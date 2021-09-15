U.S. markets open in 6 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.00
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,624.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,415.50
    +28.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,206.60
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.95
    +0.49 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.70
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1812
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +0.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3828
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5030
    -0.1770 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,946.57
    +1,537.34 (+3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,194.27
    +35.54 (+3.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

ADM Further Expands Global Nutrition Capabilities With Advanced Flavor Production Facility in Pinghu, China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADM (NYSE: ADM) today unveiled the ADM Food Technology (Pinghu) Co., Ltd., a state-of-the-art, fully automated flavor production facility situated in Pinghu, Zhejiang Province, China.

ADM Food Technology (Pinghu) Co., Ltd
ADM Food Technology (Pinghu) Co., Ltd

"Since our acquisition of WILD Flavors in 2014, we've invested in organic growth, bolt on and platform M&A, and new innovations and technologies to build ADM into a premier global human and animal nutrition company," said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. "Our strategic actions have benefited our customers and our shareholders alike: we're achieving key financial goals and delivering record results in no small part because we've become the partner of choice for customers around the globe as they meet growing and evolving demand for healthy, delicious foods and beverages from nature. Our new, leading edge flavor facility in Pinghu will serve as ADM's flavor supply hub in APAC, allowing us to leverage our expertise and leading-edge technologies and build out the ADM pantry to further meet customer needs and advance our growth strategy."

The 27,000+ square meter flavor production facility is strategically located within an hour of Shanghai, bringing geographic advantages for ADM's customers while providing the company with direct access to top talent. The complex features:

  • The latest in automated flavor lines with advanced dosing technology, along with technologies to ensure seamless and efficient management of complex processes;

  • Labs dedicated to flavor production, taste design and product development;

  • ISO 9001 and FSSC 22000 V5.1 certifications; and

  • Capability to meet demand for specific dietary needs, including Halal and Kosher certified products.

The Pinghu facility is the latest of ADM's strategic growth investments in its global Nutrition business. Other recent expansions include:

ADM has more than 5,000 employees throughout the wider Asia-Pacific region, across more than 50 operations and business sites, including a recently opened state-of-the-art plant-based innovation lab in Singapore; technical innovation centers in China, Singapore, Australia, Japan and Vietnam; and production and processing facilities, grain origination, grain destination marketing warehouses and trading operations across the region. ADM also owns a strategic stake in Singapore-based Wilmar International Limited, a leading agribusiness and packaged food and oil company in the region.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We're a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world's premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

ADM Media Relations

Jackie Anderson
media@adm.com
312-634-8484

ADM Logo
ADM Logo

SOURCE ADM

Recommended Stories

  • Is Ensign Group (ENSG) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Wasatch Core Growth Fund recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 8.6% for the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Index which returned 4.3% in the same quarter. You should check out Wasatch’s top 5 stock picks for investors to […]

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • ARK Invest's Wood expects market rotation back to growth stocks

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest on Tuesday reiterated her call that slowing economic activity in the United States will bolster growth stocks. Wood cited disappointing job growth in August and weakening consumer price index figures as signs that the U.S. economy will grow at a pace slower than many on Wall Street expected at the start of the year.

  • Microsoft Hikes Dividend and Unveils $60 Billion Stock Buyback Program

    Expanding its program for returning capital to shareholders, Microsoft late Tuesday said its board voted to both boost its quarterly dividend and adopt a new share repurchase program. Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) raised its quarterly dividend rate by 11%, to 62 cents from 56 cents. It was the 12th straight year that the company has boosted its quarterly payout following its September board meeting.

  • New iPhone makes Apple "ready for the metaverse economy"

    R "Ray" Wang Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder and Author of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World" provides takeaways from Apple's fall event.

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Proposed Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the launch of a proposed underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • Stock-market traders brace for ‘quadruple witching’

    The stock market is repeating a pattern of midmonth stumbles some analysts tie to options expiration. That dynamic could be underlined this week ahead of “quadruple witching,” the simultaneous expiration of individual stock options, stock-index options, stock-index futures and individual stock futures.

  • Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks Michael Burry is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 4 Stocks. There are very few investors who command sweeping attention on Wall Street. Michael Burry, the California-born hedge fund […]

  • These 2 Nasdaq Mid-Caps Are Powering Higher Tuesday

    The stock market has seen some turbulence lately, and earlier in the week, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) got left behind in a powerful rally. Investors are always watching the latest news from their favorite companies to see how their businesses are doing. On Tuesday, investors got charged up about strong results from FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), while contracting-services review specialist Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) gave an upbeat assessment of its business prospects.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

    Shares of the specialty biopharmaceutical company RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) are down by an eye-popping 33% as of 10:53 a.m. EDT Tuesday morning. Interestingly, the market appears to have anticipated this clinical failure, as evinced by RedHill's steady decline over the course of the past week. While opaganib's COVID-19 indication probably wasn't going to be a huge moneymaker for RedHill (analysts expected roughly $200 million to $300 million at the peak from this indication), this sizable market may have had enough juice to transform the company into a profitable operation perhaps as soon as next year.

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • AT&T anticipates pending WarnerMedia-Discovery deal to close by mid-2022

    AT&T is in the process of unwinding its expensive media investments to focus on its original business of providing phone and internet services. It is combining WarnerMedia's media assets with Discovery to create a proposed stand-alone company, Warner Bros. Discovery. "After close of that transaction and on a pro-forma basis, AT&T expects annual revenues to grow at a low single digits compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2024 with annual adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share growing at a CAGR in the mid-single digit range", AT&T Chief Financial Officer Pascal Desroches said in an update to shareholders on Tuesday.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Microsoft Names Smith Vice Chair, Starts $60 Billion Buyback

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp., the world’s largest software maker, appointed President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith as vice chair and unveiled a new stock-repurchase program of as much as $60 billion.Smith, who joined Microsoft in 1993 and became general counsel in 2002, will continue to report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, the Redmond, Washington-based company said Tuesday in a statement. Smith’s new role makes him vice chair of the company, not the board, and he

  • Here are 5 ways to profit from the crypto crash without buying volatile coins

    These stocks have close ties to the crypto market, but are nowhere near as volatile.

  • Fitch warns an Evergrande default may have broad China economic effects

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Rating agency Fitch said that numerous sectors could be exposed to heightened credit risk if China's No.2 property developer Evergrande Group were to default, although the overall impact on the banking sector would be manageable. Evergrande is scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers, as it teeters between a messy meltdown with far-reaching impacts, a managed collapse or the less likely prospect of a bailout by Beijing. "We believe a default would reinforce credit polarisation among homebuilders and could result in headwinds for some smaller banks," Fitch said in a note https://bit.ly/3CbhKPt late on Tuesday.

  • Here's why the stock market may surprise everyone and 'melt-up'

    Yahoo Finance Live talks with one veteran Wall Street strategist who is going against the grain with a very bullish take on stocks.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...