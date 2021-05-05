U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,167.59
    +2.93 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,230.34
    +97.31 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,582.42
    -51.08 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.36
    -6.92 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.27
    -0.42 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.60
    +10.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    26.58
    +0.02 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2008
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    -0.0080 (-0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3909
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1900
    -0.1150 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,851.69
    +2,269.69 (+4.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,460.63
    +55.32 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.30
    +116.13 (+1.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Adjournment of Special Meeting of Shareholders of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

·4 min read
BOSTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE: EFR) (the "Fund") held a special meeting of shareholders on April 30, 2021 (the "Special Meeting"). At the Special Meeting, Fund shareholders were asked to approve a new investment advisory agreement with Eaton Vance Management, the Fund's investment adviser. The Special Meeting was adjourned to May 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to allow more time for shareholders to vote. The October 29, 2020 record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the adjourned Special Meeting remains unchanged. Information about the adjourned Special Meeting appears below.

If, as of October 29, 2020, you were a Fund shareholder and have not yet voted, the Fund urges you to submit your vote in advance of the adjourned Special Meeting by one of the methods described in the Fund's proxy materials. The Fund's proxy statement is available online at https://funds.eatonvance.com/closed-end-fund-and-term-trust-documents.php.

If, as of October 29, 2020, you were a holder of record of Fund shares (i.e., you held Fund shares in your own name directly with the Fund) and wish to participate in and vote at the adjourned Special Meeting, you should email your full name and address to AST at attendameeting@astfinancial.com. You will then be provided with credentials to participate in the adjourned Special Meeting. You will be able to vote by entering the control number found on the proxy card you previously received. All requests to participate in and/or vote at the adjourned Special Meeting must be received by AST by no later than 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 7, 2021.

If, as of the relevant record date, you held Fund shares through an intermediary (such as a broker-dealer) and wish to participate in and vote at the adjourned Special Meeting, you will need to obtain a legal proxy from your intermediary reflecting the Fund's name, the number of Fund shares you held and your name and email address. You may forward an email from your intermediary containing the legal proxy or attach an image of the legal proxy to an email and send it to AST at attendameeting@astfinancial.com with "Legal Proxy" in the subject line. You will then be provided with credentials to participate in the adjourned Special Meeting, as well as a unique control number to vote your shares. If you would like to participate in, but NOT vote at, the adjourned Special Meeting, please send an email to AST at attendameeting@astfinancial.com with proof of ownership of Fund shares. A statement, letter or the Vote Instruction Form from your intermediary will be sufficient proof of ownership. You will then be provided with credentials to participate in the adjourned Special Meeting. All requests to participate in and/or vote at the adjourned Special Meeting must be received by AST by no later than 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 7, 2021.

Please contact AST at attendameeting@astfinancial.com with any questions regarding access to the adjourned Special Meeting, and an AST representative will contact you to answer your questions.

About the Fund

Eaton Vance Corp. was acquired by Morgan Stanley on March 1, 2021. Its Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital and Calvert investment affiliates are now part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley. These investment managers offer a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. The Fund is not a complete investment program and you may lose money investing therein. An investment in the Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, strategies, risks, charges and expenses.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Fund. Additional information about the Fund, including performance and portfolio characteristic information, is available at eatonvance.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, as defined by the U.S. securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors that may be beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adjournment-of-special-meeting-of-shareholders-of-eaton-vance-senior-floating-rate-trust-301284879.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management

