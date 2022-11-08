U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,823.00
    +7.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,896.00
    +58.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,069.25
    +55.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,818.30
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.85
    -0.94 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.80
    -6.70 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    20.77
    -0.15 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9996
    -0.0023 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.69
    +0.14 (+0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1451
    -0.0061 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4090
    -0.1660 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,714.43
    -999.13 (-4.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.64
    -30.10 (-6.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,285.27
    -14.72 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

adidas Canada and Indigo partner to bring wellness-inspired women's line and Indigo-exclusive LEGO Kids collection to Canadians

·3 min read

A new national, long-term partnership kicks off today with select adidas apparel now available at Indigo stores across the country and indigo.ca

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Two beloved brands – adidas Canada and Indigo – have come together to bring exciting new offerings to Canadians as the first step in a longer-term partnership. Starting today, signature and exclusive adidas apparel are available at both Indigo.ca and select Indigo stores, including Toronto Eaton Centre (ON), Sherway Gardens (ON), Bay & Bloor (ON), Yorkdale (ON), Robson (BC) and Place Montreal Trust (QC).

adidas Canada will be offering products from the women's studio and loungewear collections in store and at Indigo.ca (CNW Group/adidas Canada)
adidas Canada will be offering products from the women's studio and loungewear collections in store and at Indigo.ca (CNW Group/adidas Canada)

"Indigo is on a mission to help our customers live their life, on purpose – on their own terms. Our expanding assortment is intentionally curated to help customers pursue their passions, at any age, and to connect customers to what matters most to them." says Peter Ruis, Chief Executive Officer at Indigo. "Now more than ever, Canadians are prioritizing their overall wellbeing and are investing in products that align with their lifestyle and conscience, which is what makes this partnership so perfect for the Indigo customer."

The Collections

Indigo becomes the first and only third-party retailer across Canada to carry the adidas LEGO kids' collection. The LEGO kids' collection reflects both LEGO and adidas' colourful and inventive spirit and aims to foster a more playful, positive, and inclusive world for children.

In addition, adidas joins Indigo's community of wellness brands, offering products from the adidas women's studio and loungewear collections. Canadians can expect to see everything from yoga pants to after-workout essentials available both in store and at Indigo.ca.

"Sport and wellness is at the heart of everything we do at adidas," says Alim Dhanji, President of adidas Canada. "We're excited to join forces with another brand as passionate about helping Canadians embrace wellness as we are. Together with Indigo, we'll bring our shared vision to life – and give Canadians the opportunity to experience adidas in a way they haven't before."

In-Store Events

Wellness goes beyond products – it's also about the experience. To reinforce this, adidas and Indigo will host a series of in-store events and activations. The first will begin in November, focused on kids, and will include an interactive experience perfect for both adults and children. The events are available at no charge and open to everyone who visits the store. Indigo and adidas will be announcing event dates and details in the coming weeks via their social channels.

Pricing & Availability

The adidas collection is now available at select Indigo stores across the country. Collections range in pricing from $25-$110 CAD. For more details and availability, or to order online, visit indigo.ca/home/brand/adidas.

About adidas Canada

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 61,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 21.2 billion in 2021. To learn more about adidas Canada, please visit the "About Us" link at www.adidas.ca.

About Indigo

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is on a mission to support its customers and employees to live their life, on purpose, by providing life enriching products, inspirational content and illuminating experiences.  Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

The Company supports a separate registered charity, called the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation (the "Foundation"), which is committed to addressing educational inequality, and more specifically the literacy crisis in Canada. With the support of the Company, its customers, employees, and suppliers, the Foundation has committed over $35.0 million to more than 3,500 high-needs elementary schools across Canada since 2004. The Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness about the critical importance of children's literacy while providing essential literary support to high-needs children across Canada.

To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.

The LEGO x adidas collection will be available exclusively at Indigo. (CNW Group/adidas Canada)
The LEGO x adidas collection will be available exclusively at Indigo. (CNW Group/adidas Canada)
The LEGO x adidas collection will be available exclusively at Indigo. (CNW Group/adidas Canada)
The LEGO x adidas collection will be available exclusively at Indigo. (CNW Group/adidas Canada)
adidas Canada will be offering products from the women's studio and loungewear collections in store and at Indigo.ca (CNW Group/adidas Canada)
adidas Canada will be offering products from the women's studio and loungewear collections in store and at Indigo.ca (CNW Group/adidas Canada)
The LEGO x adidas collection will be available exclusively at Indigo. (CNW Group/adidas Canada)
The LEGO x adidas collection will be available exclusively at Indigo. (CNW Group/adidas Canada)
Logo adidas x Indigo (CNW Group/adidas Canada)
Logo adidas x Indigo (CNW Group/adidas Canada)

SOURCE adidas Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/08/c5316.html

Recommended Stories

  • Suzette Mayr wins the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize

    Suzette Mayr has been named the winner of the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize for her novel, The Sleeping Car Porter, published by Coach House Books, taking home $100,000 courtesy of Scotiabank.

