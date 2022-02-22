U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,304.76
    -44.11 (-1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,596.61
    -482.57 (-1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,381.52
    -166.55 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,980.17
    -29.16 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.50
    -6.90 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0160 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0900
    +0.3910 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,170.27
    +1,133.22 (+3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    865.60
    +31.31 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

ADM Tronics Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ADMT

NORTHVALE, NJ/ ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB:ADMT), a technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products, announces results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021 of Fiscal Year 2022.

"As previously announced, the pre-production evaluation units of our Vet-Sonotron non-invasive, veterinary electrotherapy units were released during the third fiscal quarter," stated Andre' DiMino, President of ADMT. "We are receiving very positive reports from users of these units which encourages our efforts at bringing this technology to commercialization for both the equine and small animal therapy markets."

He continues, "In our manufacturing and engineering segments, the supply chain challenges we faced in the earlier part of the year intensified during the third quarter. This resulted in an increased backlog of orders as our engineering team actively pursues alternatives to overcome the shortages and significant delays in securing raw materials. Although these are very challenging times, we are dedicated to manufacturing and supplying our customers' orders as expeditiously as the worldwide supply situation allows, as well as bringing our own technologies to commercialization. We continue to invest in our future by increasing R&D of our own proprietary medical technologies, which we believe will provide meaningful future growth for the Company."

Revenues for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021 decreased by $12,990 and increased $64,049, respectively. The three-month decrease is a result of decreased sales of $20,672 in the Chemical segment and $69,984 in the Engineering segment offset by an increase of $77,666 in the Electronics segment. The nine-month
increase is a result of increased sales $39,376 in the Engineering segment and $68,321 in the Chemicals segment, offset by decreased sales of $43,648 in the Electronics segment.

Research and development for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021 were $181,224 and $475,365 respectively an increase of $17,115 and $58,846 respectively. The increase was attributable to expanded development activities for the Company's Vet-Sonotron veterinary electrotherapy technology.

Gross profit for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021 increased by $46,657 and $161,546, respectively. The increase in gross profit resulted primarily from increased Engineering and Chemical sales coupled with a decrease in cost of sales.

Operational expenses for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021 increased by $386,108 and $918,064, respectively. The increases were primarily due to an increase in allowance for doubtful accounts in the three months, and for the nine months, increases in allowance for doubtful accounts and in non-cash expense from the issuance of a warrant to a consulting group to purchase 3,500,000 shares of ADMT common stock at an exercise price of $0.17 for the first year and $0.20 for the second year of the two year agreement.

Other income increased $328,733 and $669,479 for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2021, respectively. The increase is from forgiveness of the PPP Loan in the amount of $332,542 and $693,817 for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

Complete financial results are available in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10Q for December 31, 2021, available at www.sec.gov.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net revenues

$749,654

$762,644

$2,322,871

$2,258,822

Cost of sales

$423,541

$483,188

$1,332,112

$1,429,609

Gross Profit

$326,113

$279,456

$990,759

$829,213

Total operating expenses

$742,285

$356,177

$2,002,502

$1,084,438

Loss from operations

($416,172)

($76,721)

($1,011,743)

($255,225)

Total other income

$330,779

$2,046

$688,704

$19,225

(Loss) before (benefit) for income taxes

($85,393)

($74,675)

($323,039)

($236,000)

Total (benefit) for income taxes

($13,000)

($6,800)

($182,818)

($8,300)

Net (loss)

($72,393)

($67,875)

($140,221)

($227,700)

Basic and diluted per common share

($0.00)

($0.00)

($0.00)

($0.00)

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - basic and diluted

67,588,504

67,588,504

67,588,504

67,588,504

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Electronic Medical Devices; Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and, Eco-Friendly, Safe, Water-Based Formulations. The Company's headquarters, laboratories, FDA-Registered medical device and manufacturing operations are located in Northvale, NJ. ADMT's multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, for the research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies. Additional information is available at admtronics.com

ADMT welcomes inquiries for its electronics and medical device development and manufacturing services at www.admtronics.com.

