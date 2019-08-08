Adidas Profit Squeezed by Cost of Flying Clothing to U.S.

(Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG’s earnings are being squeezed by the cost of flying clothing from Asia to North America to fill a supply gap.

The sporting-goods company reported second-quarter operating profit that was 5 million euros ($5.6 million) below the consensus forecast. It also confirmed 2019 targets, potentially disappointing investors who considered that outlook conservative.

The shares traded 2% lower early Thursday in Frankfurt, paring this year’s gain to 47%.

Adidas is spending more on air freight to compensate for supply-chain shortages affecting mid-priced apparel in North America that the company said in March would cut full-year growth by 1 to 2 percentage points.

In the second quarter, that combined with a “less favorable pricing mix” as well as investments needed to build Adidas’s direct-to-consumer selling business, holding back the Herzogenaurach, Germany-based company.

The supply-chain snags will probably affect the company through the third quarter, Chief Executive Officer Kasper Rorsted said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

“We are flying in products from Asia to make certain we can actually satisfy demand, which has been the constraining factor this quarter,” Rorsted said.

Europe Recovers

One positive was that a trend of shrinking sales in Adidas’s home market of Europe ended, showing roughly the same revenue tally for the quarter compared to a year ago. North America, another region beset by problems of late, showed 5.8% growth in sales. The company has been capitalizing on rapid growth in China and through digital channels to keep up its half-decade-long hot streak.

Currency-neutral sales grew 4.7% in the second quarter, the German company said in a statement. Global sales reached 5.5 billion euros, meeting the average estimate.

While the results were broadly in line with expectations, they were not enough to “drive further excitement” among investors, given recent share gains, Morgan Stanley analyst Elena Mariani said in a note.

