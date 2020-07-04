Adjusted transaction volume for stablecoins hit new all-time high in June: data

The adjusted transaction volume for stablecoins hit a new all-time high in June, according to data collected by The Block.

The development represents the third month in a row that the figure was above $40 billion, beating the previous high seen in April. Once again, that adjusted transaction volume was dominated by Tether.

[caption id="attachment_70418" align="aligncenter" width="1600"]Source: The Block Research[/caption]

The data continues a pattern seen since the spring, when adjusted transaction volumes jumped above the range seen between October and February.

On Thursday, the stablecoin USDC crossed the 1 billion token supply mark, as The Block previously reported.





