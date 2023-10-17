Adidas lifts revenue guidance, forecasts smaller 2023 operating loss

An Adidas logo is seen at the new Futurecraft shoe unveiling event in New York City

(Reuters) -Sportswear giant Adidas lifted its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday, citing Yeezy shoe sales and a stronger core business.

The German company said it now expects an operating loss for 2023 of around 100 million euros ($105.88 million), from a previously expected 450 million euros.

"While the company's performance in the quarter was again positively impacted by the sale of parts of its remaining Yeezy inventory, the underlying Adidas business also developed better than expected," the company said.

Shares in Adidas have gained 34% since the start of the year as investors gain confidence in CEO Bjorn Gulden's ability to turn the company around after a break-up with rapper Kanye West triggered by antisemitic comments he made in interviews.

Excluding the cost of ending the lucrative Yeezy shoe range, Adidas said it now sees an underlying operating profit of 100 million euros, up from break-even previously.

Adidas reported third-quarter revenues grew by 1% in currency-neutral terms compared to the same period a year ago, while gross margin improved by 0.2 percentage points to 49.3%.

In a sign of the impact of a stronger euro compared to a year ago, third-quarter revenues in euro terms declined by 6%.

($1 = 0.9445 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk; Editing by Susan Fenton and David Gregorio)