  • With Most Meme-Stock Losses Recouped, Retail Army Is on the Hunt

    (Bloomberg) -- After taking a beating during the meme-stock mania earlier this year, do-it-yourself investors have recovered about three-quarters of their losses. Now having licked their wounds, it’s unclear whether they’ll return to making buzzy bets or stick with safer offerings.Retail portfolios had fallen 13% by the time of their peak drawdowns on March 8 -- a loss of roughly $170 billion, according to estimates from Vanda Research Ltd., which monitors the flows of U.S. individual investors. Since then, they’ve regained about $123 billion, the firm said.While overall U.S. trading volume has declined 74% from the Jan. 27 high, trading has picked up in recent months. Analysts see evidence of retail investors returning to markets as surveys show their bullish sentiment rebounding. And there’s money to spend: Last week’s March economic data showed that Americans’ income had surged the most on record dating back to 1946.“A lot of consumers are feeling pretty good overall,” Ryan Kelley, chief investment officer at Hennessy Funds, said in an interview by phone. “You see your portfolios go up, you see your net worth going up and you naturally feel like you want to put some more in,” he said.The question is where that money is going. Some analysts say do-it-yourself traders are moving into blue chips, based on gains in large versus small-company stocks. Vanda sees evidence that they are placing bets on cryptocurrencies. And their chatter continues on WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum for the day-trading community, which recently helped drive up prices of new favorites like MicroVision Inc. and Nokia Corp.“I don’t know what the next hunting ground will be for them but it will be something,” Aaron Clark, a portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management, said about retail traders. “There will be pockets of areas that they target that push stocks, commodities or something to extremes because they all sort of pile into the same area.”Hennessy Funds’ Kelley has seen this force in action. His firm’s stock price and volume mysteriously spiked and fell in February during the period when special purpose acquisition companies became market darlings, including a similarly-named SPAC, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp.“We were dumbfounded,” Kelley said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold CEO Blasts ‘Hysterical’ Investors Chasing Quick Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are undermining the gold industry’s ability to grow by demanding a bigger share of profits from high prices, according to the CEO of the world’s second-largest producer.“Fund managers just bash the table and want money -- they’re not interested in this industry reinforcing its foundations,” Barrick Gold Corp. Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said in an interview Wednesday. “Then they turn around and get hysterical when a host country demands returns.”While Toronto-based Barrick is returning a sizable chunk of earnings and divestment proceeds to shareholders, its shares are down about 3% this year. Bristow urged fund mangers to take a longer-term approach, with miners having to navigate tricky jurisdictions and geologies as well as gain the trust of politicians and populations at a time of rising environmental standards.It’s not the first time the investment community has resisted growth at times of high prices and earnings. Fund managers took some convincing on Barrick’s 2018 tie-up with Randgold Resources, which kicked off a flurry of deal making in the industry, Bristow said.That wave of consolidation has since stalled, “and all we’ve got from the market is ‘returns, returns, returns,’” the CEO said by phone from South Africa.Those calls are also heard by host nations, he said, some of which are now looking for a bigger slice of the mining windfall as prices of industrial metals such as copper surge to the highest levels in a decade.‘Irrational’ BehaviorCopper is benefiting from the global economic recovery and concerns that supply will struggle to keep up with demand growth driven by the clean-energy transformation. Gold, on the other hand, has gotten back toward $1,800 an ounce amid signs of inflationary pressures and weakness in the U.S. dollar.Bristow sees gold supported by “irrational” behavior in response to a pandemic-stressed global economy that threatens the value of paper money. The pandemic has also exacerbated economic inequalities as more vulnerable people lose their incomes and more secure people get wealthier, he said.Mining has a role to play in alleviating poverty and rebuilding economies and infrastructure, but it has to be acceptable to future generations, he said.“I’m cautioning people not to become too obsessed with stripping the industry out of its cash, and not allowing strengthened balanced sheets to be built and investments in the future,” he said. “Whether it’s exploration or deal making, it’s got to create value and you can’t create value as a mining executive if you don’t have support from the fund managers.”(Adds share prices)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Asia as India Battles Virus

