
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
janhavi.mohite@sternir.com