Sign up for ADMT Investor News Updates emails by filling in the form at the bottom of the page at: https://admtronics.com/investor-relations/

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are "forward-looking" statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT's filings with the SEC, news releases and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

Contact: Andre' DiMino andre@admtronics.com

SOURCE: ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689945/ADM-Tronics-Reports-Third-Quarter-of-Fiscal-Year-2022-Results

Recommended Stories

  • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor star Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Tuesday, and are up 2% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. You can thank investment banker Bernstein for that. This morning, Bernstein upgraded shares of AMD to outperform -- the analyst's first upgrade of the semiconductor stock to a buy level in a decade, as StreetInsider.com just pointed out.

  • Teladoc stock drops after another quarterly loss for telemedicine company

    Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. fell more than 6% in the extended session Tuesday after investors looked past a narrower quarterly loss and sales that were above expectations. Teladoc said it lost $11 million, or 7 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $394 million, or $3.07 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 45% to $554.2 million, Teladoc said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected the company to report a loss of 57 cents a share on sales of $547 million. Teladoc

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict is a worry, but this is still the biggest threat for stock investors, says JPMorgan

    Investors are grappling with some troublesome headlines from Russia-Ukraine. Here's the big headache from that, says JPMorgan.

  • Trump’s Truth Social debuts on App Store with glitches

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman highlight Digital World Acquisition stock, which is trending as Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, goes live.

  • FDA Rejects Zosano Pharma's Application For Zolmitriptan Microneedle System Again, Shares Plunge

    The FDA has issued a response letter to Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) regarding its resubmission of the 505(b)(2) New Drug Application for M207 (zolmitriptan microneedle system). The response letter stated that the FDA did not consider the resubmitted M207 application a complete response to the deficiencies identified in the FDA’s October 2020 Complete Response Letter. The FDA will not begin a substantive review of the application until a complete response is received. The FDA’s response let

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • ‘I don’t expect l will live long enough to repay these loans.’ I’m 66 and retired, but still owe $70K in student loans. Can I get them canceled?

    Question: I’m 66 years old and retired and have $70,000 in student loan debt. My loan payments have been $0 a month because my Social Security is too low to warrant payments. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt?

  • Virgin Galactic Reports Mixed Q4 Results As It Relaunches Ticket Sales

    Virgin Galactic reported mixed Q4 results Tuesday after relaunching ticket sales earlier this month. SPCE stock rose late.

  • Block Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Is now the best time for a previous high-flying digital payments growth name to deliver a quarterly report? Possibly not, considering the market’s adverse reaction to such stocks this earnings season. However, that’s what Block (SQ) will do this Thursday (Feb 24). But maybe the fact peers such as PayPal and Affirm have disappointed means the bar is lowered somewhat, says RBC’s Daniel Perlin. Plus, the stock is down by 60% since the prior report, and as such, Perlin believes the “expectations hur

  • Why Tempur Sealy Stock Is Hibernating Today

    Shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE: TPX) hit the sack with a vengeance on Tuesday, following the release of disappointing fourth-quarter results. Your average Wall Street analyst had expected Tempur Sealy to post adjusted earnings near $0.96 per diluted share on approximately $1.45 billion in top-line revenues. Looking ahead, Tempur Sealy offered full-year earnings guidance roughly in line with current Street expectations.

  • Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

    Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.

  • Can Home Depot Stock Keep Building After the Q4 Earnings Report?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stock fell slightly in morning trading on Tuesday as the company released its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2021 earnings. Home Depot's sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 (ending Jan. 30, 2022) came in at $35.7 billion, an 11% increase versus the year-ago quarter and ahead of the $34.9 billion analysts had estimated. This amounted to comparable sales rising by 8%.

  • Palo Alto Networks Stock Rallies on Strong Demand for Security Software

    The company, which is gaining from strong demand for security software, also increased its guidance for the year.