ADM CFO to resign as company faces US government investigation

FILE PHOTO: Illustration Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) logo·Reuters
Karl Plume and Ana Mano
2 min read
0
In this article:

By Karl Plume and Ana Mano

(Reuters) - Grain trader Archer-Daniels-Midland said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Vikram Luthar will resign from his role effective Sept. 30.

Luthar is the highest-level executive to leave the firm since it disclosed accounting issues within its Nutrition division that later triggered two government investigations and forced it to revise six years of financial data.

ADM had put Luthar on administrative leave in January as it launched an internal investigation focused on accounting practices involving the smallest of its three business units.

The company said Luthar will receive $743,419 in cash performance incentive award for 2023 and shares awarded in 2021 that were tied to company performance. He will remain at ADM in a nonexecutive capacity until his resignation date to "provide transitional support" as the company searches for a new CFO, ADM said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

"The decision to move forward in this direction was made after careful consideration of the future of our company and how to best position ADM for success," CEO Juan Luciano said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Luthar joined ADM from General Motors in 2004, rising to become the CFO of ADM's Nutrition unit in 2020 and later to company CFO in 2022.

He oversaw one of ADM's most explosive periods of growth as the more than century-old grains merchant shifted from a crop trader and processor to a diversified food ingredients and nutrition company. The transition appealed to investors and helped ADM boost earnings to record highs in 2022.

But a string of market shocks exposed some growing pains in the new division.

In March, ADM corrected six years of financial data after an internal investigation found some sales between business units within the company were not recorded properly. ADM said it had overstated annual operating profit in the Nutrition segment by as much as 9.2%.

ADM shares closed down slightly on Monday and remain around 8% below levels just before news of the accounting issues surfaced in January.

Government investigations are not evidence of wrongdoing and do not necessarily result in charges.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago and Ana Mano in Sao Paulo and Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Matthew Lewis)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Federal Trade Commission sues to block Tapestry's $8.5B acquisition of Capri

    The Federal Trade Commission sued to block Tapestry, Inc.’s $8.5 billion acquisition of Capri Holdings Ltd., saying that the deal would eliminate direct head-to-head competition between the fashion companies' brands like Coach and Michael Kors in the so-called affordable luxury handbag arena. The combined Tapestry and Capri would employ roughly 33,000 people worldwide, the agency said. “With the goal to become a serial acquirer, Tapestry seeks to acquire Capri to further entrench its stronghold in the fashion industry,” said Henry Liu, director of the FTC’s bureau of competition in a statement.

  • Brazil judge gives X five days to explain alleged non-compliance with court ruling

    A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has given social media platform X until Friday to explain why it allegedly did not fully comply with earlier rulings ordering the Elon Musk-owned company to block certain accounts. The decision is part of an inquiry opened earlier this month by Justice Alexandre de Moraes into Musk, after the billionaire said he would reactivate accounts on X that the judge had ordered blocked. X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Exclusive: Injury rates for Musk's SpaceX exceed industry average for second year

    Injury rates at SpaceX facilities continued to exceed an industry average in 2023, according to a Reuters review of safety data reported to U.S. regulators by the space venture controlled by billionaire Elon Musk. The 2023 records, newly disclosed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, also show that injury rates at some SpaceX facilities grew worse than those the company had reported in 2022. At its manufacturing-and-launch facility in Brownsville, Texas, for instance, SpaceX reported 5.9 injuries per 100 workers, surpassing its rate of 4.8 injuries in 2022 and topping a space industry average of 0.8.

  • UPDATE 2-Biden unveils $7 billion for rooftop solar in Earth Day message

    President Joe Biden on Monday celebrated Earth Day by announcing $7 billion in grants for residential solar projects that will power nearly a million low-income households. Biden revealed the funding in a speech at Prince William Forest Park in Triangle, Virginia, where he also announced that applications are open to join the American Climate Corps, a program to prepare young people for jobs in climate-related industries. Young voters, who tend to be more concerned about climate change, are a key constituency for Biden, a Democrat, as he prepares to face former President Donald Trump, a Republican, in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

  • Kirkland vs. Member's Mark: Who Has the Best Value Paper Products?

    Both brands are beloved, but which reigns supreme? Find out in the battle of the paper goods.

  • Mall Titans Team Up to Revive a Bankrupt Retail Tenant Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Express Inc. is the latest retailer poised to rise from the ashes of bankruptcy in the unlikely hands of its landlords. Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingStocks Climb as US Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets WrapTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRussians Transform Dubai as They Flee Putin’s War: Photo EssayThe chain store said Monday it w

  • 2 Stocks in Growing Industries to Buy in 2024

    These companies are benefiting from the tailwind of rapidly expanding markets.

  • Zuckerberg wants more companies to build Meta-powered headsets

    Mark Zuckerberg says Meta will open up its Quest operating system so that third-party companies can build new headsets.

  • Why the Magnificent 7's 'momentum is collapsing'

    Six of the largest tech companies are expected to see earnings growth slow over the next year, leaving room for other companies to lead the next leg of the stock market rally, UBS analysts say.

  • Meta and Boeing Earnings, Home Sales: What to Watch This Week

    Earnings are due this week from several Magnificent Seven companies, including Tesla and Meta Platforms, the parent of Facebook and Instagram. Pending economic data include the preliminary estimate of gross domestic product for the first quarter.