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia lowered oil prices for customers in its main market of Asia as a surge in coronavirus cases crimps demand in India, the world’s third-largest crude importer.The kingdom’s state energy firm, Saudi Aramco, reduced pricing for June shipments to the continent by between 10 and 30 cents per barrel.The key Arab Light grade for Asia was cut to $1.70 a barrel above the benchmark from $1.80 for May. That’s the first reduction in official selling prices for the grade since December, signaling weakness in Asian oil markets.The reductions had been anticipated in the market. Aramco had been expected to lower Arab Light’s premium by 20 cents, according to a Bloomberg survey of seven traders and refiners.Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has urged fellow members of OPEC+ to be cautious as the group eases supply cuts started last year when the pandemic was hammering energy markets. The 23-nation cartel plans to increase daily output by just over 2 million barrels through to July, beginning with 600,000 this month. That would still leave production roughly 5 million barrels a day below pre-pandemic levels.Aramco raised pricing to the U.S. by 20 cents a barrel for all grades. The nation is adding jobs amid economic growth and a push for widespread vaccinations. The company cut pricing for all shipments to Northwestern Europe and the Mediterranean, where efforts to bolster the economy and ease lockdowns have met with mixed results.Brent crude has climbed almost 35% this year, closing in on $70 a barrel as vaccination rollouts enable the U.S., Europe and some other major economies to reopen. Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said on Tuesday he’s more optimistic about the outlook for oil.Still, the pandemic has rapidly worsened in India since the start of April. The country is now reporting around 400,000 cases every day.Most Middle Eastern countries set monthly prices as a premium or discount to a benchmark. Aramco’s OSPs serve as a bellwether for oil markets and often lead the pricing trend in the region. Abu Dhabi issued its first OSP based on trading in crude futures this month, a step in its efforts to establish its oil as the regional benchmark.(Updates with pricing for the U.S. and Europe in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brazil Plows Ahead With Interest Rate Hikes: Decision Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereBrazil’s central bank is set to deliver a second straight increase of 75 basis points to its benchmark interest rate, while weighing how much more monetary tightening is needed to pull next year’s inflation forecasts back down to target.The bank will likely lift the Selic to 3.50% on Wednesday, as previously signaled by policy makers and forecast by all analysts in a Bloomberg survey. What’s less certain is whether it will reaffirm plans to keep part of the stimulus in place, and what kind of guidance on rates it may offer.While the latest inflation readings have come in below economist expectations, many traders in interest rate futures keep calling for one additional rate increase of 0.75 percentage point later this year, in a cycle that’s expected to boost borrowing costs by at least 350 basis points before the end of 2021.Policy makers led by Roberto Campos Neto are required to be tough on consumer prices without harming a fragile economic recovery. It’s an increasingly difficult task, as the country grapples with a slow vaccination campaign on one hand, and annual inflation that’s running above target on the other.Wednesday’s decision will be published on the central bank’s website at 6:30 p.m. local time in Brasilia, together with a statement from the bank’s board. These are the most important points investors will be focusing on:Rate NormalizationA crucial clue about the size and length of the central bank’s monetary tightening cycle will come from whether board members keep plans for a “partial” normalization of rates -- meaning that borrowing costs would remain stimulative. A change to that phrase, or even its elimination, can signal that the Selic will go even higher than previously thought.What Bloomberg Economics Says“There’s no reason for the central bank to deviate form its commitment to a 75bps hike. Therefore, what will be key is not the decision itself but what they will say regarding future steps. We see the Selic at 5.5% through end-2021. But if the central bank drops their reference to “partial normalization” the market will understand it as signaling that they want to go to 6%-7% at the end of this cycle.”--Adriana Dupita, Latin America economist--Click here for the full report.InflationInvestor eyes will dart to the central bank’s latest inflation forecasts. At their previous rate-setting meeting in March, board members predicted cost of living increases will converge to the 2022 goal of 3.5%. Since then, private sector economists have raised their consumer price estimates above target for both this year and next.If policy makers follow suit, it may be a sign of more prolonged rate increases ahead. Indeed, food and fuel prices have risen sharply, and there’s continued political pressure for more spending against the pandemic. The bank board will likely issue harsher warnings on inflation in response to its short-term surge, according to Cassiana Fernandez, an economist at JPMorgan SA.Economic GrowthFinancial markets will seek out central bank comments on the strength of Brazil’s economic recovery and its resilience against a deadly virus wave. Since the last policy meeting, the government has started to pay out a new round of emergency aid to help the poor weather the outbreak.At the same time, the administration has faced fresh challenges in securing a steady supply of vaccines that are seen as the centerpiece to the economy’s permanent reopening. “There’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding the pandemic, the economy and also politics,” said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise on growth stocks bounce, strong ADP data

    Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as megacap stocks bounced from a steep sell-off in the previous session, while a survey showed a solid rise in private jobs in April. Technology-related companies including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc , Tesla Inc and Alphabet Inc rose between 0.4% and 1.3% in premarket trading. Value stocks, that stand to benefit more from economic recovery, also gained, with oil major Chevron Corp adding 1.1%, lender Goldman Sachs Group Inc up 0.3% and heavy machinery maker Caterpillar Inc gaining 0.5%.

  • Maersk expects tailwind to last amid high demand for containers

    Denmark's Maersk said on Wednesday it expected its "exceptionally strong" performance in the first quarter to continue for the rest of the year, driven by high demand for shipping containers from China to the United States. Maersk, which handles about one in five containers shipped worldwide, said there were not enough ships available in the world to meet a surge in consumer demand, resulting in record-high freight rates. "The situation today is that our customers are trying to meet a very, very high underlying demand, while at the same time rebuilding stock," Chief Executive Soren Skou told a media call.

