Adlayer Consulting: Helping Startups Get Off On The Right Foot With Strategic Planning

DANVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / The world of startups isn't for the faint of heart, it's violent and competitive and it will challenge entrepreneurs in ways they never imagined. Every startup will inevitably go through its own set of challenges. There are over 150 million startups in the world today with over 50 million new startups launching every year . It begs the question; how many startups will actually survive these violent waves of change? Adlayer Consulting is determined to help new entrepreneurs navigate these new dangerous oceans with strategic planning and product development processes.

Passionate about project management and problem-solving, Adlayer Consulting is on a mission to operate within an inclusive culture that builds on a diverse environment of stakeholder skills and customer needs. Put simply, the company strives to create more financial success for business owners. Founder Jeff Phillips was previously a Mentor at the Project Management Institute's Los Angeles chapter and is currently a Mentor at the PMI San Francisco Bay Area chapter. Jeff brings a disciplined approach to product development, and does so in a way that benefits the entire community. He has a breadth of experience developing products for Fortune 50 companies, like AT&T, Sony, and Microsoft as well as smaller technology companies such as Pace and Technicolor. Today, he has pivoted his focus to guide startups, early growth-stage companies, and companies in transition.

The corporate world can be fierce. There is always competition going on between the giants. Competition poses one of the biggest challenges to the survival of startup businesses. Adlayer Consulting offers go-to-market strategies, strategic planning, leadership development, business transformation, organizational culture, and global talent acquisition & retention to give clients the competitive edge they need not just to survive but to THRIVE. "We are PMP® certified, with agile SFC™, and Six Sigma Green Belt credentials. With our management consulting services, strategic planning strategies, and product development processes, we help you streamline your business to facilitate you ramping up your organization to develop new products and services - on-time, on-budget, and on-quality," explains Jeff. The young firm has helped clients in various industries from the health food industry, to tax and bookkeeping, recruiting companies, and more. "We work with you to ensure your vision comes to fruition. Attention to detail, risk mitigation, and transparent communications are the keys to our success."

Adlayer Consulting serves hyper-growth start-ups that don't have a cycle to spare and are deeply committed to imminent success. To learn more about Adlayer Consulting and some of their work, visit https://adlayer.co/clients

Adlayer Consulting provides strategic management consulting services to early stage start-up companies and larger companies in transition.

