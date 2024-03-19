adidas Full Year 2023 Earnings: €0.67 loss per share (vs €1.24 profit in FY 2022)

adidas (ETR:ADS) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €21.4b (down 4.8% from FY 2022).

Net loss: €119.0m (down by 152% from €228.0m profit in FY 2022).

€0.67 loss per share (down from €1.24 profit in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

adidas Earnings Insights

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Europe, Middle East, Africa segment contributing a total revenue of €8.24b (38% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth €11.2b amounted to 52% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was Sales & Marketing costs, amounting to €8.08b (78% of total expenses). Explore how ADS's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.3% growth forecast for the Luxury industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in Germany.

The company's shares are up 6.0% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. We've done some analysis and you can see our take on adidas' balance sheet.

