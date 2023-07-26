Is Admicasa Holding AG's (BRN:ADMI) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Admicasa Holding's (BRN:ADMI) stock is up by 3.2% over the past week. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Admicasa Holding's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Admicasa Holding is:

15% = CHF1.1m ÷ CHF7.3m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Admicasa Holding's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, Admicasa Holding's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 6.3% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Admicasa Holding's decent 7.8% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Admicasa Holding's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 12% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Admicasa Holding's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Admicasa Holding Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 28% (implying that the company retains 72% of its profits), it seems that Admicasa Holding is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Admicasa Holding has paid dividends over a period of four years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Admicasa Holding's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for Admicasa Holding.

