U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,152.27
    +27.61 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,953.77
    +222.88 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,004.48
    +146.64 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.72
    +18.79 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.67
    -0.48 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.50
    +19.20 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.81
    +0.28 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1975
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5920
    -0.0460 (-2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3776
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7580
    -0.1690 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,084.82
    -1,268.73 (-1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,379.50
    -1.45 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,979.29
    +39.71 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,642.69
    +21.70 (+0.07%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims fell below 600,000 last week — a pandemic low

576,000 Americans filed new claims, 700,000 was expected for the week ended April 10

Adidas' Stan Smith Mylo are its first mushroom leather sneakers

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·12 min read

Adidas is today debuting its first shoe made with Mylo’s “Unleather,” a material crafted from the root structure of mushrooms. The Stan Smith Mylo is a concept sneaker that uses the renewable material for its outer upper, stripes, heel tab overlay and branding. It’s part of the company’s push to only use natural materials in their shoes, like the natural rubber midsole, to reduce Adidas’ environmental impact. Only a concept, the company expects to launch a “commercially available proof of concept” in the near future. But the announcement marks another step towards, potentially, a more environmentally friendly future for fashion.

Stan Smith is Adidas’ signature tennis shoe, and has previously been released in a vegan version, albeit as a limited edition. Named after the US tennis player who endorsed the shoe in 1973, the sneaker has secured its place in fashion history with its unique spin on Adidas’ signature design. This version retains the white upper, albeit with a cream, rather than green heel pad, with the sole colored in the light brown we associate with “natural” rubber color.

Amy Jones Vaterlaus, Adidas’ head of future, says that the launch of the first Mylo sneaker is “a major step forward in our bold ambition to help end plastic waste.” In recent years, the company has been working to address its environmental impact, including working with ocean-cleanup body Parley to create clothes and footwear that use disused plastic. Since then, the company launched the fully-recyclable Futurecraft Loop sneaker in 2019, and in May 2020, the company teamed up with Allbirds to reduce carbon emissions, pledging to only use recycled plastics by 2024.

Adidas’ work was not achieved at the German company’s headquarters. Instead it enlisted the aid of startup Bolt Threads, one of a handful of companies that is developing alternative materials which could be used to supplant silk and leather. Bolt Threads’ Mylo-branded “Unleather” has repeatedly been described as looking and feeling just like leather, but requiring far fewer raw materials and energy to produce.

Leather from mushrooms

Image inside a mushroom-growing facility where Mylo is grown
Image inside a mushroom-growing facility where Mylo is grown

Mylo is grown at a vertical farming facility in the Netherlands, where mushrooms are grown in a manner similar to how they would develop on the forest floor. These large trays contain a growing surface — in this case, sawdust and “organic material” — which then grows mycelium into a “foamy layer” like a “big bag of smashed marshmallows.” This foam is then harvested after just two weeks, where it is then processed using a secret method the company claims uses “green chemistry principles.” It is then tanned and dyed to make a product that looks and feels like real leather, ready to be shipped to fashion houses. The leftover waste is then composted, further burnishing the claim that Mylo is better for the environment.

Bolt Threads was founded in 2009, and in 2017 introduced its first commercial project to create artificial silk fibers. In 2018, it debuted Mylo with a Kickstarter campaign to sell a bag made with the material in partnership with Portland bagmaker Chester Wallace. Deliveries of the bag were due to begin at the end of 2020, but the company said that the first production run “did not meet our standard of quality to ship.”

The company has had a longstanding association with fashion designer (and lifelong vegetarian) Stella McCartney. McCartney debuted her first collaboration with Bolt using its silk substitute in 2017, and in 2018 created a concept version of the Falabella bag, made from Mylo, for an exhibition. McCartney subsequently became the first designer to launch a garment made from the material, debuting a concept two-piece bustier top and trousers in March 2021.

McCartney’s fashion house may have been the first to sign up, but it’s now one of a quartet of names backing the company. The Mylo Consortium has invested in the company, and will be the first to access the Mylo material when it is commercially available. Adidas is the second name on the roster, followed by Lululemon and Kering. The latter is the holding company that owns (deep breath) Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Brioni, amongst others.

The Stan Smith

Image of Adidas designers creating the Stan Smith Mylo, made from mushroom leather
Image of Adidas designers creating the Stan Smith Mylo, made from mushroom leather

Martin Love, Category Director for Adidas Originals said that adapting Mylo for use in the company’s processes hasn’t taken very long. “It’s literally taken us a year, from getting a material that is ready to be trialled,” he said, “to having a concept on hand that we can say ‘hey, it’s now ready.” Much of that time, he said, was given over to “reinventing the shoemaking process,” adding that while the Stan Smith Mylo was still a concept, “in the next 12 months, we’re looking to start selling the shoe.” And that the company is in a position “where the actual material itself is [on track to be] scaled as we wish, based on how we want to roll it out.”