  • Meme Stock Crowd Pivots More Toward Crypto as Frenzy Fizzles

    (Bloomberg) -- The meme stock trading frenzy that captured market observers attention throughout the first months of the year may have come and gone, but the animal spirits behind it are still raging.What’s changed now is that the same people that were bidding up GameStop Corp., Tilray Inc. and the hundreds of SPACs that hit the market have moved more of their bets to cryptocurrencies, according to a note from Vanda Research.“Prices of stocks like Tilray, Virgin Galactic, Plug Power and Nio have been inversely correlated with cryptocurrencies in 2021, which is indicative of a retail rotation,” wrote Vanda’s Ben Onatibia and Giacomo Pierantoni in a weekly note to clients. “As Bitcoin sank following the Coinbase IPO, all retail favourite stocks enjoyed a decent recovery. But as the price of Ethereum and other altcoins skyrocketed this week, retail favourite stocks have given up most of their recent gains.”As evidence of their claim, the Vanda analysts point to an inverse correlation that has been present since mid-March between the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index and a basket of well known retail favorite stocks.Of course, correlation is far from proof of causation, but there are other data points that lend credence to the hypothesis.A chart of U.S. call option volumes shows that the number of contracts outstanding has dropped since the wildest days of the frenzy when retail traders were using the instruments to force short squeezes.And further reinforcing Vanda’s claim is what happened on Tuesday as the price of Dogecoin soared by more than 50%: the Robinhood Markets app, the preferred trading venue for retail, crashed as demand for the joke coin spiked.It’s like individual investors are playing a game of hot potato, said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets at Citizens Bank. “They go from one speculative asset, to moving money into assets where there can be more short term gains,” he said.What that all means is that anyone looking to trade in stocks formerly associated with the retail frenzy now needs to keep an eye on action in cryptocurrency markets.“Investors in ESG, electric vehicles and a host of other high-flying sectors will need to pay full attention to developments in the crypto world,” the Vanda analysts wrote. “A significant correction is all they may need to get some of their lost appeal back.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pfizer Sees $26 Billion From Covid Shot, Big Potential Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. laid out a plan to turn its Covid-19 vaccine into a long-term business, clinching supply agreements that will yield $26 billion in sales this year while expanding the shot to children and developing new formulations that can combat variants and be stored more easily.The drugmaker’s revenue forecast was an increase from $15 billion, reflecting the strong demand worldwide for a return to normalcy. Pfizer said it now expects to deliver 1.6 billion doses this year under contracts signed as of mid-April, with half the profits going to its partner in developing the shot, BioNTech SE.The company will add $500 million to its research and development spending this year to invest in Covid-19 treatments and other vaccines using the cutting-edge messenger RNA technology. That investment comes as Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla bets Covid-19 will become endemic, requiring people to get regular shots for years to come.“Based on what we’ve seen, we believe that a durable demand for our Covid-19 vaccine -– similar to that of the flu vaccines –- is a likely outcome,” Bourla said in remarks prepared for a Tuesday analyst call.Shares of Pfizer were up 0.2% to $39.89 at 1:47 p.m. in New York trading. Through the close of trading on Monday, the drugmaker had gained 8.2% this year.In the first quarter, the Covid-19 vaccine known as BNT162b2 drew $3.5 billion in sales, based on deliveries to more than 50 countries, the New York-based company said in its earnings statement Tuesday.”We are in discussions with a number of countries around the world for multi-year contracts for the potential supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses during 2022 and beyond,” Bourla said.Meanwhile, the vaccine partners are studying their shot in children ages 6 months to 11 years old. Pfizer expects to seek an emergency-use authorization for two cohorts (age 2 to 5, and 5 to 11) in September, and for those six months to 2 years in the fourth quarter. Clearance is expected imminently for those 12 to 15.Next-Generation ShotBourla said Pfizer is testing a third dose of the existing formulation of its Covid shot to determine whether a booster provides protection against SARS-CoV-2 virus variants currently in circulation.The company has begun evaluating an updated formulation that encodes the spike protein of the variant first identified in South Africa. “This study is designed to establish a regulatory pathway to update the current vaccine to address any future variant of potential concern in approximately 100 days,” Bourla said.Pfizer expects immunogenicity data for both studies in early July. That month, or in early August, the company will also report safety data from an ongoing study of the vaccine in pregnant women.The drug giant is also seeking to improve delivery. On Friday, Pfizer approached U.S. regulators with data that would support the vaccine being stored at standard refrigerator temperatures for as long as four weeks. It’s also working on a new formulation that could be stored in a refrigerator for 10 weeks, and as long as six months at -50° to -70° centigrade. Bourla said he expects data from this formulation in August.Antiviral CandidatesSeparately, Pfizer is testing two antiviral candidates -- one drug given intravenously, one pill -- to treat patients who have contracted Covid. The former will launch into late-stage studies in May, while the latter will kick start in July.Altogether, Pfizer is boosting its full-year guidance for adjusted research and development expenses in a range of $9.8 billion to $10.3 billion “to incorporate anticipated spending on incremental Covid-19 related programs and other mRNA-based projects that are not part of the BioNTech collaboration,” Chief Financial Officer Frank D’Amelio said in prepared remarks.Pfizer and BioNTech are splitting R&D costs related to their vaccine.Bourla, speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, said the current profit and cost-sharing dynamic that exists between the company and BioNTech is “set in stone” moving into the future, even as it reconfigures its strategy for an endemic phase of Covid.2022 ProductionPfizer and BioNTech will have the capacity to produce at least 3 billion doses in 2022. The companies have already made progress in securing vaccine contracts for next year and beyond.Pfizer has signed a supply agreement with Israel to provide enough Covid shots to protect every eligible citizen in 2022, and with Canada to supply as many as 125 million doses in 2022 and 2023, with options of 60 million additional doses in 2024.Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said those who have been fully immunized will likely only need a single booster shot each year as immunity wanes. Pfizer will still deliver full two-dose regimens to places where the vaccine rollout has been slower going into the years ahead.But some on Wall Street remain skeptical that the Pfizer-BioNTech partnership can maintain high demand for its vaccine well into the future.“Sales are clearly exceeding expectations, and this trend likely continues into 2022,” said JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott in a note to investors. “However, these sales are unlikely to be sustainable anywhere near current levels longer term.”Beyond CovidPfizer’s foray into messenger RNA, the new technology that’s been validated in the pandemic, goes well beyond its Covid vaccine, according to Bourla.The company will move two mRNA flu shots into clinical trials come the third quarter, and will also explore using the technology to address other infectious diseases, cancers and genetic disease.Asked whether Pfizer had considered acquiring BioNTech, Bourla said he speaks with the German company’s CEO and Chief Medical Officer “almost every day,” and that they would embark on new partnerships, but declined to comment on deal prospects.Excluding the Covid vaccine, Pfizer’s core drug business showed significant growth, leading it to raise revenue guidance specific to that portfolio by $200 million for the year. The results were stronger than some rivals who saw sales suffer in the first quarter after a new surge in U.S. virus cases.Overall, revenue in the quarter was $14.58 billion, stronger than the $13.62 billion that analysts had expected on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. First-quarter adjusted earnings per share were 93 cents, up 47% from 63 cents a year ago.Blood thinner Eliquis sales grew 25% year-over-year to $1.65 billion, topping Wall Street estimates. Breast cancer drug Ibrance and its Prevnar vaccine franchise, however, underperformed analysts’ expectations.“It was a difficult quarter in general for the industry,” Bourla said in the interview. “Our ability to have such a phenomenal performance in the other business makes me even more proud.”(Adds CEO comment on Pfizer’s partnership with BioNTech in the 16th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Peloton Tumbles on Treadmill Recall, Sales Halt on Safety