  • Oklahoma teacher helms campaign against banned books after being threatened by conservatives

    Oklahoma teacher helms campaign against banned books after being threatened by conservatives

  • Meet the hardest working power couple in literature

    It was because of the pandemic that Greg Mosse, husband of the bestselling author and playwright Kate, was finally able to write his first novel. His normal profession – playwright and theatre producer – had become entirely redundant in lockdown. Writing fiction had been on his mind, but he never had the time. But then suddenly he did.

  • Elon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. is heading into its second full workweek under Elon Musk with half its workforce, mounting losses and a couple of unexpected reversals to its plans.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Ha

  • Penguin, Simon & Schuster merger blocked over impact on authors - U.S. judge

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge cited negative impacts on top-selling authors in blocking a planned $2.2 billion merger of Penguin Random House, the world's largest book publisher, and rival Simon & Schuster, according to a written opinion released Monday. Judge Florence Pan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said in a brief order issued Oct. 31 that she found the Justice Department had shown the deal may substantially lessen competition "in the market for the U.S. publishing rights to anticipated top-selling books." Penguin is owned by German media group Bertelsmann SE & Co while Paramount Global owns Simon & Schuster.

  • How ads sold soap and pills to women in colonial India

    Multinationals wooed Indian women to buy their products by appealing to their husbands in colonial India.

  • Prince Harry’s memoir reportedly wasn’t changed after Queen Elizabeth’s death

    Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, “Spare,” will also spare readers new details about the royal family, according to British media reports. Readers of “Spare,” which Harry penned with help from ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer, shouldn’t expect for it to shed much new light on the Duke of Sussex nor his life, and it wasn't edited or rewritten after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in ...

  • Stocks rally, dollar slips as sentiment favors risk assets

    Equity markets rose and the dollar slid on Monday as investors embraced the idea that China may ease COVID restrictions and burnished hopes the U.S. economy is slowing enough to allow the Federal Reserve to ease its aggressive hiking of interest rates. Markets looked past both data showing Chinese exports and imports unexpectedly contracted in October as China grapples with COVID-19 curbs and the likelihood the U.S. consumer price index on Thursday will show inflation remains high. "On a day-to-day basis the market focuses on the headlines and what's coming up immediately ahead of us, and that's the elections," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

  • CNXC vs. SGSOY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

    CNXC vs. SGSOY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • China’s second-largest chipmaker poised for $2.5 billion IPO in Shanghai

    Chinese chip manufacturer Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd has received regulatory approval for an 18 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) IPO in Shanghai, according to a filing published late on Friday on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The planned initial public offering (IPO) comes as China’s chip companies gear up for steeper competition with the United States due to geopolitical tensions. According to its prospectus, Hua Hong intends to use the money to invest in a new fabrication plant - or fab - in the eastern city of Wuxi, with construction set to begin in 2023 and an eventual production capacity of 83,000 wafers per month.

  • Despite Negative News and Inflation Uncertainty, the Market Mood Is Positive

    China continues to indicate that it is 'unswervingly' dedicated to its Covid Zero policy which is impacting Apple, but Apple says that demand remains strong, which has prevented any major selling pressure so far this morning. The market was hoping for a clear signal that the rate hike in December would drop to 0.5%, but the Fed changed the focus and is now indicating that, ultimately, interest rates are likely to go higher than previously thought, but the process of hiking will be slower and more methodical. Market players appear to like the idea of a slower pace of rate hikes and are willing to take the risk of more hikes down the road because it adds a little bit of certainty to the process and allows the Fed to more accurately evaluate that its policy is working.

  • Apple warns of hit to iPhone shipments from China COVID disruption

    Apple Inc expects lower shipments of high-end iPhone 14 models than previously anticipated following a significant production cut at a virus-blighted plant in China, dampening its sales outlook for the year-end holiday season. Solid demand for the new iPhones has helped Apple remain a rare bright spot in the global tech sector that has been battered by spending cutbacks due to surging inflation and interest rates. But the Cupertino, California-based company has now fallen victim to China's rigorous zero-COVID-19 policy, which has already prompted many global firms including Ester Lauder Companies Inc and Canada Goose Holdings Inc to shut their stores in China and cut full-year forecasts.

  • Asian markets mostly rise as investors watch for signs of China relaxing COVID restrictions

    Asian stocks advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. mid-term elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions.

  • Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta are part of Zacks Earnings Preview.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Focus Shifts To Operating Expenses, Margins?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • U.S. consumer credit growth moderates in September

    Total consumer credit rose $25 billion in September, down from a revised $30.2 billion gain in the prior month, the Federal Reserve said Monday.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Fast-Fashion Upstarts Are Using Shein’s Own Strategies Against It

    (Bloomberg) -- Loved by Gen Z shoppers for its ultra-cheap throwaway fashion—and held up as a pariah by sustainability experts for exactly the same reason— Shein’s impact on global consumers over the past couple of years is indisputable. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leav