Adient reports improved first quarter 2023 financial results; reaffirms FY2023 outlook

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, today announced its first quarter 2023 financial results.

  • Q1 GAAP net income and EPS diluted of $12M and $0.13, respectively; Q1 Adj.-EPS diluted of $0.34

  • Q1 Adj.-EBITDA of $212M, up $66M y-o-y

  • Strong quarter-end cash and total liquidity of $901M and $1.9B, respectively, at December 31, 2022

  • Commitment and progress toward building a sustainable future laid out in Adient's recently published 2022 Sustainability Report. Visit https://www.adient.com/about-us/sustainability/ for the full report.

For complete details and to see reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, visit the events section of the Adient investor website at www.investors.adient.com/events-and-presentations/events to download the full press release and earnings presentation.

Investor analyst conference call:
Adient's president and chief executive officer, Douglas Del Grosso, and executive vice president and chief financial officer, Jerome Dorlack, will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern to discuss the results. To participate by telephone, please dial 888-455-2945 (U.S.) or 773-799-3947 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call and ask to be connected to the Adient conference call. The conference passcode is ADIENT.

About Adient:
Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating.  With 70,000+ employees in 30 countries, Adient operates more than 200 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into millions of vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit www.adient.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Adient has made statements in this document that are forward-looking and, therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be, deemed "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this document, statements regarding Adient's expectations for its deleveraging activities, the timing, benefits and outcomes of those activities, as well as its future financial position, sales, costs, earnings, cash flows, other measures of results of operations, capital expenditures or debt levels and plans, objectives, market position, outlook, targets, guidance or goals are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" or terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward- looking statements. Adient cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important  risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond Adient's control, that could cause Adient's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to: the Ukraine conflict and COVID lockdowns in China and their impact on regional and global economies and additional pressure on supply chains and vehicle production, the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on the economy in general, and other risks and uncertainties, the continued financial and operational impacts of and uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic on Adient and its customers, suppliers, joint venture partners and other parties, work stoppages, including due to supply chain disruptions and similar events, energy and commodity availability and prices, the company's ability and timing of customer recoveries for increased input costs, the availability of raw materials and component products (including components required by our customers for the manufacture of vehicles (i.e., semiconductors)), whether deleveraging activities may yield additional value for shareholders at all or on the same or different terms as those described herein, the ability of Adient to execute its turnaround plan, automotive vehicle production levels, mix and schedules, as well as our concentration of exposure to certain automotive manufacturers, the ability of Adient to effectively launch new business at forecast and profitable levels, the ability of Adient to meet debt service requirements, the terms of future financing, the impact of tax reform legislation, uncertainties in U.S. administrative policy regarding trade agreements, tariffs and other international trade relations, general economic and business conditions, the strength of the U.S. or other economies, shifts in market shares among vehicles, vehicle segments or away from vehicles on which Adient has significant content, changes in consumer demand, global climate change and related emphasis on ESG matters by various stakeholders, the ability of Adient to achieve its ESG-related goals, currency exchange rates and cancellation of or changes to commercial arrangements, and the ability of Adient to identify, recruit and retain key leadership. A detailed discussion of risks related to Adient's business is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Adient's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 22, 2022, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, available at www.sec.gov. Potential investors and others should consider these factors in evaluating the forward- looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Adient assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this document. In addition, this document includes certain projections provided by Adient with respect to the anticipated future performance of Adient's businesses. Such projections reflect various assumptions of Adient's management concerning the future performance of Adient's businesses, which may or may not prove to be correct. The actual results may vary from the anticipated results and such variations may be material. Adient does not undertake any obligation to update the projections to reflect events or circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of subsequent events. No representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy or reasonableness of such assumptions, or the projections based thereon.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:
This document also contains non-GAAP financial information because Adient's management believes it may assist investors in evaluating Adient's on-going operations. Adient believes these non-GAAP disclosures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Adient's financial condition and results of operations. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures as alternatives to the related GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures include Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, Adjusted effective tax rate, Adjusted earnings per share, Adjusted equity income, Adjusted interest expense, Free cash flow and Net debt.  For further detail and reconciliations to their closest GAAP equivalents, please see the appendix to the earnings presentation. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures related to FY2023 guidance have not been provided due to the unreasonable efforts it would take to provide such reconciliations.

ADNT-FN

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adient-reports-improved-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-reaffirms-fy2023-outlook-301740263.html

SOURCE Adient

