ADM Says Former CFO Luthar to Resign After Accounting Probe

(Bloomberg) -- Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. said former Chief Financial Officer Vikram Luthar, who was placed on leave earlier this year pending on internal accounting probe, has agreed to resign effective Sept. 30.

Luthar, who was suspended in January, will be “available to assist the Company and provide transitional support as needed” as a non-executive employee and receive his annual cash performance incentive award for 2023, the crop trader said in a filing. The company said in a separate statement that it has initiated a formal selection process to identify the company’s next CFO.

The termination of Luthar, who spent roughly two decades at the agribusiness giant, was the much-anticipated outcome of a company investigation into accounting practices at its nutrition business. The executive held a key position at the troubled unit for more than two years before being named ADM’s CFO in 2022.

The probe was prompted by a voluntary document request from the US Securities and Exchange Commission. ADM’s disclosure on Jan. 22 that it suspended Luthar and initiated the accounting investigation sent shares down a record 24%, wiping out $8.8 billion in market value.