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. recalled its treadmill products and will stop selling them in the U.S. after a child died and more than 70 safety incidents were reported, walking back an earlier position that the devices were safe if used properly. The shares fell as much as 16%, the most in about six months.The recalls involve two Peloton treadmill models: Tread and Tread+, the company and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a joint statement Wednesday. Consumers who have purchased either treadmill should immediately stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund, according to the statement.The Tread+ machine, which costs more than $4,200, had been involved in a series of accidents, prompting a warning from U.S. regulators last month and an investigation by the safety commission. Initially, Peloton called the commission’s warning “misleading and inaccurate.” The company said then that there was no reason to stop using the Tread+ as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed.On Wednesday, Peloton Chief Executive Officer John Foley said it was an error to not take earlier warnings more seriously.“Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+,” Foley said. “We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize.”The treadmill first launched in 2018 and was renamed the Tread+ last year when the cheaper Tread was announced. Peloton hasn’t said how much revenue it generates from the treadmills, though its Bike products are believed to generate the bulk of income. Peloton has become synonymous with the pandemic era, attracting a legion of fans with its technology-infused stationary bikes and treadmills and subscription-based exercise program.“The voluntary recall of Peloton’s Tread and Tread+ is a clear negative,” analysts at Keybanc Capital Markets wrote. “This may have other unquantifiable impacts to long-term demand.” Peloton reports third-quarter earnings on Thursday. Peloton declined to comment on the financial impact of the recalls ahead of the earnings report.For customers who don’t want refunds, Peloton is offering remedies and hardware fixes. For the Tread+, the device which was involved in the death of a child, Peloton said it will help consumers move it to a room inaccessible to kids and pets. The company said it’s also working on a software update that will require a pass code to be entered to use the machine.Peloton is recalling the Tread because the device’s screen could become loose, detach, and fall, potentially harming a user. The company said it will soon offer a repair program for that problem for people who don’t want a refund.“The agreement between CPSC and Peloton is the result of weeks of intense negotiation and effort, culminating in a cooperative agreement that I believe serves the best interests of Peloton and of consumers,” Robert Adler, acting chairman of the CPSC, said in the statement.Filings from the safety commission show that about 125,000 Tread+ models have been sold to date, while the Tread, which costs about $2,500, only has about 1,050 units on the market. That cheaper treadmill launched recently in the U.S. via limited sales channels. It was due for an expanded U.S. launch on May 27.Peloton generated about $1.5 billion in revenue from hardware products in fiscal 2020. If the company did indeed sell 125,000 Tread+ units, that suggests it brought in more than $500 million from the product in its lifetime, or a small slice of total annual revenue. The company was forced to pause deliveries of the Tread+ for several months last year due to the pandemic.In earnings conference calls with analysts over the past several months, Peloton executives said that the Tread beat sales expectations in the U.K. and that it could eventually be a “rocket ship” for the company. New York-based Peloton had also said it expects the Tread to have a larger impact in fiscal 2022 and that the treadmill opportunity is potentially larger than bikes.The safety commission said the recall of the Tread+ followed 72 reports of adults, children, pets, and objects being pulled under the rear of the treadmill, the same flaw that led to the death of the child. Of those reports, 29 involved significant injuries to children, the CPSC said.For the Tread, the commission said that it received 18 reports of the touch screen becoming loose and 6 reports of the screen actually detaching and falling. It received no reports of injury in the U.S., but has seen reports of minor injuries in the U.K. and Canada.The treadmill recalls aren’t the first for Peloton. Last October, the company recalled pedals sold between 2013 and 2016 for about 27,000 bikes due to potential leg injuries from the parts breaking off. For that recall, Peloton provided replacement parts.“We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills,” Foley added in a statement posted on Peloton’s website. “We have a desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety.”(Updates with Peloton revenue, details on previous recall.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kevin O’Leary on cryptocurrency: ‘I don’t own random ETFs with blood coin in them’

