ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Announces New Contract With Nathan @UnspeakableGame World; Known YouTuber With More Than 10.8 Million Subscribers

ADM Endeavors, Inc.
·2 min read
FORT WORTH, TX, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) announced today that its subsidiary, FW Promo, Inc., has signed a new contract agreement with UG Merchandising/Unspeakable, for specialty branded products. “YouTuber’s merchandise already accounts for more than 35% of our gross sales, so the addition of the Unspeakable brand should have a material impact going forward,” said Marc Johnson, ADM Endeavors CEO.

“Nathan (UnspeakableGaming) is a well-known Minecraft YouTuber renowned particularly for his YouTube channel UnspeakableGaming. The channel mainly is comprised of Minecraft videos apart from other contents built on gaming, custom maps, role plays, challenges, and many more,” said Mr. Johnson.

“FW Promo have signed an agreement with UG Merchandising to produce and/or sell Unspeakable brand merchandise for the Company. We are excited about this new partnership,” said Mr. Johnson.

https://www.unspeakable.com/

·https://twitter.com/unspeakablegame?lang=en

·https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwIWAbIeu0xI0ReKWOcw3eg

About ADMQ:

Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently profitable, with sales topping $5.1 million in 2020. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. The Company operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States PSLRA of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: ADM Endeavors, Inc. | www.admendeavors.com

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584

Attachment


