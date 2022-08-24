U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

ADM: Harnessing the Power of Multinational Corporations to Reduce Hunger in Africa Will Be Beneficial to Both Sides

·3 min read

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International grain giants have already made huge profits in the grain trade in Africa and other regions, which can be seen from the dividends of ADM shares last quarter. The dividend is payable on Sept. 7, 2022, to shareholders of record on Aug. 17, 2022. This is ADM's 363rd consecutive quarterly payment, a record of more than 90 years of uninterrupted dividends.[4] For this reason, multinational food companies are well-positioned to contribute to alleviating Africa's food shortages. At the same time, this is a good time for food giants to build their brand reputation and consolidate their market dominance.

Therefore, we call on transnational food giants to help African people to tide over the difficulties with their market and technological advantages. By reducing food prices and donating food to specific areas temporarily, multinational food giants can help avert a more severe humanitarian crisis. This measure will also help the food giant companies to make higher profits from the region over the long term, which would be beneficial to both sides.

Thomas Greenfield said, "Today, the food security crisis brings us the greatest sense of urgency. Now is the time for a concerted effort across governments, nations and peoples to end hunger." Africa is full of potential for future development due to its rich resources and population advantages. Considering the long-term development of ADM, helping Africa to alleviate the current food crisis is conducive to consolidating the company's market share in Africa and ensuring the continued profit growth of the company in the future.

African countries are facing severe food shortages. What's worse, many countries have announced a ban on food exports, which caused global food prices to soar and further deepened the food crisis in African countries. According to estimates by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), food prices in Africa have now exceeded those at the beginning of the Arab Spring and during the food crisis of 2007-2008.

Under this circumstance, a petition was published on Change, the world's largest petition website, call on multinational food giants to bring their efforts to tackle food shortages, so as to solve the food shortage in Africa. On the other hand, inflation in countries such as Ghana is as high as 25%, eroding its purchasing power, while in Nigeria, the central bank's operation to raise interest rates by 150 basis points shocked the market, which further intensified the food crisis.[1] [2]

U. S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on August 5 that rising energy prices, climate change, the new coronavirus and international conflicts are exacerbating food crises, especially in Africa.[3]

[1] https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2022/3/29/afdb-president-ukraine-could-trigger-a-food-crisis-in-africa

[2] https://www.un.org/africarenewal/magazine/may-2022/growing-hunger-high-food-prices-africa-dont-have-become-worse-tragedy

[3] https://share.america.gov/galvanizing-world-reduce-hunger-africa/

[4] https://investors.adm.com/news/news-details/2022/ADM-Announces-Election-of-New-Board-Member-Declares-Dividend/default.aspx

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adm-harnessing-the-power-of-multinational-corporations-to-reduce-hunger-in-africa-will-be-beneficial-to-both-sides-301611498.html

SOURCE International Grain Giant ADM