    It appears that Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary no longer thinks bitcoin is “garbage.” The chairman of O’Shares ETF told Yahoo Finance Live that he’s allocated 3% of his portfolio to the world’s largest cryptocurrency after his native Canada, and a handful of other countries, eased restrictions on institutional buying of the asset.

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Dogecoin? Here’s the crypto with the largest gain this year—and it isn’t even close

    Since January, the price of Bitcoin has surged 89%. But another major cryptocurrency has posted even larger returns.

  • Why trouble may loom for stock market if Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF fails to bounce

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund is significantly oversold and due for a bounce, but if it doesn't come the popular fund risks suffering a “waterfall” decline, says one chart watcher.

  • Complaints about mortgage servicers are soaring as millions of Americans still can’t make their monthly payments

    A year into the pandemic, some homeowners say loan servicers aren't giving them clear information about mortgage forbearance.

  • Crypto Mania Sends Doge Soaring, Crashes Robinhood Token Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are piling back into some of the fringe corners of the cryptocurrency world, with the frenzy sending Dogecoin surging more than 50% again and crashing Robinhood’s trading app.Other so-called altcoins also took off, with Dash spiking 18% over a 24-hour period through the European morning on Wednesday and Ethereum Classic rising almost 45%. In the world of DeFi, tokens such as Force DAO and Tierion surged more than 1,000% on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap.com data. Meanwhile, Robinhood said it resolved earlier issues with crypto trading on its platform.“You have money looking for a home and this is one of those areas of the market where there is speculation happening, there is significant appreciation happening in a short period of time,” said Chad Oviatt, director of investment management at Huntington Private Bank. “You get that excitement there.”The rallies defied easy explanation and continued a trend that’s seen the value of all digital tokens surge past $2.3 trillion. Doge, created as a joke in 2013, has been used in marketing gimmicks -- the latest by the Oakland A’s baseball team, which offered two seats to games this week for 100 Dogecoin. The Gemini crypto exchange backed by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss said it now supports Doge, and will soon enable trading of it.Dogecoin’s red-hot advance from around 0.002 cents a year ago -- when it was worth about $300 million -- has captured the interest of many on Wall Street. It’s even caught the attention of the Federal Reserve -- the central bank’s chairman last week answered “some of the asset prices are high” when asked if things like GameStop Corp.’s and Dogecoin’s supercharged rallies created threats to financial stability.As a sign of Dogecoin’s rising popularity, the Robinhood app is among the top 10 downloads at the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, Coinbase Global, the largest U.S. crypto exchange -- which doesn’t offer Doge trading -- saw its shares fall 4.6% Tuesday, its lowest close since its market debut last month.“It’s pretty amazing that something that started out as a joke has become so popular,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co.Though interest in digital assets has picked up in recent months as more traditional firms who were long hesitant to the crypto space warm up to cryptocurrencies, it’s alternative coins that have captured the most attention in recent days. Bitcoin has taken a backseat following record-setting rallies from Ether and Doge, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.“The Dogecoin bubble should have popped by now, but institutional interest is trying to take advantage of this momentum and that could support another push higher,” he said in a note. “Dogecoin is surging because many cryptocurrency traders do not want to miss out on any buzz that stems from Elon Musk’s hosting of Saturday Night Live.”Elsewhere, a new Ether ETF trading in Canada called the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX) broke its record volume on Tuesday. It’s up more than 20% in the first two days of the week.Bitcoin rose modestly on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak. It was up 0.8% to $55,213 as of 9:29 a.m. in London on Wednesday.Meanwhile, many -- including famed crypto investor Mike Novogratz -- have warned that the rallies could be unsustainable. Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings, said recently he’d be “very, very worried” were one of his friends to invest in Doge.“It seems that investors are careening from one hot dot to another, like a pinball game,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “My sense is this speculative wave will suffer the same fate as the GME and other Robinhood ‘flash-in-the-pan’ stocks. Cryptocurrencies may have become a new asset class, like precious metals, but surges such as these seem unsustainable.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As dogecoin extends record rise, Galaxy’s Novogratz says ‘it’s dangerous being a speculator’ in the crypto

    Wealthy investor Mike Novogratz says that the run-up in dogecoin is a reflection of the disenchantment of younger investors in the current state of financial markets and the economy and cautioned that trying to bet on the parody coin at these current levels is dangerous.