Jamie Bainbridge is Bolt’s Vice President of Product Development, in charge of bridging the gap between the biotechnology and fashion worlds. She said that one of Mylo’s strengths is the ability to screen out variation, ensuring greater uniformity than with a natural product like cowhide leather. “We have the ability to blend lots of material, which you wouldn’t in a cowhide [...] minimizing the differences through large batches of material.”

There is, perhaps, the perception that buying a mushroom leather product will result in people accepting something lower-quality. After all, much like other ethical alternatives, the idea is that you’re giving something up, rather than embracing something different but equal. Love said that Adidas wants these shoes to “hit the Adidas standards,” and that they “aren’t going to put out a product that consumers aren’t expecting [to last].”

The price of leather

There are a number of reasons why artificial substitutes to leather have surged in popularity over the last decade. In early 2020, a market research body said that it expected the global “vegan leather” market to increase by nearly 50 percent between 2019 and 2025. It pointed to the demand for more affordable high fashion clothes — since high-quality leather is very expensive, and a growing awareness of the climactic impact that leather can have. The fact that it is hard-wearing, supple and breathable makes it a useful material for a number of items of clothing and furniture, including footwear, handbags and seat coverings.

Leather is predominantly sourced from the hides of livestock animals, including cows, sheep, goats and pigs. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations says that livestock farming generates around 15 percent of the world’s total greenhouse gas emissions. And it’s not just greenhouse gas emissions that livestock farming is responsible for, with an Oxford University and Agroscope study adding plenty of other crimes to the charge sheet. Researchers say that beef farming not only adds emissions, but also contributes to acidification of the soil and eutrophication of the oceans, damaging their quality.

Fashion, overall, has a climate impact that is similarly misery-inducing, with the British Fashion Council saying that in 2015 textile production alone created 1.7 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases. In 2018, the UN said that the fashion industry produces around 10 percent of the world’s carbon emissions and 20 percent of the world’s waste water. The clothes that we wear — especially in a culture where they are treated as disposable — and the materials that they are made out of, are in need of dramatic reform.

Existing artificial leather is normally created either with Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) or Polyurethane (PU) plastic. Both are oil by-products and both have a limited useful lifespan, since they are difficult to repair after being damaged, but degrade far less quickly over time. A 2003 Greenpeace report described PVC as “the single most environmentally damaging of all plastics,” thanks to its use of chlorine. Essentially, while these materials may be vegan or vegetarian leathers, they still carry an environmental cost which should make many uncomfortable.

The challengers

A number of companies are looking to create organic alternatives to leather which behave enough like tanned cowhides that people don’t notice the difference. Muskin, for instance, creates a leather-like skin from the cap of a large, inedible mushroom called the Phellinus Ellipsoideus. Zoa, created by Modern Meadow, uses cultured yeast cells, fermented to create collagen — a key protein in skin — which is then processed.

Mexico-based company Desserto is developing a form of leather made from mature leaves from a cactus bush. These leaves, which leave the bush in the ground, enabling it to grow continuously, are then cleaned, mashed and dried in the sun before being treated and molded. The company says that the leaves are not treated using toxic chemicals and can be dyed into a number of colors before being used. In its materials, Desserto says that the resulting material is cleanable, flexible and has a lifespan of around ten years.

Earlier this week, watch and luggage brand Fossil introduced its first collection of cactus leather bags in the form of the Kier tote. These bags are available in moss, wine, black and brown, and were available to order on April 12th for $298. A Fossil spokesperson added that the company has tested the bag to the same standards it would for its regular leather products, saying that “the Kier Cactus Leather Tote satisfies the same performance and durability standards as regular leather.”

MycoWorks is, perhaps, the clearest rival to Mylo in the space to craft a cleaner, better form of leather from sustainable materials like mushrooms. “We think it’s a new category, something that’s new rather than a substitute,” said said CEO Matt Scullin, co-founder of thermoelectric startup Alphabet Energy. MycoWorks’ flagship product is Reishi, a leather made from the fine mycelium of a tailored strain of fungus. Reishi has already been used in a concept bag made by French luxury house Hermés.

“We take a two-foot by three-foot tray, the tray is proprietary,” said Scullin, “we fill the tray with substrate, which is waste biomass, and then inoculate that biomass with the [fungus] strain that we use.” Scullin added that, from this point forward, the company can make alterations to the strain at the genetic level; “we have these knobs that we can turn at every step of the process to engineer the finished product.”

Once impregnated, the “mycelium wants to snake around all of the food and consume it,” which Scullin says helps to consume wasted carbon dioxide. “We get this very dense sheet of mycelium to form [...] in a very intertwined structure, and it’s that microstructure that we impart, that is the key to fine mycelium.” Scullin also explained that this process enables the company to create “true composite materials,” by embedding other material threads into the substrate at creation. “If we add cotton,” he said “the mycelium wraps around every thread of cotton, and you don’t even know that it’s in the finished product.”

