ADM Revises Years of Internal Sales After Accounting Probe

(Bloomberg) -- Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. revised its intersegment sales for the last three years following an internal probe into its financial reporting and disclosed a $137 million impairment charge related to its animal nutrition unit. The shares rose in early trading.

Operating profits and intersegment revenues at its nutrition business were adjusted down by tens of millions of dollars a year in 2021, 2022 and 2023, the company said in a filing Tuesday.

“The company did not have adequate controls in place around measurement of certain intersegment sales” between its nutrition segment and other key units, Chief Executive Officer Juan Luciano said in the filing. ADM has put in place a plan to remediate this material weakness, it said.

The adjustments and charge, announced in a delayed report, gives investors an indication of the magnitude of the scandal that has wiped out more than $7 billion in ADM’s value since first disclosed earlier this year.

In January, ADM surprised the agricultural trading and processing world when it suspended its chief financial officer, Vikram Luthar, pending an investigation into accounting practices at its nutrition unit following a request for information from the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said little about the probe in subsequent weeks, before disclosing earlier this month that the “material weakness” it had uncovered in its internal controls wasn’t expected to have a broader impact on earnings.

ADM confirmed in its annual filing that the various adjustments didn’t impact overall earnings. The changes include a $31 million reduction in 2023 segment operating profit for the nutrition unit, and cuts of $68 million and $59 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively. It also restated gross revenues for the segment.

In addition, it has released adjusted segment operating profit going back to 2018. The investigation covered the period between January 2018 and September 2023. The company also confirmed certain current and former employees have received subpoenas from the Department of Justice.

ADM has spent billions expanding its nutrition business since 2014, when it made its biggest-ever acquisition — the $3 billion buyout of European natural ingredient maker Wild Flavors — in a bid to diversify from row crop grains and oilseeds into processed products. ADM also spent about $1.8 billion to buy animal feed maker Neovia in 2019. But the unit’s profits have failed to live up to initial expectations due to weakening demand, including for plant-based food, raising questions about ADM’s big growth bet.

Shares rose about 2.7% before the start of regular trading. ADM’s stock price had fallen about 19% since Jan. 19, the last trading day before its bombshell announcement that weekend that it had put Luthar on administrative leave.

In a separate filing, ADM reported fourth-quarter earnings and offered 2024 guidance. It sees adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.25 to $6.25 per share, down 18% compared to 2023 using the midpoint of the range. It will also buy back an additional $2 billion of the company’s shares.