  • $1 Dogecoin looks almost inevitable now

    The cryptocurrency that no one was meant to take seriously spiked to just under 70¢ before losing a little ground.

  • Caesars stock spikes after execs say ‘weekends in Las Vegas are sold out for the foreseeable future’

    Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares spiked in after-hours trading Tuesday after the casino company revealed another big loss in the first quarter, but outlined a strong rebound in the works in Las Vegas.

  • Robinhood goes bust just as Dogecoin goes boom

    The trading app experienced issues with crypto trading, and users are furious.

  • Warren Buffett just sounded the alarm on inflation — here are 8 ways to be ready

    Prices are on the rise, but there are ways you can lessen the impact on your wallet.

  • Biden Tax Rule Would Rip Billions From Big Fortunes at Death

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos has an ex-wife, a girlfriend, four children and billions of reasons to watch whether Joe Biden’s tax overhaul wins congressional approval.The Amazon.com Inc. founder’s heirs may have to pay more than $36 billion if the president succeeds in closing a loophole that helps the rich transfer much of their fortunes tax-free at death.Under current rules, whoever inherits the Amazon shares Bezos bought in 1994 for $10,000, worth $180 billion today, will receive a so-called step-up in basis, wiping out any capital gains tax liability. Biden’s plan would close that loophole and apply the top capital gains tax immediately when assets transfer to wealthy heirs. If the rate increases -- it’s 20% for holdings like Bezos’s, and Biden has called for boosting it to 39.6% -- the eventual tax bill would too.For Bill and Melinda Gates, who announced on Monday that they would be divorcing, a change in the step-up rule might be less costly. The Gates fortune, valued at $145.8 billion, is older, and they’ve already sold or donated much of their stake in Microsoft Corp. But $26 billion of Microsoft shares remain, and it isn’t clear how the couple will manage their assets in a split.Congress estimates that stepping up the tax basis of inherited assets costs the government about $43 billion a year. Ending that practice and raising the rate would amount to the biggest curb on dynastic wealth in decades, altering an American economic landscape dominated by a few wealthy families. An Amazon spokesman didn’t respond to emailed questions about Bezos’s shares.Read More: How the ‘Step Up’ in Inheritance Taxes Would Work: QuickTakeThe proposals are far from becoming law, even though Democrats control both houses of Congress, as they threaten wealthy donors to both political parties who have lobbied against them. But proponents say getting rid of the step-up rule, known to estate planners as the Angel of Death loophole, is crucial to achieving Biden’s vision of tax fairness. Otherwise, economists project that the proposed increase in the top capital gains tax rate would further encourage holding assets until death, decreasing revenue for the Treasury.The step-up rule allows investors to pass on assets to heirs virtually tax-free, raising the taxable value of a property to its fair market value at the time it is inherited. A beneficiary who inherits a house worth $1 million purchased for $100,000 two decades earlier would have no capital gains. If she later sells for $1.5 million, she only pays tax on $500,000. The rule also applies to Amazon shares, which have risen more than 200,000% since a 1997 public offering, as well as other appreciated assets.The Joint Committee on Taxation, a nonpartisan arm of Congress, estimates that untaxed capital gains on inherited assets run into the hundreds of billions of dollars a year. About half of unrealized gains belong to the wealthiest 1%, according to an analysis of data in the Federal Reserve Board’s Survey of Consumer Finances. And unrealized and accrued capital gains account for about 40% of the wealth of the top 1%, the Fed data show.The step-up rule has been criticized as a government-subsidized engine for amassing dynastic fortunes and a cause for widening economic inequality. Even some prominent estate planners say the provision -- enacted a century ago to avoid double taxation at a time when the estate tax had few exemptions -- has outlived that original purpose.Billionaires’ lawyers have developed sophisticated strategies to avoid the estate tax, making the step-up allowance an unalloyed boon. “It’s an enormous loophole,” said Jonathan Blattmachr, a trusts and estates lawyer and senior adviser at Pioneer Wealth Partners, a financial advisory firm for high-net-worth clients and family offices.Republicans and some business organizations have criticized the Biden proposal. A study by Ernst & Young commissioned by the Family Business Estate Tax Coalition predicted that eliminating the step-up rule could cost tens of thousands of jobs a year and cut $10 billion from annual gross domestic product.Opponents of the plan say the burden would largely be avoided by the ultra-wealthy, who can afford sophisticated estate planning, and fall instead on small businesses and family farms, which might have to be sold to pay tax bills.“Repealing step-up could have a dramatic impact on small manufacturers across the country, potentially requiring families to liquidate businesses, leverage assets, or lay off employees to cover the tax hit,” said Chris Netram, vice president of tax and domestic economic policy at the National Association of Manufacturers, which supported President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts.Biden’s plan addressed some of those concerns by sparing the first $1 million in inherited appreciated assets from capital gains taxes and by exempting family farms and small businesses in cases where heirs continue to operate them.The plan has been cheered by progressives, who have long called for an end to the preferential treatment given to capital gains. Frank Clemente, executive director of Americans for Tax Fairness, an advocacy group allied with labor unions, said the gap between taxes on labor and capital is fundamentally unfair and the administration’s plan simply seeks to “tax wealth like work.”