Scullin said that it’s this ability to tune, reinforce and adapt the material which gives it its potential, and the interest from designers. He added that the company should have no complaints about the durability of the material compared to cowhide leather. On its website, you can find copies of Vartest analyses testing Reishi’s strength, durability and appearance, which put it on a par with a sample of cowhide leather.

As far as Scullin is concerned, not all mushroom-based leathers are created equal, and shouldn’t be seen as interchangeable. “[Reishi uses] a very different approach from mushroom leather, the stuff that our competitors are doing,” he said. “You’ve seen the photos, they put these racks in a room that they pump full of CO2 that [...] ends up with a foam of mycelium [...] and that foam is then compressed and it can be weak and uneven.”

In a statement, Bolt Threads said that it has “explored about 4,000 iterations of Mylo over the past few years to get the soft, supple and even material that is here today.” It added that “Bolt threads won’t profess to know the technical details of what anyone else in the space is doing, so reliability of sources is something to consider.”

The future of (not) leather

For now, these materials are in sufficiently short supply that requests for a sample to feel, and photograph, were rejected. What precious little of this that is currently available is in the hands of the elite fashion companies who are looking to adopt this in their products. Certainly, with the exception of Fossil’s Cactus Leather bag, commercially-available products made with these new materials are thin on the ground. It’s not clear if we’ll see tops, pants, sneakers, jackets and bags made with mushrooms (and other plants) flooding the shops in the next few years, or at all.

Sean Gallagher’s short documentary The Toxic Price of Leather highlights the environmental cost of leather work right now. The use of chrome in traditional leather tanneries means that significant volumes of chromium-saturated water is entering the ecosystem of Kanpur, where hundreds are located. Unfortunately, there is an ecological and human cost to these processes that are constantly incurring a further debt to our future which we can ill-afford to repay. Whether it’s from mushrooms, cacti or something else, we all need to ensure that we can find safer alternatives for the future.

Recommended Stories

  • DJI unveils the Air 2S drone with 20-megapixel camera

    The Mavic Air 2's replacement offers more megapixels and a larger sensor for superior photo credentials.

  • Bang & Olufsen's latest speaker was designed to look like a book

    With a design inspired by a book, Bang & Olufsen's Beosound Emerge is an impressively slim and full-featured speaker.

  • Comcast's Xfinity Mobile unlimited 5G plans start at $30 per month

    Comcast has unveiled new unlimited Xfinity Mobile 5G plans promising "the lowest ever prices for unlimited data for new and existing customers."

  • Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro hit all-time low of $165 at Woot

    Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are on sale at an all-time low, while the Galaxy Buds+ have also been reduced.

  • Facebook reaches its target of using 100 percent renewable energy

    Facebook says it has reached its goal to power its global operations on renewable energy several months ahead of its targets thanks to a large investment in solar and wind energy projects.

  • 'Apex Legends' has 100 million players after two years

    Just over two months after its two-year birthday, Apex Legends has more than 100 million total players worldwide.

  • Google rolls out Chrome 90, which defaults to HTTPS instead of HTTP

    Starting with Chrome 90, Google will automatically try to create an encrypted connection with any websites you visit.

  • The Q4 e-tron and its Sportback sibling join Audi's European EV lineup this summer

    Audi’s upcoming Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback EV SUVs are ideal for daily errands and weekend getaways — though they'll only be available in Europe.

  • Twitch is failing trans streamers, so Peer2Peer is stepping up

    Identity-based tags allow marginalized streamers to build safer communities.

  • adidas and Parley Reunite for Sustainable "Mountains To Oceans" Capsule

    adidas have reunited with their long-term eco partners Parley to introduce a collection of weather-resistant outdoor clothing made from sustainable materials.

  • Sony's PS5 update added 120Hz for 1080p displays and better HDMI control

    The first big PlayStation 5 update adds new features to almost every part of the system.

  • Apple confirms April 20th launch event, new iPads and Macs expected

    Mark your calendars, friends: Apple has just sent out invitations for a launch event on April 20th at 10:00 AM Pacific/1:00 PM Eastern, where the company is expected to pull back the curtain on a slate of refreshed tablets and PCs.

  • Ireland's data privacy agency opens investigation into Facebook data leak

    Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) is investigating the recent leak of a Facebook user dataset that dates back to 2019.

  • More than 3,900 people have given these affordable headphones a 5-star rating — and they're on sale for $36

    "The sound is perfect."

  • Philadelphia 76ers beat Brooklyn Nets to claim Eastern Conference top spot

    In the night’s other games, Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry dragged their teams to victory.

