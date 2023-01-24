Adjustin Chiropractic Adding American Medical Integration to Their Chiropractic Services

Quincy, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quincy, Illinois -

Adjustin Chiropractic, a chiropractic clinic in Quincy, IL, is happy to announce that they are in the process of adding American Medical Integration to their chiropractic services. This will enable the clinic to offer regenerative medicine such as platelets, bracing, and tissue regenerative therapy, which will greatly contribute to their mission of getting people’s lives back. Chiropractic medical integration is predicted to be the future of holistic medicine.

Dr Justin Felsman, founder and practitioner at Adjustin Chiropractic, says, “The reason that they usually come to see me is because there is pain that is interfering with their day-to-day life.... My goal ultimately for my patients is to help them find more longevity and a better quality of life. I think this is going to be great for our client’s health, I’m really excited about it. My goal ultimately for my patients is to help them find more longevity and a better quality of life.”

Medical integration is an innovative idea that shows doctors how to implement systems that enable them to work with other types of providers. Ultimately, this results into each practice developing into a holistic medical services provider. Each patient deserves to be provided with a customized treatment plan and a multi-specialty team can make this possible. The goal of such clinics is to avoid prescribing drugs if the natural way of holistic treatment is capable of handling the patient’s health issue.

Regenerative medicine involves the application of human cell tissue products to aid the body in healing itself. Regenerative therapy uses human cells, tissues, and tissue-based products that are transplanted from the donor to the recipient, usually through injection. The healthy donor material, which is often made up of growth factors, stem cells, cytokines, exosomes, hyaluronic acid, etc., will stimulate the natural healing process and doctors have been reporting that these procedures have revolutionized the treatment of chronic pain and injury.

Adjustin Chiropractic offers a number of key services, which are: chiropractic adjustments physical therapy; personal training; massage therapy; and nutrition counseling. Using physical therapy, they can help manage pain and then they can create an exercise routine to get the patient’s back in good condition. Dr Justin Felsman is knowledgeable and experienced on the evaluation and rehab of various kinds of musculoskeletal injuries, such as: injuries from car accidents; sports-related injuries; and post-surgery rehab.

Meanwhile, a certified personal trainer from Adjustin Chiropractic can guide an individual in getting the muscles moving and the blood pumping. Dr Justin Felsman himself has more than 15 years of experience in personal training.

They can also provide massage therapy, which is a type of holistic healing that can make a patient feel better physically and mentally. And they want to advise that before getting a massage, people should plan to work out before and not after; ensure they are hydrated; not hesitate to ask for exactly what they want; and understand that routine massages will be better for them compared to just a single massage. And it is important to remember that nutrition is a critical component of a healthy body and mind, which is why they also provide nutrition counseling.

Adjustin Chiropractic was founded with the mission providing the best quality chiropractic care, rehabilitation services, and acupuncture in an informative, caring, and friendly environment. They always provide personalized care through their expert, caring, professional, and competent health care providers. Dr Justin Felsman believes that the human body has the inherent wisdom to heal itself. What they do is facilitate the healing of the source of the health issue and not just treat the symptoms. He has the belief that everything that has to do with the spine and nervous system has to be provided with chiropractic care. He specializes in soft tissue methods like Graston, A.R.T., Diversified, Activator, and Gonstead. He also applies Flexion / Distraction and Thompson in his adjusting protocols.

Those who would like to know more about the chiropractic care services available at Adjustin Chiropractic can check out their website at https://adjustinchiropractic.com/ or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 7:30am to 12:00pm and from 1:30pm to 6:00pm, from Monday to Thursday; and from 7:30am to 12:00pm on Fridays.

