ADM expects to restart corn plant at Decatur facility soon

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Archer-Daniels-Midland on Tuesday said it is in the process of restarting operations at the corn plant at its Decatur facility in Illinois and expects to resume normal operation levels in the coming days.

The facility was hit by an explosion and fire on Sunday that had injured several of its employees.

"As we continue the process to assess the damage to our processing complex in Decatur and begin the process to restore operations," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)