  • Target Is Majorly Discounting Its Patio Furniture & Decor Just in Time for Spring

    Our travel plans are still on hold for a bit longer, we’ve spent most of the winter cooped up indoors and now that spring is just days away, we’re ready to get outside! Except, we still can’t. Not like usual, anyway. Because the pandemic is still a thing in 2021, we’re going to be spending […]

  • World stocks soar to fresh peaks, dollar slips

    Major global stock indexes scaled new peaks on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. and European earnings pointed to a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, while the dollar dipped to three-week lows as Treasury yields held below recent highs. High-flying growth stocks declined on Wall Street, sending the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower in afternoon trade, while underpriced value stocks rose, lifting the Dow to a new record. U.S. import prices increased more than expected in March, lifted by higher costs for petroleum products and tight supply chains in the latest data to show inflation is heating up as economies reopen.

  • ‘Make or Break’ Call on Inflation Stumps Global Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond veteran Greg Wilensky has seen hype about a surge in inflation crushed too many times to get carried away with this year’s great reflation trade.“I’ve been managing bond portfolios for 25 years, through very large monetary programs, big deficits, and the Fed trying to raise inflation expectations,” the Janus Henderson money manager said in an interview. “As much as I can see legitimate reasons why it might happen this time -- I could have said that very often over the last 12 years too.”Wilensky’s skepticism epitomizes the cooling investor enthusiasm for bets linked to a rapid economic recovery and higher prices. Trades favoring economically-sensitive value stocks, steeper yield curves and a rebound in commodities have faltered after a stellar first quarter.The MSCI AC World Value Index has lagged its growth counterpart by about 6 percentage points since March 8. Benchmark Treasury yields have retreated some 13 basis points already this quarter, even as U.S. inflation data begin to beat expectations. And Tuesday’s strong 30-year Treasury auction suggested demand for even the most interest rate-exposed bonds is returning.One of the biggest questions money managers confront now is whether the stimulus-fueled rebound in growth and inflation -- in particular in the U.S. -- can transition to a sustainable expansion that will keep pushing equities and bond yields higher. The International Monetary Fund recently upgraded its 2021 global growth forecast to the strongest in four decades, but the outlook beyond that is less clear-cut.Envisaging a trajectory for price levels beyond this year is even harder for investors given the warping effect of coronavirus shutdowns, temporary supply bottlenecks and base effects from last year’s disinflation. A surge in five-year U.S. breakevens-- a gauge of inflation expectations -- has petered out since they hit their highest since 2008 in mid-March.Simple Math Is About to Cause an Inflation Problem: QuickTake“Inflation and rates, especially as a bond investor right now, is the call that you have to make,” said Elaine Stokes, fixed income portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles. “It’s the make-or-break call of your year.”The response to the stall for many investors has been to pare back some trades geared to the sharpest stage of the economic rebound. Vishal Khanduja, fixed income fund manager at Eaton Vance Management, has halved his portfolio’s overweight in U.S. inflation-linked bonds from the start of the year.“Inflation expectations were dislocated in 2020” in a “surgical recession,” Khanduja said. “The typical post-recession positioning that you see happen over multiple years is quickly going through the market.”Franklin Templeton’s Gulf Arab bond fund has removed its hedges against the risk of accelerating U.S. inflation, as it sees another spike in Treasury yields as “possible, not probable,” according to its Dubai-based manager.As for some traditional inflation hedges in the commodities markets, the story is about to get more complicated than the year-to-date rebound in oil and copper prices would suggest. Strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute anticipate a divergence within the asset class, as factors such as climate risks are more fully captured in pricing.“The lift for oil from the economic restart is likely to be transitory, while some metals may benefit from structural trends such as the ‘green’ transition for years to come,” a team including Wei Li wrote in a note this week.Tremendous ChallengeMeanwhile, in the bond market, traders are not reacting to signs of inflation as one might expect. On Tuesday, data showed U.S. consumer prices climbed in March by the most in nearly nine years, yet 10-year Treasury yields fell five basis points to their lowest in three weeks.“The tremendous challenge right now, especially this year is that the quality of almost any of the numbers we’re looking at, whether it’s the short-term inflation numbers, the economic growth numbers, these things are being very much distorted by the economic volatility,” Janus Henderson’s Wilensky said.(Adds Franklin Templeton move in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Grab’s record breaking SPAC merger left more than $2 billion on the table

    Grab’s record-breaking deal to merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) will raise an eye-popping $4.5 billion in cash. A quick recap: Singapore-based Grab is poised to have a market value of around $39.6 billion after it combines with a SPAC called Altimeter Growth. Altimeter is basically a $500 million pot of money listed on Nasdaq that was looking for a target to merge with (which is why SPACS are sometimes called “blank check” companies).

  • The World Is Watching as Coinbase Goes Public

    Exchange executives worldwide say the direct listing could spur adoption and acceptance of crypto.