Adiponitrile Market size to grow by USD 2,245.21 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing demand for polymers in the electrical and electronics industry to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global adiponitrile market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,245.21 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The growing demand for polymers in the electrical and electronics industry is a major driving factor for market growth. These polymers are resistant to high temperatures as well as surface mount technology (SMT) processes. Owing to its improved flame resistance, nylon 66 is widely used to manufacture connectors, electronic control modules, and sensors. Hence, the increasing demand for polymers such as nylon 66 is expected to contribute to expanding the global adiponitrile market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape - The global adiponitrile market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer adiponitrile in the market are Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, BASF SE, Butachimie, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp., Hongye Holding Group Corp. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., LG Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical I and E Co. Ltd., Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd., Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Taekwang Group, Toray Industries Inc., Ube Corp., and Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Co. Ltd. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers adiponitrile monomer, which is used as key production material for acrylic fiber, ABS resin, nitrile-butadiene rubber (NBR), and adiponitrile (ADN).

Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC - The company offers adiponitrile for the production of hexamethylene diamine.

BASF SE - The company offers adiponitrile monomers of two grades, S and R.

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (automotive, textile, healthcare, and others), application (nylon synthesis and electrolyte solutions), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. Many polymers are preferred over metals in automotive applications, where process temperatures exceed technological limits. This includes nylon 66 and polyamide 66. Due to excellent chemical resistance, long life, and hydrolysis resistance, nylon 66 has gained importance in the automotive industry for interior, exterior, chassis, and other applications. Hence, such factors influence segment growth during the forecast period.

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global adiponitrile market.

APAC is estimated to account for 55% of the market growth during the forecast period. In developing countries such as China and India, the development, industrialization, and expansion of the automotive industry are becoming more important, which is expected to increase the demand for adiponitrile in this region. Because of the large number of device manufacturers, polymer consumption for electrical and electronic applications in APAC is higher than in Europe. Hence, due to such factors, the market growth in APAC is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The replacement of polymers in place of metals in different applications is an emerging market trend in the adiponitrile market.

Adiponitrile is used as an intermediate in the production of polymers such as nylon 66 and is also used in the automotive, aerospace, electrical and electronic, and other energy industries. It offers manufacturers considerable design flexibility and contributes to weight reduction.

Electrical and electronic devices are becoming thinner, lighter, and more intelligent, compelling manufacturers to directly replace metals and integrate polymers with metals to improve performance and meet new industry demands.

Hence, such factors are expected to stimulate the target market's expansion during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The strict policies and regulations by numerous government agencies are major challenges impeding the market growth during the forecast period.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Chemical Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction (REACH) regulations on volatile organic compound (VOC) content in specialty chemicals pose significant challenges to the growth of the market.

Similarly, California has set VOC limits for many products, adhesives, and sealants. The state has established 13 Air Pollution Control Districts (APCD) or Air Quality Control Districts (AQMD) with VOC limits for adhesives and sealants. Suppliers of specialty chemicals must comply with these standards to meet VOC requirements.

Hence, such factors will challenge the growth of the adiponitrile market during the forecast period.

Adiponitrile Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,245.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.02 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, BASF SE, Butachimie, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp., Hongye Holding Group Corp. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., LG Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical I and E Co. Ltd., Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd., Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Taekwang Group, Toray Industries Inc., Ube Corp., and Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