“Our two-tier tax code, with one code for working-class Americans, and another full of special breaks for the people at the very top, has destroyed public confidence in our tax structure that must be fixed,” said New Jersey Democrat Bill Pascrell, chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Oversight. “This loophole is one of the chief causes of a broken system.”A version of Biden’s plan was floated by President Barack Obama in 2015, but it died in a Republican-controlled Congress.Any substantial change to the step-up rule could upend financial planning for America’s richest families, including the techniques they use to avoid incurring capital gains for decades.“To the extent to which there is ability to work around the policy, that’s in large part a policy choice,” said Chye-Ching Huang, executive director of the Tax Law Center at New York University School of Law. “There are ways to draft and implement it so it doesn’t allow for large, inefficient tax shelters.”Currently, wealthy people who need cash can take out loans using stock as collateral, rather than selling shares, which would trigger a tax bill. The technique allows billionaires to fund their lifestyles, then pass their assets to their heirs without ever realizing capital gains.Larry Ellison, the founder of Oracle Corp. who purchased Hawaii’s sixth-largest island in 2012, had $17.5 billion of stock pledged to such loans as of September, figures in a company disclosure show. The strategy has also been used by Elon Musk, the world’s second-richest person, and Sumner Redstone, the former chairman of Viacom Inc. who died in August. If the step-up rule changes, capital gains taxes on the assets of these billionaires would be triggered by death.When Apple Inc. cofounder Steve Jobs died in 2011, his $10 billion fortune was relatively paltry compared with today’s tech billionaires. But a step-up in basis proved valuable nonetheless.Jobs’ biggest holding was in Walt Disney Co., which gave him shares in connection with its 2006 purchase of Pixar, the animation studio Jobs had bought from filmmaker George Lucas two decades earlier. By the time Jobs died, his Disney shares were worth $4.5 billion, and his shares of Apple, stemming from a 2003 stock grant, were worth about $2.1 billion.Between the two holdings, there were at least $5 billion of untaxed capital gains at the time of his death, meaning the step-up in basis could have saved his family more than $750 million in taxes, a review of corporate filings shows. Jobs’ fortune passed to his wife Laurene Powell Jobs, whose wealth has since swelled to $22 billion, making her the world’s 80th richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.A spokesperson for Laurene Powell Jobs, who would have inherited any Apple shares at a stepped-up price, didn’t respond to a request for comment.The nation’s wealthiest families have spent millions of dollars lobbying Congress in recent years to blunt attempts to increase taxes on inherited wealth, and those efforts have often paid off.Members of the Mars family, who built an empire on candy and pet care, helped lead the fight against the estate tax during George W. Bush’s presidency and have lobbied against efforts to increase taxes on inherited wealth since, according to congressional records.When Forrest Mars Jr. died in 2016, he left his heirs a fortune worth more than $25 billion. Today, six family members are among the world’s 500 richest people, according to the Bloomberg index, sharing a combined fortune of more than $130 billion. A spokesperson for the Mars family declined to comment.Administration officials say retaining the step-up rule would undermine the effort to raise more revenue from the wealthy through higher taxes on investment income.An estimate released by the Penn Wharton Budget Model, a nonpartisan fiscal policy research group at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, last week found that raising the top capital gains rate to 39.6% would raise $113 billion in new revenue over the next decade -- but only if the step-up in basis is severely restricted. If the policy remains unchanged, raising the capital gains rate would motivate more wealthy people to avoid selling assets before their deaths, costing the Treasury $33 billion in lost revenue over 10 years, the study found.Another study published in January by the National Bureau of Economic Research says an increase in the top capital gains rate could generate more revenue than Congress estimates because asset owners have less flexibility on when to realize gains. Eliminating step-up in basis would further decrease flexibility, the study said.“You’re telling me that if I effectively doubled the rate and make death a realization event that you’re not going to get much money from it?” said Owen Zidar, a professor of economics and public policy at Princeton University and one of the study’s authors. “I find that hard to believe.”But even if Biden’s plan is adopted, tax lawyers and accountants will likely find ways to increase flexibility by using charitable donations and novel estate planning strategies.“The story of taxing rich people throughout history is that they will always find ways to sidestep taxes,” said John Ricco, author of the Wharton study. “This will certainly narrow the avoidance opportunities –- perhaps not as much as the proponents of the Biden proposal hope, but it will have some bite to it.”(Adds comment from Representative Bill Pascrell in 16th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.