U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,301.82
    +4.68 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,126.76
    +214.32 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,088.17
    -39.88 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,017.43
    -3.91 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.23
    -3.18 (-3.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.90
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    20.12
    -0.15 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0166
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    +0.0330 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2087
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2190
    +0.9470 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,904.22
    -231.40 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    567.71
    -4.21 (-0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Adidas’ new solar headphones can also be charged by your bedroom light

Amrita Khalid
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Adidas

Rain or shine, a new pair of solar-powered wireless headphones by Adidas has you covered. The athletic brand teamed up with Zound Industries to make the Adidas RPT-02 SOL on-ear headphones, which can be charged with either natural or artificial light. We were pleasantly surprised by Adidas’ previously-launched RPT-01, which features 40 hours of wireless playback. The newer line has a nearly identical design but promises double the playback time — 80 hours — not to mention the ability to charge at any time of day. It's also made of a combination of recycled plastic and nylon.

The headband of the RPT-02 SOL is made of a highly flexible light-cell material by Swedish solar tech company Exeger called Powerfoyle. The solar cell material can be screen-printed onto plastic, allowing for a wide variety of applications — everything from walls to cars to consumer electronics. Unlike older types of solar cells that need a strong and constant source of natural light, Powerfoyle can charge in various light conditions. Other companies have made solar-powered headphones before, so the RPT-02 isn't the first with this feature, but they're still relatively uncommon.

The RPT-02 isn’t waterproof — but is IPX4-rated — so it can handle sweat and splashing from a nearby ocean or lake. The headphones feature built-in controls for changing songs or volume, and there's also an indicator that helps find the best light for charging. And if all else fails, it includes a USB-C port. The RPT-02 SOL retails for $229, and will be available for purchase online on August 23rd.

Recommended Stories