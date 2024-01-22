ADM shares tumble on probe into nutrition unit, CFO placed on leave

(Reuters) -Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland slid 15% in premarket trading on Monday after CFO Vikram Luthar was placed on administrative leave as the company investigates certain accounting practices at its Nutrition segment.

The global grains merchant cut its 2023 profit forecast and said its fourth-quarter earnings release would be delayed due to the investigation that was initiated on a request from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The probe brings uncertainty to ADM's high-margin segment Nutrition, which is already under pressure due to weak demand for meat alternatives and downtime at a large soy processing facility.

The segment supplies a range of ingredients including plant-based proteins, natural flavors, emulsifiers to food, beverage and nutritional supplements industries, among others.

At least three brokerages downgraded ADM's stock after the update, with Goldman Sachs reducing its rating to "neutral" from "buy", while BMO cut its price target to $66 from $80.

"First and foremost, understanding the true scope of potential accounting irregularities and their impact on Nutrition segment revenues/margins will be critical," said Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Samuelson.

Until investors have more clarity as to what exactly went wrong with ADM's nutrition segment accounting, UBS analysts said traders could turn to shares of Darling Ingredients and Bunge Global.

ADM appointed Ismael Roig as its interim CFO on Monday, and lowered its adjusted earnings forecast for the fiscal year ended December, 2023 to $6.90 per share from an "excess of $7 a share" earlier.

Analysts on average expect the company to post earnings per share of $7.20, according to LSEG.

The stock was last down at $58, set to hit its lowest level since July 2021 at market open if losses hold.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)